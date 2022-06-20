-
1.
Agile Human
Insights
Capture & Analyze Real-World
Experiences From The People
Most Important To Your
Business
1
-
2.
About
EthOS
2
Ethnographic
Observation System
“Fundamentally,
ethnography is about
making the ordinary
extraordinary and
seeing things hidden
in plain sight”
EthOS was developed by Ethnographer Siamack
Salari to help companies make more empathetic
business decisions by giving them a lens into the
everyday lives of their customers, consumers, and
users.
Today, EthOS is a robust qualitative platform that
facilitates discovery and exploratory research
through digital ethnography, mobile diary studies,
and chat-based interviews.
Empathy Through
Ethnography
- Siamack Salari (Founder)
-
3.
3
Use EthOS to Discover & Explore
Diary
Studies
Digital
Ethnography
Chat-based user
interviews and focus
groups
Discover
• Illuminate the unknowns
• Find hidden problems with products and services that arise in
real-world use cases
• Unearth new business opportunities
• Learn what users need
• Observe behaviors, routines, and motivations
Explore
• Understand the context to identify the full scope of problems
• Develop a deeper understanding of your users and develop personas
and journey maps
• Put project design into context
• Validate/invalidate your business assumptions
• Find patterns and commonalities
Methods Outcomes
-
4.
4
Conduct Ongoing Listening & Generative
Research
Companies that don’t listen and
conduct ongoing generative research
are stuck in survival mode as they can
only be reactive.
• Keep a pulse on the ever-changing
needs of your users.
• Identify user frustrations early,
before they become widespread
problems.
• Gain a deeper understanding of
user needs through a longitudinal
view of their behaviors, routines,
and decisions.
-
5.
5
Diary Studies Shop-Alongs
Shelf Tests Package Tests
Digital
Ethnographies
Concept
Tests
Usability
Tests
Co-Creation/
Ideation
IHUTS Journey
Maps
Projects You Can Run With EthOS
-
6.
6
The Platform
-
7.
7
The Apps + Insight Dashboard =
The Apps
Used by participants to
complete tasks as they go
about their day.
The Dashboard
Used by researchers to assign tasks,
analyze entries, and probe participants
for deeper understanding.
-
8.
Collect
Contextually
Rich Data
8
• Gather high-quality video, picture, and
audio data from users as they go about
their day.
• Assign single choice, multiple-choice, and
scale type tasks to round out your
qualitative data.
-
9.
See the
World
Through the
Eyes of Your
Users
9
• Gather high-quality video, screen recording,
picture, and audio data from users as they
go about their day.
• Assign single choice, multiple-choice, and
scale type tasks to round out your
qualitative data.
Moderated
Unmoderated
-
10.
The Insight Dashboard
10
• All entries submitted by
participants are neatly organized
on the Insight Dashboard where
you can review, filter, and code
submissions.
• Use the smart search to that
mention specific keywords find
entries in videos, descriptions,
open text responses, and probing
conversations.
• Save filters as workspaces to
organize entries into themes.
-
11.
Expand Entries
11
• You can click on entries in the dashboard to expand
them and conduct further analysis.
• All video and audio entries are automatically
transcribed.
-
12.
Sentiment & Tone Analysis
12
• AI-powered by IBM’s Watson allows you to capture intimate, in-the-emotion moments, and analyze them with
automated sentiment and tone analysis.
-
13.
Sentiment Analysis Report
13
• An out-of-the-box sentiment analysis report
facilitates quick reads.
• Easily see what people like and don’t like, then dive into
areas of interest by asking follow-up probing questions.
-
14.
Trending Report
14
• A trending report helps you uncover themes by
tracking keywords used by participants throughout a
study.
• Click on keywords to show all the entries related to
them.
-
15.
Quantitative Reports
15
• Assign single choice, multiple-choice, and scale type
questions and view aggregate data in an out-of-the-
box report.
• Data can be exported to CSV for additional analysis in
platforms such as SPSS.
-
16.
Pricing & Service Options
16
Per Project (DIY)
EthOS was designed to be a DIY platform.
In this model, you pay per project and manage
everything yourself.
Helping Hands
You'll be assigned a project manager that will be
available to assist with setting up the project,
tasks, and implementing best practices.
Full Service
If you don't have the time, resources, or in-house
expertise to manage a project yourself, the EthOS
research team can take over. We'll handle the
entire project from design straight through to
reporting.
Yearly License
A yearly license gives you access to the EthOS
platform for a year.
-
17.
EthOS has several task types that help you capture the experiences of your customers and users. You can have participants record video, audio, and screen recordings, or ask them to take pictures. You can also assign quantitative tasks like single choice, multiple choice, and scale type questions. These mixed-method task types allow you to capture a well-rounded view of the experiences your customers face in the real world.
The power of a smartphone-based system, lies in its ability to capture experiences as they happen. Everyone is attached to their cell phones these days which allows researchers to be in-the-moment with their customers and see the world through their eyes.
EthOS studies can be moderated or unmoderated. Some researchers just want to collect videos and task-based data from their participants without any follow-up questions – and that’s fine, there’s a wealth of information in that. You start to get real value though when you ask follow up probing questions that help you dig into and understand customer experiences on a deeper level.