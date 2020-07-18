Successfully reported this slideshow.
Section A
Some nouns in English are made up of two or more words. The words work together as one word or concept and have a unique m...
Many compound nouns are made of an adjective + noun, or an -ing verb + noun. ADJECTIVE + NOUN -ING VERB + NOUN software so...
Section B
The first word in a compound noun gives information about the second word. It often says “what kind or type.” Climate chan...
Solar panels on a house absorb the sun’s energy. (Solar identifies the kind of panel). Using flourescent light bulbs can s...
Most compound nouns are written as either two separate words or a single word. A few compound nouns have a hyphen. Landsli...
Section C
Some compound nouns are count nouns. A heat wave is hot weather that lasts for a long time. Hurricanes are wind storms tha...
Some compound nouns are noncount nouns. These compound nouns do not have a plural form. In western India, rainfall has dou...
7-6 Compound Nouns

