11-5 Overview of To-Infinitives

  1. 1. Section A
  2. 2. A to- infinitive is to + the base form of the verb. to- infinitive We need to talk. We need to- infinitive to talk about the new marketing plan.
  3. 3. We can use a to- infinitive in different ways in a sentence. isn’t easy. to- infinitive as subject To always be on time Like a noun phrase, a to- infinitive can appear as the subject of a sentence. For example, we often use to- infinitive as a kind of noun phrase.
  4. 4. A to- infinitive can appear as a kind of object. I want to- infinitive as object of verb to go home early tonight.
  5. 5. A to- infinitive can also appear after a linking verb like be. My job is to- infinitive after linking verb to enforce the rules.
  6. 6. Section B
  7. 7. To- infinitives are also a bit like verb phrases. Professional athletes need to- infinitive with object to practice their sport. For example, to- infinitives may include a direct object.
  8. 8. To- infinitives may include an adverb. We need to- infinitive with adverb to walk quickly.
  9. 9. To- infinitives may include a prepositional phrase. She encouraged us to- infinitive with prepositional phrase to talk to her.
  10. 10. To- infinitives may include not. He didn’t tell me to- infinitive with not not to go.
  11. 11. To- infinitives may include a different verb form, such as the passive. What needs passive to- infinitive to be done?

