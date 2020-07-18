7-10 Using Nouns and Pronouns in Academic Writing

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Section A
  2. 2. Writers often repeat key words to connect ideas. To give variety, they may use different forms of a key word, such as a noun or noun phrase. On May 25, 1961, President Kennedy announced his goal to land an astronaut on the mood. His announcement came only a month after the Soviet Union sent the first human into space.
  3. 3. To avoid repetition, writers may also use words that have similar meanings. On May 25, 1961, President Kennedy announced his goal to land an astronaut on the mood. His declaration came only a month after the Soviet Union sent the first human into space. WRITING TERM: Repeating key words is one way we make writing more cohesive. In a cohesive paragraph, each sentence connects smoothly to the other sentences before and after it. On May 25, 1961, President Kennedy announced his goal to land an astronaut on the mood. His announcement came only a month after the Soviet Union sent the first human into space. COMPARE
  4. 4. Section B
  5. 5. Using a noun or noun phrase instead of a verb makes it possible to include more information in fewer words. This is a common characteristic of academic writing. Many people were unemployed, and as a result, crime rates rose in most parts of the country. Unemployment resulted in a rise in crime rates in most parts of the country. COMPARE
  6. 6. Section C
  7. 7. In writing, it would be very repetitious to use the same noun or noun phrase many times. Last year, a scientist from California fell while hiking. The scientist hurt his back so badly that the scientist could hardly walk. The scientist’s relatives told the scientist to try acupuncture. Instead, we often replace a noun or noun phrase with a pronoun or possessive determiner. Last year, a scientist from California fell while hiking. He hurt his back so badly that he could hardly walk. His relatives told him to try acupuncture. COMPARE This passage has no pronouns.
  8. 8. Writers often use nouns, noun phrases and pronouns in a chain of several references that all refer back to the same thing. This also makes writing cohesive. At first, people in Europe and America were skeptical about acupuncture. By the 1970’s, however, a few doctors were beginning to experiment with it. They found that this form of treatment was the only thing that gave their patients relief from pain. The pronoun it refers back to the word acupuncture. The noun phrase this form of treatment also refers back to acupuncture. The pronoun they and the possessive determiner their refer back to a few doctors.

