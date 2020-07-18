Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Section A
In everyday conversation, we sometimes use the nouns thing and stuff to talk in general about objects, actions, ideas, etc...
We also use the nouns thing and stuff in expressions like and things like that or and stuff like that. I like rock climbin...
Section B
When we can’t think of the exact name for something, we sometimes use nonspecific nouns like thingamajig, whatchmacallit, ...
When we can’t think of the exact name for someone, we sometimes use nonspecific nouns like whatshisname or whatshername. D...
Section C
About 25 percent of the questions we ask are tag questions with pronouns at the end. Nice day, isn’t it? We often use tag ...
We often use tag questions with falling intonation to ask for confirmation of the previous statement. Your brother’s silly...
Section D
You may hear some native speakers use pronouns in ways that are different from standard usage. She goes to the same school...
I can do it better than she can. I can do it better than her. She and I are going to a movie. Her and I are going to a mov...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

7-9 Using Nouns and Pronouns and Speaking

29 views

Published on

Elm3 chart07 09

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

7-9 Using Nouns and Pronouns and Speaking

  1. 1. Section A
  2. 2. In everyday conversation, we sometimes use the nouns thing and stuff to talk in general about objects, actions, ideas, etc. She’s good at making things with her hands. There’s one thing I need to tell you. A: Are you going out tonight? B: No, I have a lot of stuff to do at home.
  3. 3. We also use the nouns thing and stuff in expressions like and things like that or and stuff like that. I like rock climbing, skateboarding, and stuff like that. (stuff= actions like rock climbing and skateboarding) She reads a lot and goes to museums and things like that. (things = actions like reading and going to museums) We do not usually use these expressions in writing.
  4. 4. Section B
  5. 5. When we can’t think of the exact name for something, we sometimes use nonspecific nouns like thingamajig, whatchmacallit, doohickey, and whatsitsname. I need a thingamajig for removing staples. A: Do you have one of those whatchmacallits? B: You mean a hammer? These expressions are very informal.
  6. 6. When we can’t think of the exact name for someone, we sometimes use nonspecific nouns like whatshisname or whatshername. Don’t forget to call whatshisname tomorrow. These expressions are very informal.
  7. 7. Section C
  8. 8. About 25 percent of the questions we ask are tag questions with pronouns at the end. Nice day, isn’t it? We often use tag questions with falling intonation to ask for confirmation of the previous statement.
  9. 9. We often use tag questions with falling intonation to ask for confirmation of the previous statement. Your brother’s silly, isn’t he? You’re tired, aren’t you?
  10. 10. Section D
  11. 11. You may hear some native speakers use pronouns in ways that are different from standard usage. She goes to the same school as he does. She goes to the same school as him. APPROPRIATE FOR ACADEMIC USE INFORMAL USE THAT YOU MIGHT HEAR
  12. 12. I can do it better than she can. I can do it better than her. She and I are going to a movie. Her and I are going to a movie. Can you send the email to John and me? Can you send the email to John and I? APPROPRIATE FOR ACADEMIC USE INFORMAL USES THAT YOU MAY HEAR

×