Le MOOC Gestion de Projet • Créé par Rémi Bachelet • Lancé en 2013 • 10 éditions • 148 000 inscrits et 30 000 lauréats au ...
L’équipe partenariats • Delpeyroux, S., & Bachelet, R. (2015, June). Intégrer un MOOC dans un cursus de formation initiale...
Thème du mémoire • de quelle façon les établissements s’approprient-ils concrètement le MOOC ? ; • l’obligation de validat...
CADRAGE THEORIQUE
Le modèle H-MOOC (Perez et al., 2017) Figure 1 : Modèle H-MOOC (Perez et al., 2017)
Figure 2 : Les différents types de motivations selon leur degré d’autodétermination (adaptation de Heutte, 2017, d’après D...
METHODOLOGIE D’ENQUETE
Le questionnaire établissement • Elaboré autour des variables d’alignement pédagogique et d’effort institutionnel • 9 étab...
• L’Echelle de Motivation en Formation d’Adultes (EMFA) (Fenouillet, Heutte et Vallerand, 2015) • 24 603 inscrits à la ses...
RESULTATS
Statut de l’apprenant et réussite au MOOC • 7998 apprenants actifs : 5622 candidats libres et 2376 étudiants Taux de réuss...
Statut de l’apprenant et motivation Score moyen de l’indice d’autodétermination (Q1) Score moyen de l’indice d’autodétermi...
Positionnement des établissements sur le modèle H-MOOC • 9 établissements •Alignement pédagogique : 39% à 97% • Effort ins...
Mode d’intégration et réussite des étudiants au MOOC • 9 établissements partenaires, soit 1563 étudiants inscrits Figure 5...
Pratiques mises en œuvre et réussite des étudiants au MOOC Obligation de participation Interventions pédagogiques et organ...
Pratiques mises en œuvre et motivation des étudiants (1/3) Obligation de participation Obligation de réussite Place centra...
Pratiques mises en œuvre et motivation des étudiants (2/3) Services Moyens humains Accompagnement pédagogique • Nombre d’é...
Pratiques mises en œuvre et motivation des étudiants (3/3) • Nombre d’étudiants inscrits au sein des neuf établissements i...
Quelle serait la stratégie à adopter pour une réussite élevée et une motivation optimale des étudiants ? 1) Développement ...
Préconisations Activité autour des ressources Obligation de participation et de réussite Prise en compte des résultats au ...
Références bibliographiques Deci, E. L., & Ryan, R. M. (2008). Favoriser la motivation optimale et la santé mentale dans l...
    1. 1. « Modes d’hybridation du MOOC Gestion de Projet dans des établissements d’enseignement supérieur : quels effets sur la réussite et la motivation des étudiants ? » Mémoire soutenu le 6 septembre 2017 par Anne-Marie AMINI
    2. 2. Le MOOC Gestion de Projet • Créé par Rémi Bachelet • Lancé en 2013 • 10 éditions • 148 000 inscrits et 30 000 lauréats au parcours classique • 32 établissements partenaires à la session 8
    3. 3. L’équipe partenariats • Delpeyroux, S., & Bachelet, R. (2015, June). Intégrer un MOOC dans un cursus de formation initiale. In Colloque Questions de Pédagogie dans l'Enseignement Supérieur (QPES) 2015 • Delpeyroux, S., Rouveix, F., Guyon, M., Bachelet, R., & Truche, C. (2017, June). Hybridation d'un MOOC: quels moyens déployer?. In QPES 2017.
    4. 4. Thème du mémoire • de quelle façon les établissements s’approprient-ils concrètement le MOOC ? ; • l’obligation de validation du MOOC ou encore la prise en compte des résultats au MOOC dans la notation sont-elles les seules pratiques à avoir un effet positif sur la réussite des étudiants ? ; • dans quelle mesure les pratiques mises en œuvre par les établissements pour intégrer le MOOC impactent-elles la motivation des étudiants ? ; • quelle serait la stratégie d’intégration à adopter pour une réussite élevée et une motivation optimale des étudiants ? « Etude des pratiques mises en œuvre par les établissements partenaires pour intégrer le MOOC GdP au sein des cursus de formation : quels effets sur la réussite et la motivation des étudiants ? »
    5. 5. CADRAGE THEORIQUE
    6. 6. Le modèle H-MOOC (Perez et al., 2017) Figure 1 : Modèle H-MOOC (Perez et al., 2017)
    7. 7. Figure 2 : Les différents types de motivations selon leur degré d’autodétermination (adaptation de Heutte, 2017, d’après Deci et Ryan, 2008) La théorie de l’autodétermination (Deci et Ryan, 2008)
    8. 8. METHODOLOGIE D’ENQUETE
    9. 9. Le questionnaire établissement • Elaboré autour des variables d’alignement pédagogique et d’effort institutionnel • 9 établissements partenaires répondants •1563 étudiants inscrits sur 2376 • Création de deux grilles d’évaluation Figure 3 : Le questionnaire établissement
    10. 10. • L’Echelle de Motivation en Formation d’Adultes (EMFA) (Fenouillet, Heutte et Vallerand, 2015) • 24 603 inscrits à la session 8 • 7998 apprenants actifs : 5622 candidats libres et 2376 étudiants • Q1: 8252 répondants, soit 6651 candidats libres et 1601 étudiants • Q2 : 4420 répondants, soit 3132 candidats libres et 1288 étudiants Les questionnaires participant Figure 4 : L’Echelle de Motivation en Formation d’Adultes (Fenouillet, Heutte et Vallerand, 2015)
    11. 11. RESULTATS
