8-1 What Are Determiners?

  1. 1. Section A
  2. 2. Determiners are words like a, an, the, two, this, his, and a little. They are one part of a noun phrase. Determiners can identify new information for the listener. I read an interesting article. determiner noun noun phrase We use determiners to identify different qualities of a noun.
  3. 3. Determiners can also identify information the listener already knows about. I read the article you recommended. determiner noun Determiners can identify possession. Every place has its own unique history. noundeterminer
  4. 4. Determiners can identify quantity or amount. I need a little help. determiner noun Determiners can also identify information we want to “point to” or focus attention on. I’m nervous and I hate this feeling! determiner noun
  5. 5. Section B
  6. 6. A singular count noun always needs a determiner. I have a new computer. She’s my best friend. (NOT: I have new computer.) (NOT: She’s best friend.)
  7. 7. Plural count nouns and noncount nouns can be used without a determiner. College students need time to explore new ideas.

