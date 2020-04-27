PPT theoretische omkadering (schoolse ontwikkeling)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. PXL dpt. Education - Vildersstraat 5 3500 Hasselt fb.com/PXLEducation #pxleducation Ontwikkelingspsychologie Theoretische omkadering Schoolse ontwikkeling
  2. 2. INHOUD Het kleuteronderwijs • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I1Lw_0COEC 4 1. Spelontwikkeling • Kleuterperiode • Lagere schoolkind 2. Perceptuele ontwikkeling • Kleuterperiode • Lagere schoolkind • Adolescent 3. Taalontwikkeling • Kleuterperiode • Lagere schoolkind
  3. 3. INHOUD Het kleuteronderwijs • 6 basisbehoeften • Spelenderwijs leren • Ervaringsgericht onderwijs • Praktijkprincipes: – Vrij kleuterinitiatief – Milieuverrijking – Ervaringsgerichte dialoog
  4. 4. INHOUD Overgang kleuter – lager: schoolrijpheid • Schoolrijp?! – “In hoeverre is een kind bij het binnentreden van de lagere school in staat is om zich zonder overdreven moeite in te voegen in het schools gebeuren?” – Klaar voor de overstap naar het 1ste leerjaar 1. Spelontwikkeling • Kleuterperiode • Lagere schoolkind 2. Perceptuele ontwikkeling • Kleuterperiode • Lagere schoolkind • Adolescent 3. Taalontwikkeling • Kleuterperiode • Lagere schoolkind
  5. 5. INHOUD Overgang kleuter – lager: schoolrijpheid • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4UIXGA- Xjqc&t=493s 1. Spelontwikkeling • Kleuterperiode • Lagere schoolkind 2. Perceptuele ontwikkeling • Kleuterperiode • Lagere schoolkind • Adolescent 3. Taalontwikkeling • Kleuterperiode • Lagere schoolkind
  6. 6. INHOUD Het lager onderwijs • Drie schoolse vaardigheden: – Lezen – Schrijven – Rekenen 1. Spelontwikkeling • Kleuterperiode • Lagere schoolkind 2. Perceptuele ontwikkeling • Kleuterperiode • Lagere schoolkind • Adolescent 3. Taalontwikkeling • Kleuterperiode • Lagere schoolkind

