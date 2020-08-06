Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 13-2 Go + ing Page 344
  2. 2. Goisfollowedbya gerundincertain idiomaticexpressions aboutactivities. I went swimming last week. Bob hasn’t gone fishing in years. Did you go shopping yesterday?
  3. 3. Morecommon expressionswith go+ing go boating go hiking go sightseeing go bowling go jogging go (ice) skating go camping go running go (water) skiing go dancing go sailing go skydiving go fishing go (window) shopping go swimming.

