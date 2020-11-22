Successfully reported this slideshow.
Introductory _____________________________________________________________ Entrepreneurs are linkedinmanyfieldsandare dete...
problemingainingcustomerandalsogainingpopularity.There are manypeople whofailandquit thisjob.All youneedisto have strongco...
circumstancesthroughoutthe business.There are some particularattributesthatevery entrepreneurmusthave orshoulddeveloponhis...
Entrepreneurial Ideas
  1. 1. Introductory _____________________________________________________________ Entrepreneurs are linkedinmanyfieldsandare determinedindifferentwaybydifferentpeople.The wordhas hisorigininFrenchand it hasdevelopedintomanymeaningsthatrelatedtopeoplewho accept the risks,startinga business.Entrepreneursare the oneswhoare the founderthe company and alsoare the one whotake the risksintheirbusiness.Usuallythe commonknowledgewith entrepreneursisthattheyare one who are buildersof new entitieswhichismade toofferadvanced or presentservicesorproductsinmarket.There isalsoprofitandnon-profitmattersmayvary accordingto the type of businessmanagement.Theyare consideredone the mostvital partof this capitalisticworld.Theyare one whotakesthe creditof profitandlossas theyare the one whotake control of the funds.These require lotof hardworkand fulfillingthe demandinthatparticulararea. Theyare the one whoprovidessatisfactiontoourneedandgetbenefitinexchangeforthe supplying.Theirmostlyfocusreliesonthe gainof profitwitha productor service.There are various typesof entrepreneursinmarket.Aswithupcomingtechnologyandservices,there are entrepreneurssatisfyingeveryone need.Now day'sentrepreneursare more developedcomparedto olddays.Riskscan't be calculatedandestimated.Risksare dominatedoninsurance principles.There are manymethodsthroughwhichtheirdegree orfrequencycanbe evaluated.Entrepreneursare qualifiedforbothasdecisiontakerandperformer.Theyprovide youanswertostraightawayand longfull-termrequirements,whichare unattainable,evenwhenbusinessproceduresare carefully analysed.Theyare plannersforincreasingtheirresources.Theymixthe factorslike landresources, capital,labourandothersourceswhichhelpedin make the productswhichwouldmeetthe demandsof a person.Ashe is an organizer, he hasthe powerof leadingandisleader.Organizers have rightto set thingsintheirplaces.Leadershouldhave mixturesof valuesandabilitieswhich wouldsupportthe group. Entrepreneurial Ideas Chapter1: Entrepreneurs Benefitsof aHome-BasedBusiness _____________________________________________________________ Trialsand difficultiesare twofactors whicha developingentrepreneurisalwaysexpectingtomeet.There isnota personwho doesnotface challengesinlife.Luckyare those whobecome entrepreneurswiththeirrichfaces. Rich facesdonot take talentwiththem,fortalenttoovercome there are lotof difficultiesand challenges tobe faced.There are lotsof businesschancesforpeople toshow theirentrepreneurial skills.One hastolookfor these chancesandjumpintoit.With these opportunities'youcangetyour businessoff the ground.Nowdaysitisdifficulttasktogetintomarketif you are one of the competitorsof a bigcorporation.Butthisdoesnot meanyouhave to back up, all youneedtodo is getin touchwithright people whowouldhelpyouinsucceedinginworldof entrepreneurship. There has beenincreasingdemandof home-basedjobsandthere are manypeople whoare jumping inthisfield.Withentrepreneur’ssame case applies,there are manypeoplerealizingthathome- basedbusinessisideal wayforanentrepreneurbusiness.If youare facingfinancial problem regardingfunds,thenitisnotissue to matteras there are many financingcompanieswhowould lendyoumoneyforyourbusinessrolling.Butyoushouldknow how toget these funds.Youneedto deal withfinancial companybyshowingthemyourbusinessplans andprojectedfinancial statement. You shouldconvince themandshowyourbusinessisagoodinvestmentoption.There are many financierswhoare attractedtowardsthese homebasedbusinessesof entrepreneurs.Withthese planstheyare able toanalyse their returnof money.Youcan landyour businessongroundeasily withthese plansbutjustmake careful youare notvictimof highinterestratesandservice charges.It isessential steptowardsyoursuccesstoknow how entrepreneurscampaigntheirbusiness. You shouldknowthe differententrepreneurial Entrepreneurial IdeasPage 6techniquesinvolvedinyour business.Venturesfaceslotof problem,soitisbetteryoulearnthe techniquesandresearchon differentaspectsbefore yougoonit.Home basedbusinesseshave itsboundingtoo.Theyhave
  2. 2. problemingainingcustomerandalsogainingpopularity.There are manypeople whofailandquit thisjob.All youneedisto have strongconfidence andgoodwill powerwithinyoutocontinue this business.The first yearof operatingthisbusinesswouldtrulytestall yourskillsandpatience too. You shouldcarefullystudythe reactionof people towardsdifferentthings.Venturessuccessdoes not lie intheirproduct,butsometime alsothe waytheyare sold.Youshouldstudythe people or communityaroundyouand understandthe differentaspectsof them.Youshoulddeeplystudyand analyse the value of people thinking. Entrepreneurial Ideas Chapter2: Entrepreneurs AttributesforaSuccessful Business _____________________________________________________________ Many entrepreneursare runningbusinesssuccessfullybecause of theirpositive