Is Fido Peeing in the House?

There are a few reasons why your dog is peeing in the house. Here are some tips on why, and how to fix the problem.

Is Fido Peeing in the House?

  1. 1. July 22, 2020 Is Fido Peeing in the house? proudpetslife.com/dog-training/is-fido-peeing-in-the-house/ There are basically 2 reasons why house broken dogs urinate indoors. 1.The first is appeasement, or that it calms them down. This happens mostly in females. 2.The second has to do with over confidence and this is usually with males. Obviously there will be some accidents. If you find your pup has piddled or pooped while you were in another room don’t go ballistic and really let them have it. Your poor dog won’t have any idea what you are making a fuss about. Even if you take your pup to the mess, stick his face in it, he won’t remember, and he won’t get it. Dogs don’t sequence events in there mind, like humans do. Yelling about something even just a couple of minutes after the fact won’t make much sense to your pooch. And remember yelling is counterproductive. Yelling just makes your dog afraid of you, not 1/6
  2. 2. obey you. If you catch your pup in the act of urinating or pooping on the floor, do not yell or show anger in any other way. That will only teach them not to go in front of you. If won’t teach them not to go in the house, just to go secretly. Instead make a startling noise, by clapping loudly or banging a drawer. This noise will cause the pups bowels and bladder sphincters to shut down, or pucker up automatically. Then, put them on the leash and take them outside to finish. The first thing you have to do is to clean up the mess – –thoroughly! If a dog can smell urine and or feces in a particular spot, the odor will attract him back again to relieve himself again and again. Urine odor can be especially hard to get rid of. You can’t just treat the spot with a cleaner that has a strong fragrance. The fragrance may disguise the odor from you. But, it won’t mask it for the dog. And you should never use ammonia. Ammonia smells like broken down urine and will actually attract the dog back to the spot. There are a few products on the market that contain live bacteria that feed on the urine chemicals, therefore destroying them. An enzyme that breaks down the urine. The problem with these types of solutions is that they take quite some time to act. If you do choose to use this type of urine killers, you can put the solution on a towel and throw the towel or rag on the spot of urine and let it do its job for a while before wiping it up I had a terrier that was so macho and old I just could not break him of the habit. He was 11 when I got him and had been weeing in the house for that long. He did get a little better over the years, but even with extensive training and rewards, he still did his deed in the house. Nothing smells worse than a house that smells like a doghouse. This one is called Pee Away. You can see it and purchase it by clicking here. I used it and one bottle lasts a long time. Enough about cleaning. How do I stop this indoor urinating? You must understand that if your dog is insecure, your dog may feel overly respectful not only of strangers but also of you. The sign 2/6
  3. 3. for this is the “excited urination.” This is the dog that will bow, squat, roll and have a submissive urination when you come through the door at the end of the day. Also, arguments in the house or loud noises may trigger this type of urination. Your pup might even run around with urine dribbling this way and that. Your pup is not being bad, she is simply showing you that she knows a superior when she sees one. The worst thing you can do is get angry. That makes the dog think. “I obviously did not express myself well enough” so she’ll squirm and soak the floor a lot more next time. Many puppies will stop this behavior on there own by the age of about 1. They gain dominance and confidence and lose there juvenile submissiveness. The way to move this along a bit is to treat them with “kid gloves.” You need to build up the confidence. This can done by giving your dog a pull toy. Let your pooch take the pull toy from you and say (in a very high voice, because low voices are like dog to dog growls). “Oh you win again.” Play that game a lot, don’t forget the high voice. When you come home at the end of your day -Do not talk to your pup, especially if you have a gruff voice. -Do not look directly into your pups eyes as you return home. -Do not walk straight toward pup. Instead, walk past her in a banana shaped path. -Then sit down so your lower to the ground, and ignore your pup for a bit I know it sounds cruel, but it is allowing the dog to regroup and gain some control of the situation. She won’t feel as threatened by you and therefore will feel less inclined to urinate inappropriately in order to express her enduring respect for you. I once heard of a man who had a cocker spaniel who was so scared of him. When he would try to take her out on a leash, she would urinate before they ever left the house. He finally devised a system where the man would crouch down and walk backwards to grab the training leash by feeling for it. The dog gained confidence and they developed a very good relationship. 3/6
  4. 4. As far as male dogs. They usually urinate in the house to mark off territory or strut there stuff so to speak. They lift there leg and signal there “ownership” with a self satisfying tinkle. It’s fine if you are outside on a bush, but when rover does this on your Louis XV armchair, it’s a different matter. This is actually not a housetraining problem, this is a house marking problem. There are a few solutions to house marking. 1.Castration- When you neuter your male dog, any marking problems usually subside in about a month or so. 2.Leadership strengthening – At this point you need to let your dog that NO part of the house is his territory. It IS YOURS!. You need to double your efforts to firmly show them who is the REAL leader. Don’t let him sit on the furniture. Make him sit for his supper. Don’t pet him when he asks for it but only when you decide to initiate it. Continue to be firm with him. If you are looking for an affordable potty training course, I recommend this one. 3. Medication – Last but not least, we all know the type of person who has to prove something to everybody. They look like they have a super strong ego, but are actually expressing a weakness. Well, unfortunately some dogs are like that too. If your pup is like the above mentioned person medication may be in need. Your veterinarian may subscribe a mood stabilizer. Something like Prozac or Buspar, these both work by relieving anxiety. Start some of these tips above on a Friday night of a holiday weekend and by Tuesday you should see some positive results. 4/6
