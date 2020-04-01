Uso de la App Geogebra para resolver ecuaciones Lineales

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Uso de app GeoGebra para resolver ecuaciones lineales Matem�tica (3ro de secundaria) Ing. Anny Rodriguez Liceo Sabana Jap�n
REFLEXI�N Liceo Sabana Jap�n
COMPETENCIA El estudiante aprender� a resuelve ecuaciones lineales en la aplicaci�n Geogebra y verifica su gr�fica.
COLOCA LA ECUACI�N DONDE SE MUESTRA Y AROJAR� EL RESULTADO EN LA BARRA DE BUSCAR COLOCAS GEOGEBRA Y LA ABRES
EN GRUPO DE 4 REALIZAR�S ESTAS ECUACIONES EN GEOGEBRA Y LUEGO COMPROBAR�S EL RESULTADO
�Qu� aprendimos hoy? � Para qu� nos sirve?