attributesthathelpthemintheirsuccess. Whenmostlysuccessful entrepreneurisaskedabouttheir secretsof successtheywouldresultto theirattitude.There isnotexactlyasecretexcepttohave positive attributetogetbusiness functioning.The definitionof businesshasalteredinthinkingandinstage all duringthe years.With the helpof advancedtechnology,we are relishingnow days.Computersare the technologyandare all aroundus. Computersare Internetprovidesusfreedomforemail andwebservicesorwebpages. The telephone systemhasalsoshowngreatimprovement,ithaschangedaccordingtotime.Now daysthere are facilityof fax,voice mailsandcell phones.These technologiesprove tobeneficial and are substanceswhichkeepthe flow of businesssmooth.Butpositive attributesinapersonare importantfactorswhichcannotbe ignored.These positivetraitshelpabusinessmake successful entrepreneurialpotential byall way.Those whoare jumpinginthe Entrepreneurmustnote some of the points.These tobe entrepreneursoughttorecognize theirgoals.One mustsetthe goalsatvery initial stage of a person.Inthe earlyage a youngsterneedstobe matchedwithdiscipline and providingbackgroundtotheirfuture goals.Parentsandeducatorsare the factorswhichinfluence these positivetraits.Those whocan'taffordto buysomething throughparentsbelieve inthemselves and workon itaccording to theirmethods.Decisionmakingrestsinhandof anentrepreneursohe shouldbe a responsible personforit.Once youare setwithgoal a dutyof personisto struggle hard and learnthe technique of organization,disciplineandrisktaking.Those whoare enteringinfieldof entrepreneurshipapersonshouldEntrepreneurial IdeasPage 8evaluate hisstrengthsand weaknesses.A personmustnotbe overconfidentwiththings.There isriskand fearinthisbusiness industry.Entrepreneurshouldhave skillsfordealingwithdifferentopportunities.New comersand oldcomersmust keeponsearchingforchancesand theoriesthatwill workideallyintoday competitivebusiness.Once yougetthe opportunityandhave foundit,youshouldjumpintoitand grab the chance to getbestof it.There isusuallycompetitionfoundinbusinessandcannotbe drawnback. But the successis evaluatedbyrecognitionandmanifestationof the determinedgoals. Entrepreneurialshouldknoweffectivelytodeal andcovereverysmall thinsincludingfinance and budget.Theyshouldbe able tocontrol outflow andinflow of finances.Goingthroughfuninany enterprise isimportantforasuccessful entrepreneur.Entrepreneurs are aware of the time when needtoget helpfromothers.There isnosuperpersonwhodoesnotneedhelpfromother. Everyone inthisworldneedshelpof otherstoruntheirbusiness. EntrepreneurialIdeasChapter3: EntrepreneurOpportunitiesfromthe Beginning _____________________________________________________________ Not everyone canbe a goodEntrepreneur.If youwantto knowthat youare a successful entrepreneurornotyou should ask yourself.Before implyinganyideasonbusiness,youshouldthinklongandhard,decide if these thingsare possible ornot.Wouldyourideasbringbusinessandreturnsgoodrevenuesinbusiness? For beinganentrepreneurof business,youshouldhave passionforstartingownandmaintaining the business.There are manyrisksinvolvedinthese businesses,youhave toreadyforit. Representingasan entrepreneurcanchange yourlife.Youalwayshave tobe preparedfordifferent
  circumstancesthroughoutthe business.There are some particularattributesthatevery entrepreneurmusthave orshoulddeveloponhisown.These admitpersistence,hardwork, independence,belief inoneself,dedicationandloyaltytowardsthe qualityandsuccess.There are manymore charactersfor a perfectandsuccessful entrepreneur.If youhave these qualitiesinyou, thenyourprocedure followstowhatsortof businessyouwouldestablishandposes.There are thousandsof chancesavailable forthe beginningof anentrepreneur.There are wide range of choices,youshouldchoose one inwhichyouare goingto engage yourself.Youwouldfindusually twotypesof approacheswhile findingappropriateentrepreneurchance foryourself.One traditional approach islisteningtoyourheart or bendstowardsyourpassion.Whenfollowingthisfirst approach youneedtodo systematicandorganizedprocessinordertocontinue.Ittakesup careful projectingthoroughexplore of the market,understandaneedandmakingthe productor service to satisfyandmeetthatneed.Youhave to decide inwhichfieldyouare mostconcernedabout.After that youcan nowenterintoitby researchingthe prosandcons of that industry.Youshouldalso explore the differentbusinessfoundwithinthatsector.Once EntrepreneurialIdeasPage 10 youare done withthisprocess,the nextstepfollowistosurveyif there isanyunfulfilleddemandinformof merchandise,services,costs,etc.Therefore,youcanproceedtoanalyse the rival andassuringhow theirbusinessexampleworks.Youcanmake the beginningbybuildingyourpreliminarybusiness plan.You shouldbe aware andhave done marketresearchfor it.Afterresearchingyoushouldsee the marketpotential forthe businessyouoptfor.Revise andre assessthe businessplananddecide whocan assistyouinprovidingfinance foryourbusiness.Whenfollowingsecondapproachfor choosingrighttype of entrepreneuropportunity,youshouldfollow behindyourpassionandthe finance wouldbe cominginsome way.Thisinvolvesriskanditcan be attainedbydoingdiscovering and keenobservations.Youshouldlookaroundyoufordifferentproductandservicestomeetyour needs.One type of approachforbusinessiscalledimitation.Thishelpsyouinsimplyfindthe businessmodelandcopyinotherarea of market.Youcan getsupportof franchisesforyour businessmodels.

