Ensayo corte centroamerica de justicia anny mejia

  1. 1. Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Honduras Facultad de Ciencias Juridicas Pasante: Anny Raquel Cruz Mejía. Cuenta: 20151000799. Asignatura: Modulo de Práctica Judicial Internacional. Catedrático: Randolfo Díaz Fernández. Unidad de Estudio: Corte Centroamericana de Justicia. Nombre del Ensayo: Como Comandantes en Guerra, con las Mejores Armas pero Ineficientes en Batalla. Tegucigalpa M.D.C. 18 de julio del 2020.
  2. 2. Módulo de Práctica Judicial Internacional 1 COMO COMANDANTES EN GUERRAS, CON LAS MEJORES ARMADURAS PERO INEFICIENTES EN BATALLA En un mundo globalizado por diferentes conflictos se presenta la necesidad exhaustiva de aplicación de medidas de control entre Estados, la creación de la Corte Centroamericana de Justicia que es la cúspide en materia Centroamérica que se ha experimentado para el desarrollo de diferentes alternativas y métodos de arreglos pacíficos entre Estados. Fue creada por los Tratados de Paz y Amistad de Washington mediante la Convención para el Establecimiento de una Corte de Justicia Centroamericana; Oficina suscrita en 1907 en Washington, Estados Unidos de América, que se encuentra integrado por miembros representantes de los Estados que forman parte de la CCJ, “Para los fines indicados en el artículo I, los Gobiernos signatarios se comprometen a establecer una Oficina Internacional Centroamericana, formada por un delegado de cada una de ellas.” (Articulo II) 2 Mostrando la forma de estructuración de la misma y entrando en vigor por un periodo de diez años, vencido este término quedo la Corte extinguida jurídicamente. La Corte Centroamericana de Justicia se constituyó como el primer Tribunal de forma Permanente de Justicia Internacional a nivel mundial, como pionero que posee las mejores armaduras, con el fin que cada uno de los particulares tuviera la opción de hacer valer sus derechos transgredidos o violentados por los Estados ante dicho tribunal, como una representación divina de justicia y como un proyecto centroamericano para poder trascender en el juicio de diferentes normas internacionales en vista de su vasallaje y con. Su creación o nacimiento despertó amargas críticas por el origen mismo para constituir su existencia y un mal entendido nacionalismo que duda o critica sus auspicios. La corte toma vida e importancia nuevamente mediante el Protocolo de Tegucigalpa de 1991, explícitamente en su artículo doce (12) numeral cuatro (4) que versa sobre la competencia de Corte Centroamericana de Justicia para garantizar el respeto del Derecho, en la interpretación y ejecución de ese Protocolo. “La Corte Centroamericana de Justicia, que garantizará el respeto del derecho, en la interpretación y ejecución del presente Protocolo y sus instrumentos complementarios o actos derivados del mismo. La integración, funcionamiento y atribuciones de la Corte Centroamericana de Justicia deberán regularse en el Estatuto de la misma, el cual deberá ser *Ensayo desarrollada por pasante de la carrera Anny Mejía de Derecho, dirigida por el Rodolfo Díaz en el Modulo de Práctica Judicial Internacional en la Universidad Nacional Autónoma de Honduras. 2 Artículo 2, Convenio para el Establecimiento de una Oficina Internacional Centroamericana Página oficial de la Corte Centroamericana de Justicia: http://portal.ccj.org.ni/ccj/
  3. 3. negociado y suscrito por los Estados Miembros dentro de los noventa días posteriores a la entrada en vigor del presente Protocolo.” Conforme el artículo 4 del Convenio de Estatuto se establece el ideal preciso en potestad, autoridad e idoneidad “La Corte tendrá competencia y jurisdicción propias, con potestad para juzgar a petición de parte y resolver con autoridad de cosa juzgada, y su doctrina tendrá efectos vinculantes para todos los Estados, órganos y organizaciones que formen parte o participen en el "Sistema de la Integración Centroamericana, y para sujetos de derecho privado.” (Artículo 4)3 Quedando suscritos los Estados Centroamericanos, expresando su efectiva suscripción ante la norma establecida conteniendo una Ordenanza de Procedimientos, vigente desde 1 de enero de 1995 “La presente Ordenanza establece y desarrolla el procedimiento y la forma de ejercer las funciones jurisdiccionales de La Corte” (Art.1) 4 y una posterior reforma a ésta, vigente a partir del 1 de junio del 2015, la cual se adecúa a las realidades de nuestro tiempo, a fin de alcanzar los propósitos y objetivos fundamentales para la realización de la verdadera integración de Centroamérica y fundar como región de paz, libertad, democracia y desarrollo. La corte cuenta con numerables instrumentos jurídicos que rigen el funcionamiento desarrollo y procedimiento efectuados5 , instrumentos que contemplan una abstracta y fallida utilización. Es indudable que en el tema que nos compete es indispensable recalcar la función que se establece acorde al Sistema de Integración Centroamericano (SICA). Rendimiento a esta jurisdicción todo desacuerdo entre los estados miembros de esta institución. “toda controversia sobre la aplicación o interpretación de las disposiciones contenidas en el presente Protocolo y demás instrumentos deberá someterse a la Corte Centroamericana de Justicia” (Artículo 22 del Estatuto de la Corte). Una entidad gloriosa, con herramientas jurídicas y habilidad que debería juzgar los conflictos en Centroamérica basados en experiencia, integridad, conocimiento y preparación basados en sus potestades; no solo con acciones jurisdiccionales sino incluso para la “realización de estudios comparativos de las legislaciones de la región, para lograr su armonización y elaborar proyectos de leyes uniformes para realizar la integración jurídica de Centroamérica” (Artículo 22, numeral I).6 Y de tal manera intentando plantearlos la idea imaginaria de una institución correctamente funcional no pro tempore y necesaria para la para reforzar la juridicidad del proceso de integración. 3 Convenio de Estatuto, de la Corte Centroamericana de Justicia 4 Ordenanza del procedimiento de la Corte Centroamericana de Justicia 1995/ precede, 2015. 5 - Normativa oficial de la Corte Centroamericana de Justicia: http://portal.ccj.org.ni/ccj/normativa/ -( Protocolo de Tegucigalpa, Estatuto de la Corte, Reglamento general, Acuerdo de Sede, Reglamento de adquisidores) 6 Artículo 22 del Convenio de Estatuto de la corte, que versa sobre la competencia de la corte
  4. 4. Incursionar en los resultados dados por la corte en sus inicios permitía presentar una alta concentración de casos, aunque en su mayoría consultivos; pero hoy en día desde la vista internacional pareciera desértica, prefiriendo la competencia incluso de la CIJ7 . Esto a raíz de la notable y evidente falta de capacidad de los miembros para cumplir idóneamente con los cargos asignados, tomando como base de elecciones la política, amistad, interés y demás. Esa reputación que les precede de forma negativa y que se ha expandido, deja en mal la supranacionalidad “Las facultades que se le atribuyan con carácter excluyente, son jurisdiccionales. Se crea así un Órgano Supranacional que permitirá resolver los problemas propios del “Sistema de la Integración Centroamericana” en forma pacífica y civilizada” (Estatuto de la CCJ)8 Órgano cuya funciones son dudosamente asertivas. Como si se tratare de un tribunal más, que conlleva a la falta de aceptación de sentencias emitidas por este órgano y que consecuentemente crean disconformidad y desconfianza por parte de los Estados para resolver sus conflictos mediante esta vía; y al realizar estas acciones moralmente es imposible culparles, cuando los integrantes que hoy por hoy se encuentran en el cargo, no poseen el perfil adecuado y constituyen conflictos de interés. No dejemos de lado la interpretación de la normativa que rige al Parlamento Comunitario Centroamericano (PARLACEN) que es un organizo aparentemente consultivo que no posee alguna significativa fuerza de ley y que se visualiza como un mal chiste proceso de integración. Es indispensable entender que sus facultades se relacionan fuertemente pero sin ningún fin relevante “El informe de la Corte Centroamericana de Justicia debe versar únicamente sobre su ejecución presupuestaria. La administración jurisdiccional de la Corte, es propia de dicho tribunal y no debe ser objeto de revisión por parte del PARLACEN.” (Artículo 148 párrafo 4, Reglamento interno de PARLACEN) llenándonos de conceptos errores y fallidos intentos de personificación. En Resumen la Corte Centroamericana de Justicia se cataloga o auto biografía como un ente maravilloso necesarios para cohesionar la integración regional de sus Estados miembros; en especial política, y el cumplimiento estricto de la normativa jurídica complementaria con tratados y convenios internacionales, pero su eficacia y eficiencia se consideran como dudas razonables dadas por la emisión de instrumentos jurídicos muchas veces erróneos e inexactos. Poseer un sinfín de instrumentos jurídicos que te avalan y están a la mano es una gran ventaja, pero en manos de ineficientes no son nada, como una obra abstractamente funcional, puede ser vista pero no comprendida. La falta de capacidad es el problema principal que los convierte en soldados con la mejor armadura pero pésimos en pelea. 7 Abreviación; Corte Interamericana de Justicia 8 Conclusiones del Convenio de Estatuto de la Corte http://portal.ccj.org.ni/ccj/wp-content/uploads/Convenio-de-Estatuto-de-la-CCJ.pdf
