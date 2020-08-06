Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 13-3 Verb + Infinitive Page 346
  2. 2. Someverbsare followedbyan infinitive. (infinitive = to + the simple form of the verb) Tom offered to lend me some money. I’ve decided to buy a new car.
  3. 3. Notethenegative form. not + infinitive I’ve decided not to keep my old car.
  4. 4. Commonverbs followedbythe infinitive: want intend seem need mean appear would like decide pretend would love promise learn hope offer try expect agree (can’t) wait plan refuse (can’t) afford

