AKH Professional Presence 2020

ANNEMARIE KUHN HOLMES Learning Professional TRAINING COORDINATOR, FSP ABIGAIL WEXNER RESEARCH INSTITUTE NATIONWIDE CHILDRE...
Instructional Design Skills & Competencies MODELS TOOLS ADDIE AGILE LEAN SIX SIGMA ANALYSIS Adobe® Captivate 2017 – certif...
APPLY YOURSELF. GET ALL THE EDUCATION YOU CAN, BUT THEN, BY GOD, DO SOMETHING. DON’T JUST STAND THERE, MAKE IT HAPPEN -Lee...
WORK EXPERIENCE Training Coordinator Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Abigail Wexner Research Institute IT Consultant/Knowl...
SOME RECENT PROJECTS
Stop Texting while Driving Mixed Learning Solution A learning event offered in two parts • Pre-learning modules offered on...
Team Training using Adobe® Captivate
PERFORM PROCESS ASSESSMENT FOR CORPORATE CLIENT TEAMWORK
Learner Materials
User Manuals
Course Development and Facilitator materials
CURRICULUM DEVELOPMENT
PROFESSIONAL GOALS Professionally, I am energized to continue to develop new learning opportunities for my current teams b...
CONTACT Annemarie Kuhn Holmes : annekuhnholmes@yahoo.com : (614) 893-9303 : linkedin.com/in/annekuhnholmes/ : Annemarie Ku...
  1. 1. ANNEMARIE KUHN HOLMES Learning Professional TRAINING COORDINATOR, FSP ABIGAIL WEXNER RESEARCH INSTITUTE NATIONWIDE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL COLUMBUS, OHIO
  2. 2. Instructional Design Skills & Competencies MODELS TOOLS ADDIE AGILE LEAN SIX SIGMA ANALYSIS Adobe® Captivate 2017 – certified Illustrator Photoshop Articulate 360 Doodly HTML Microsoft Office Excel OneNote PowerPoint SharePoint Teams Research Electric Data Capture (REDCap) Environmental Gap Need Organizational Performance Qualitative Quantitative LEARNING THEORIES EVALUATION Models Context Input Process Product (CIPP) Kirkpatrick Return on Investment (ROI) Success Case Method (SCM) Behaviorism Cognitivism Constructivism Merrill’s First Principles
  3. 3. APPLY YOURSELF. GET ALL THE EDUCATION YOU CAN, BUT THEN, BY GOD, DO SOMETHING. DON’T JUST STAND THERE, MAKE IT HAPPEN -Lee Iacocca EDUCATION Franklin University, M.S. Instructional Design and Learning Technology – GPA 4.0 Franklin University Instructional Design Master Certificate – GPA 4.0 The Ohio State University, B.A. International Studies
  4. 4. WORK EXPERIENCE Training Coordinator Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Abigail Wexner Research Institute IT Consultant/Knowledge Management Client Confidential Training and Communications Specialist Eddie Bauer eCommerce Call Center
  5. 5. SOME RECENT PROJECTS
  6. 6. Stop Texting while Driving Mixed Learning Solution A learning event offered in two parts • Pre-learning modules offered on-line, e-learning • Face-to-face educational event • Training design created using the learning theory of cognitivism/CIP
  7. 7. Team Training using Adobe® Captivate
  8. 8. PERFORM PROCESS ASSESSMENT FOR CORPORATE CLIENT TEAMWORK
  9. 9. Learner Materials
  10. 10. User Manuals
  11. 11. Course Development and Facilitator materials
  12. 12. CURRICULUM DEVELOPMENT
  13. 13. PROFESSIONAL GOALS Professionally, I am energized to continue to develop new learning opportunities for my current teams but of course remain open to new opportunities. I like the feeling of accomplishment when turning over a new learning module but then when the time comes to evaluate the program and assess how the learners have been able to integrate the knowledge into their daily work, that is another level of satisfaction. Receiving notes and suggestions from learners with suggestions to improve a module is something that I look forward to, because to me that shows learners have taken the topic on board and are invested in improving.
  14. 14. CONTACT Annemarie Kuhn Holmes : annekuhnholmes@yahoo.com : (614) 893-9303 : linkedin.com/in/annekuhnholmes/ : Annemarie Kuhn Holmes

