7-7 Forming Nouns Using Suffixes

Elm3 chart07 07

Published in: Education
7-7 Forming Nouns Using Suffixes

  1. 1. Section A
  2. 2. Some verbs can be changed into nouns by adding a suffix (a word ending). TABLE 1 verb + suffix = noun define describe evaluate explain imagine investigate participate realize conclude decide -tion -ation -sion decision conclusion realization participation investigation imagination explanation evaluation definition description Notice that some spelling changes are often necessary.
  3. 3. TABLE 1 verb + suffix = noun act employ accomplish achieve agree fulfill invest arrive deny -or -er -ment denial arrival investment fulfillment agreement achievement accomplishment actor employer -al Some verbs can be changed into nouns by adding a suffix.
  4. 4. TABLE 1 verb + suffix = noun assist reside assist depend rely discover inquire -ant -ent -ance -ence inquiry resident reliance assistance assistant -ry discovery dependence Some verbs can be changed into nouns by adding a suffix.
  5. 5. Some adjectives can be changed into nouns by adding a suffix. TABLE 2 adjective + suffix = noun complex possible real similar valid happy lonely sad -ity loneliness possibility validity reality complexity -ness happiness similarity sadness
  6. 6. TABLE 2 adjective + suffix = noun free wise urgent important silent just brave -dom justice wisdom silence urgency freedom -ery importance -cy -ice bravery -ce Some adjectives can be changed into nouns by adding a suffix.
  7. 7. The meaning of some nouns can also be changed by adding a suffix. TABLE 3 noun + suffix = noun terror friend member bag mile child neighbor art hand mouth terrorism baggage friendship -hood membership -ism -age childhood -ship -ist -ful mileage neighborhood artist handful mouthful

