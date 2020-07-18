7-8 Using This and That to Refer Back

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Section A
  2. 2. We frequently use this or that to “point to” or focus attention on a thing, an action, or an idea mentioned earlier. A: Why is Matt angry all the time? B: I don’t know. He didn’t use to be like that. I can’t believe my brother left without me. How could he do this to me?
  3. 3. Sometimes we can use either this or that. However, we often use this to refer to things that are “closer” to us in time, in location, or in how we feel about them. There was a decline in the unemployment rate last week. This suggests that the job market is still in good shape.
  4. 4. We often use that to refer to things that are “farther away” from us. Mathematics is typically taught in a traditional way. Too often, that means students learn by memorizing facts.
  5. 5. This or that can sometimes refer back to an entire sentence or paragraph, especially in academic writing. Sleep is necessary for every animal that has ever been studied. This includes whales, octopuses--even fruit flies.
  6. 6. Section B
  7. 7. In conversation, that is more common than this. A: I think our garden got washed out by the rain. B: Oh, no, that’s terrible! In academic writing, this is more common than that. In recent years, banks have begun charging higher interest rates. This suggests that they are becoming more careful about who they are lending money to.
  8. 8. In academic writing, we often use this with these verbs: explains implies includes indicates involves is makes means requires seems shows suggests
  9. 9. Section C
  10. 10. In academic writing, we can use this or that to refer back to an idea that we have just mentioned. (This brings attention to the previous idea and indicates that the ideas are closely related.) In later sentences, however, we often use it to refer to the idea again (not this). To understand a word, we first have to retrieve its meaning from memory. Most of the time, this happens quickly, but sometimes it doesn’t.
  11. 11. In academic writing, we can use this or that to refer back to an idea that we have just mentioned. In later sentences, we often use it to refer to the idea again. If you have problems with a product, try contacting the manufacturer. This will help you get useful information, and it may solve your problem.

