Onderzoek of het Silk Leadership Lab iets voor jou of je organisatie is.

Published in: Leadership & Management
  1. 1. MINI INTRODUCTIE SILK LAB Is het Silk Leadership Lab iets voor jou?
  2. 2. IS HET SILK LEADERSHIP LAB IETS VOOR MIJ? Leef je een paar minuten in in de volgende vragen en beantwoord deze vervolgens zo specifiek mogelijk • Kunt je de gewenste prestaties van uw organisatie of leven nog vervullen met de huidige strategieën en plannen? • Zijn er gebieden (denk aan uw rol in de organisatie en relaties op het werk en thuis) in je leven waar een doorbraak* je blij zou maken? • Aan welke gebieden, situaties en mensen denk je? Noteer deze zo specifiek mogelijk. • Als deze doorbraak er zou zijn, welke prestaties worden er dan mogelijk? Hoe zou dat voelen? En wat is de impact daarvan op jouw leven? *Een overwinning in een situatie die momenteel vast zit. Boek nu een vrijblijvend kennismakingsgesprek met een van de oprichters door te mailen naar: info@silkgroup.net
  3. 3. ONZE KIJK OP PERFORMANCE Een doorbraak in prestaties vraagt altijd eerst om een doorbraak in onderlinge menselijke relaties • Zijn de beelden die we van elkaar hebben niet bepalend voor de mate van vertrouwen dat we in elkaar stellen? • Onze meningen en oordelen over onze medemens verstoren en vervormen de ervaring van de werkelijkheid? • Stel dat ons brein de wereld, onze medemens en onszelf door een oordelende bril bekijkt? En je de oordelende werking van je eigen brein in de praktijk in het Silk Leadership Lab zou kunnen ontdekken? Zou dat niet toegang geven tot het scheppen van een klimaat waar alles mogelijk is en waar vertrouwen en prestaties de natuurlijke uitkomst zijn? Boek nu een vrijblijvend kennismakingsgesprek met een van de oprichters door te mailen naar: info@silkgroup.net
  4. 4. HET INTAKEGESPREK Het intakegesprek In het intakegesprek stellen we samen vast welke doorbraak het waard zou maken deel te nemen aan het lab. En met welk gevoel en concrete resultaten jij naar huis gaat. Door middel van de intake weet je precies waar je voor komt. En we beloven je die doorbraak. Boek nu een vrijblijvend kennismakingsgesprek met een van de oprichters door te mailen naar: info@silkgroup.net

