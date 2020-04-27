Cuadro comparativo - Anniuska Alvarez

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Concepto Acción Naturaleza Jurídica de la Acción Penal Bien Jurídico Tutelado Hurto Simple (Art. 451 C.P.) Todo el que se ...
Concepto Acción Naturaleza Jurídica de la Acción Penal Bien Jurídico Tutelado Extorsión (Art. 16 Ley Contra Extorsión y Se...
El robo es un delito contra el patrimonio, consistente en el apoderamiento de un bien ajeno, empleando para ello el ejerci...
“Art. 114: Quien porte el facsímil de un arma de fuego, será penado con prisión de dos a cuatro años. La pena aplicable se...
  1. 1. Hurto, Robo, Extorsión y Secuestro. Universidad Fermín Toro Vicerrectorado Académico Facultad de Ciencias Jurídicas y Políticas Escuela de Derecho Alumna: Anniuska Alvarez C.I.: 26.732.456 Materia: Derecho Penal Especial
  2. 2. Concepto Acción Naturaleza Jurídica de la Acción Penal Bien Jurídico Tutelado Hurto Simple (Art. 451 C.P.) Todo el que se apodere de algún objeto mueble, perteneciente a otro para aprovecharse de él, quitándolo, sin el consentimiento de su dueño, del lugar donde se hallaba, será penado con prisión de un año a cinco años. Apoderarse de un bien ajeno con el propósito de aprovecharse de este y sin que el dueño se entere. De acción pública o de oficio. La propiedad. Cosa mueble ajena. Robo Propio (Art. 455 C.P.) Quien por medio de violencia o amenazas de graves daños inminentes contra personas o cosas, haya constreñido al detentor o a otra persona presente en el lugar del delito a que le entregue un objeto mueble o a tolerar que se apodere de éste, será castigado con prisión de seis años a doce años. Apoderarse de un bien ajeno empleando el uso de la fuerza sobre el objeto o la amenaza y hasta el ataque físico para alcanzar su objetivo. De acción pública o de oficio La propiedad. Robo Impropio (Art. 456 C.P.) En la misma pena del artículo anterior incurrirá el individuo que en el acto de apoderarse de la cosa mueble de otro, o inmediatamente después, haya hecho uso de violencia o amenazas antedichas, contra la persona robada o contra la presente en el lugar del delito, sea para cometer el hecho, sea para llevarse el objeto sustraído, sea, en fin, para procurarse la impunidad o procurarla a cualquier otra persona que haya participado del delito. Si la violencia se dirige únicamente a arrebatar la cosa a la persona, la pena será de prisión de dos a seis años. Apoderarse de un bien ajeno empleando el uso de la fuerza sobre el objeto o la amenaza y hasta el ataque físico para alcanzar su objetivo. De acción pública o de oficio. La propiedad y la integridad personal. Secuestro (Art. 460 C.P.) Quien haya secuestrado a una persona para obtener de ella o de un tercero, como precio de su libertad, dinero, cosas, títulos o documentos a favor del culpable o de otro que éste indique, aun cuando no consiga su intento, será castigado con prisión de veinte años a treinta años. Si el secuestro se ejecutare por causar alarma, la pena será de diez años a veinte años de prisión. Privar ilegítimamente de su libertad a una persona para obtener a cambio de su libertad algo de ellas. De acción publica. La propiedad y la libertad. Secuestro (Art. 3 de Ley contra Extorsión y Secuestro) Quien ilegítimamente prive de su libertad, retenga, oculte, arrebate o traslade a una o más personas, por cualquier medio, a un lugar distinto al que se hallaba, para obtener de ellas o de terceras personas dinero, bienes, títulos, documentos, beneficios, acciones u omisiones que produzcan efectos jurídicos o que alteren de cualquier manera sus derechos a cambio de su libertad, será sancionado o sancionada con prisión de veinte a treinta años. Privar ilegítimamente de su libertad a una persona para obtener a cambio de su libertad algo de ellas. De acción publica. La propiedad y la libertad. Cuadro Comparativo
