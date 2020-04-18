Successfully reported this slideshow.
TFA Recommendation SAMPLE

Slides for Teach for America

  1. 1. © 180Degrees Consulting 2017-18 + + + Internal identity is aligned with external mission Integrity 01 IDEA is a conceptual framework that promotes brand awareness which allows nonprofits to contribute to sustaining their social impact, serving their mission, and staying true to their organization’s values and culture. Organizational trust and effective communication Democracy 02 Brand reflects organization’s core values Ethics 03 Creating effective partnerships and works collaboratively Affinity 04 1 Introduction The IDEA Framework
  2. 2. © 180Degrees Consulting 2017-18 Sets the framework for an organization’s desire to create impact on society. LOGIC MODEL SOCIAL IMPACT MODEL Action = Identity THEORY OF CHANGE A logical and compelling understanding of how NPO can create change Depicts relationship between organization’s activities and its intended effects. 2 Aligning Internal Mission and External Image Integrity Inputs Strategies Outputs OUTCOME Need Mission Evaluation VISION
  3. 3. © 180Degrees Consulting 2017-18 Positives ● Make compelling case for potential support ○ Keeps a clear focus ● Informed key decisions at every stage of TFA’s growth. Negatives ● Negative media coverage of TFA neglects to cover impact of teachers ○ Focuses on alleged political agendas ● Incomplete understanding of TFA’s holistic Theory of Change ○ Limited donors despite political affiliations 3 Analysis of TFA’s Theory of Change Integrity “Bring exceptional talent into education and to cultivate and develop that talent to create lifelong leaders working to drive change for low-income kids”
  4. 4. © 180Degrees Consulting 2017-18 4 TFA’s Current Placement Strategy Democracy Teacher Anecdotes (Regarding this Process) “‘Elementary’ can mean anything from teaching kindergarten to teaching 5th grade math and science in some regions. This is because it’s often too hard for regions to know exactly what opportunities will be available at the schools they partner with.” Teacher ranks location preferences Teacher is accepted to TFA Teacher is assigned a location School/district hires teacher “I was placed in a charter school as a Special Education and Math teacher, without any training in these areas. It was mandatory TFA policy that I accept this offer.”
  5. 5. © 180Degrees Consulting 2017-18 5 IDEA Insights - Integrity: Perceived conflict between promised mission and actions - Democracy: Teachers have little autonomy and get dissatisfied - Ethics: Organizational actions have clouded perceived values - Affinity: Have valuable relationships that may be strained or cause strain on recruitment and placements + + + Internal identity is aligned with external mission Integrity 01 Organizational trust and effective communication Democracy 02 Brand reflects organization’s core values Ethics 03 Creating effective partnerships and works collaboratively Affinity 04