    12. 12. Statut de l’apprenant et réussite au MOOC • 7998 apprenants actifs : 5622 candidats libres et 2376 étudiants Taux de réussite Candidat libre 45 % Etudiant inscrit 83% Tableau 1 : Taux de réussite des candidats libres et des étudiants inscrits
    13. 13. Statut de l’apprenant et motivation Score moyen de l’indice d’autodétermination (Q1) Score moyen de l’indice d’autodétermination (Q2) Candidat libre 10,7 10,4 Etudiant inscrit 6,8 5,1 • Q1: 8252 répondants : 6651 candidats libres et1601 étudiants • Q2 : 4420 répondants : 3132 candidats libres et 1288 étudiants • Baisse de l’indice d’autodétermination des étudiants entre le Q1 et le Q2 Tableau 2 : Score moyen de l’indice d’autodétermination des candidats libres et des étudiants inscrits (aux questionnaires 1 et 2)
    14. 14. Positionnement des établissements sur le modèle H-MOOC • 9 établissements •Alignement pédagogique : 39% à 97% • Effort institutionnel : 36% à 84% Figure 4 : Positionnement des établissements partenaires sur le modèle H-MOOC
    15. 15. Mode d’intégration et réussite des étudiants au MOOC • 9 établissements partenaires, soit 1563 étudiants inscrits Figure 5 : Taux de réussite des étudiants selon le mode d’intégration
    16. 16. Pratiques mises en œuvre et réussite des étudiants au MOOC Obligation de participation Interventions pédagogiques et organisationnelles régulières Caractère essentiel du MOOC Infrastructures Les échanges en présentiel Informations Place centrale du MOOC Obligation de réussite Prise en compte des résultats au MOOC dans la notation •1563 étudiants inscrits Tableau 3 : pratiques ayant un effet positif sur la réussite des étudiants
    17. 17. Pratiques mises en œuvre et motivation des étudiants (1/3) Obligation de participation Obligation de réussite Place centrale du MOOC Caractère essentiel du MOOC Prise en compte des résultats au MOOC dans la notation Interventions pédagogiques et organisationnelles régulières • Nombre d’étudiants inscrits au sein des neuf établissements interrogés et ayant répondu à l’EMFA : 1028 (Q1) et 825 (Q2) • Effet négatif de ces pratiques sur la motivation des étudiants (résultats conformes à la TAD) • Remise en question de la notion de réussite • Analyses complémentaires nécessaires Tableau 4 : pratiques ayant un effet négatif sur la motivation des étudiants au Q1 et Q2
    18. 18. Pratiques mises en œuvre et motivation des étudiants (2/3) Services Moyens humains Accompagnement pédagogique • Nombre d’étudiants inscrits au sein des neuf établissements interrogés et ayant répondu à l’EMFA : 1028 (Q1) et 825 (Q2) • Effet positif de ces pratiques sur la motivation des étudiants • Effet moindre au 2ème questionnaire • Influence positive de l’effort institutionnel Tableau 5 : pratiques ayant un effet positif sur la motivation des étudiants au Q1 et Q2
    19. 19. Pratiques mises en œuvre et motivation des étudiants (3/3) • Nombre d’étudiants inscrits au sein des neuf établissements interrogés et ayant répondu à l’EMFA : 1028 (Q1) et 825 (Q2) • Aucun lien significatif entre ces pratiques et la motivation des étudiants • Faiblesse du questionnaire établissement Infrastructures Type d’échange Information Tableau 6 : pratiques n’ayant aucun effet sur la motivation des étudiants au Q1 et Q2
    20. 20. Quelle serait la stratégie à adopter pour une réussite élevée et une motivation optimale des étudiants ? 1) Développement de pratiques qui soutiennent la satisfaction des besoins psychologiques de base des étudiants 2) Accompagnement des enseignants par un ingénieur pédagogique
    21. 21. Préconisations Activité autour des ressources Obligation de participation et de réussite Prise en compte des résultats au MOOC Temps dédié pour le travail sur le MOOC Salle de classe à disposition Casier de rendu et espace d’échanges Retours sur avancées pendant le cours de gestion de projet • Intégration du module additionnel Gestion de Projet IPM • Intégration du MOOC GdP
    22. 22. Références bibliographiques Deci, E. L., & Ryan, R. M. (2008). Favoriser la motivation optimale et la santé mentale dans les divers milieux de vie. Canadian Psychology/Psychologie canadienne, 49(1), 24. Delpeyroux, S., & Bachelet, R. (2015, June). Intégrer un MOOC dans un cursus de formation initiale. In Colloque Questions de Pédagogie dans l'Enseignement Supérieur (QPES) 2015 Delpeyroux, S., Rouveix, F., Guyon, M., Bachelet, R., & Truche, C. (2017, June). Hybridation d'un MOOC: quels moyens déployer?. In QPES 2017. Fenouillet F., Heutte J., Vallerand R.-J. (2015), Validation of the Adult Education Motivation Scale, Fourth World Congress on Positive Psychology (IPPA), Orlando, FL. Heutte, J. (2017). La persistance de la motivation et l’expérience du Flow, un cadre de référence pour l’étude du e-learning. Dans O. Las Vergnas (dir.), le e-learning informel. Paris, France : Éditions des archives contemporaines. Pérez-Sanagustín, M., Hilliger, I., Alario-Hoyos, C., Kloos, C. D., & Rayyan, S. (2017). H-MOOC framework: reusing MOOCs for hybrid education. Journal of Computing in Higher Education, 29(1),47-64.

    ×