  3. 3. Concepto Acción Naturaleza Jurídica de la Acción Penal Bien Jurídico Tutelado Extorsión (Art. 16 Ley Contra Extorsión y Secuestro) Quien por cualquier medio capaz de generar violencia, engaño; alarma o amenaza de graves daños contra personas o bienes, constriña él consentimiento de una persona para ejecutar acciones u omisiones capaces de generar perjuicio en su patrimonio o en el de un tercero, o para obtener de ellas dinero; bienes, títulos, documentos o beneficios, serán sancionados o sancionadas con prisión de diez a quince años. Consiste en constreñir al sujeto pasivo a enviar, depositar o poner a disposición del culpable, dinero, cosas, títulos o documentos que produzcan algún efecto jurídico. De acción pública. La propiedad y la libertad. Hurto de Vehículos (Art. 1 Ley contra el robo y hurto de vehículos) El que se apodere de un vehículo automotor perteneciente a otra persona natural o jurídica con el propósito de obtener provecho para sí o para otro, sin el consentimiento de su dueño, será penado con prisión de cuatro a ocho años. Consiste en el acto en que una persona se apodera de un bien (un vehículo) perteneciente a otro para aprovecharse de el, quitándolo sin el consentimiento del dueño del lugar donde se encontraba. De acción pública. La propiedad. Robo de Vehículos (Art. 5 Ley contra el robo y hurto de vehículos) El que por medio de violencia o amenazas de graves daños inminentes a personas o cosas, se apodere de un vehículo automotor con el propósito de obtener provecho para sí o para otro, será sancionado con pena de presidio de ocho a dieciséis años. La misma pena se aplicará cuando la violencia tenga lugar inmediatamente después del apoderamiento y haya sido empleada por el autor o él participe para asegurar su producto o impunidad. Consiste en apoderarse de un bien ajeno (un vehículo) empleando el uso de la fuerza sobre el objeto o la amenaza y hasta el ataque físico para alcanzar su objetivo. De acción pública. La propiedad y la integridad personal. Cuadro Comparativo
  4. 4. El robo es un delito contra el patrimonio, consistente en el apoderamiento de un bien ajeno, empleando para ello el ejercicio de la fuerza sobre las cosas o violencia o intimidación en las personas. Son precisamente estas dos modalidades de ejecución de la conducta las que la diferencia del hurto, que exige únicamente el acto de apoderamiento de la cosa. La mayor peligrosidad la representa el robo con violencia sobre las personas, que comúnmente es conocido como “atraco”, término este que no aparece en la legislación y por tanto es fruto de la costumbre coloquial que denota la acción de un sujeto activo que hace uso de la fuerza o intimidación, para alcanzar despojar a un sujeto pasivo de sus bienes. El robo, es un delito complejo o pluriofensivo. Se denomina delito pluriofensivo, en derecho penal, a aquel delito que ataca a más de un bien jurídico protegible a la vez. Por ejemplo, un hurto es un delito que afecta únicamente a la propiedad, mientras que un robo, al existir la violencia, puede afectar también a la integridad física de las víctimas, su libertad personal, sus bienes, su integridad psíquica además de afectar los bienes o los derechos de alguien. Esto quiere decir que si un agente o sujeto activo emplea un arma de fuego y la utiliza para amedrentar a su víctima y despojarlo de sus pertenencias, habrá cometido un robo más allá de que nunca haya accionado el arma. Análisis del Delito de Robo
  5. 5. “Art. 114: Quien porte el facsímil de un arma de fuego, será penado con prisión de dos a cuatro años. La pena aplicable se incrementará en un tercera parte, cuando el hecho punible sea cometido por los miembros de la Fuerza Armada Nacional Bolivariana, funcionarios o funcionarias de los cuerpos de policía u órganos e instituciones que excepcionalmente ejerzan funciones propias del servicio de policía.” Análisis del Articulo 114 de la Ley para Desarme y Control de armas y municiones Este artículo habla de que cualquier persona que porte el facsímil de un arma de fuego será penado con prisión de entre dos y cuatro años. En el caso de que fuese un miembro de la Fuerza Armada Nacional Bolivariana, un funcionario o funcionaria de los cuerpos de policía u órganos e instituciones que ejerzan funciones propias del servicio de policía se le aumentará la pena en una tercera parte.

