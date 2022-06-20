Successfully reported this slideshow.

Empathy Through Ethnography

Jun. 20, 2022
Education

EthOS was developed by Ethnographer Siamack Salari to help companies make more empathetic business decisions by giving them a lens into the everyday lives of their customers, consumers, and users.

EthOS was developed by Ethnographer Siamack Salari to help companies make more empathetic business decisions by giving them a lens into the everyday lives of their customers, consumers, and users.

Education

Empathy Through Ethnography

  1. 1. Agile Human Insights Capture & Analyze Real-World Experiences From The People Most Important To Your Business 1
  2. 2. About EthOS 2 Ethnographic Observation System “Fundamentally, ethnography is about making the ordinary extraordinary and seeing things hidden in plain sight” EthOS was developed by Ethnographer Siamack Salari to help companies make more empathetic business decisions by giving them a lens into the everyday lives of their customers, consumers, and users. Today, EthOS is a robust qualitative platform that facilitates discovery and exploratory research through digital ethnography, mobile diary studies, and chat-based interviews. Empathy Through Ethnography - Siamack Salari (Founder)
  3. 3. 3 Use EthOS to Discover & Explore Diary Studies Digital Ethnography Chat-based user interviews and focus groups Discover • Illuminate the unknowns • Find hidden problems with products and services that arise in real-world use cases • Unearth new business opportunities • Learn what users need • Observe behaviors, routines, and motivations Explore • Understand the context to identify the full scope of problems • Develop a deeper understanding of your users and develop personas and journey maps • Put project design into context • Validate/invalidate your business assumptions • Find patterns and commonalities Methods Outcomes
  4. 4. 4 Conduct Ongoing Listening & Generative Research Companies that don’t listen and conduct ongoing generative research are stuck in survival mode as they can only be reactive. • Keep a pulse on the ever-changing needs of your users. • Identify user frustrations early, before they become widespread problems. • Gain a deeper understanding of user needs through a longitudinal view of their behaviors, routines, and decisions.
  5. 5. 5 Diary Studies Shop-Alongs Shelf Tests Package Tests Digital Ethnographies Concept Tests Usability Tests Co-Creation/ Ideation IHUTS Journey Maps Projects You Can Run With EthOS
  6. 6. 6 The Platform
  7. 7. 7 The Apps + Insight Dashboard = The Apps Used by participants to complete tasks as they go about their day. The Dashboard Used by researchers to assign tasks, analyze entries, and probe participants for deeper understanding.
  8. 8. Collect Contextually Rich Data 8 • Gather high-quality video, picture, and audio data from users as they go about their day. • Assign single choice, multiple-choice, and scale type tasks to round out your qualitative data.
  9. 9. See the World Through the Eyes of Your Users 9 • Gather high-quality video, screen recording, picture, and audio data from users as they go about their day. • Assign single choice, multiple-choice, and scale type tasks to round out your qualitative data. Moderated Unmoderated
  10. 10. The Insight Dashboard 10 • All entries submitted by participants are neatly organized on the Insight Dashboard where you can review, filter, and code submissions. • Use the smart search to that mention specific keywords find entries in videos, descriptions, open text responses, and probing conversations. • Save filters as workspaces to organize entries into themes.
  11. 11. Expand Entries 11 • You can click on entries in the dashboard to expand them and conduct further analysis. • All video and audio entries are automatically transcribed.
  12. 12. Sentiment & Tone Analysis 12 • AI-powered by IBM’s Watson allows you to capture intimate, in-the-emotion moments, and analyze them with automated sentiment and tone analysis.
  13. 13. Sentiment Analysis Report 13 • An out-of-the-box sentiment analysis report facilitates quick reads. • Easily see what people like and don’t like, then dive into areas of interest by asking follow-up probing questions.
  14. 14. Trending Report 14 • A trending report helps you uncover themes by tracking keywords used by participants throughout a study. • Click on keywords to show all the entries related to them.
  15. 15. Quantitative Reports 15 • Assign single choice, multiple-choice, and scale type questions and view aggregate data in an out-of-the- box report. • Data can be exported to CSV for additional analysis in platforms such as SPSS.
  16. 16. Pricing & Service Options 16 Per Project (DIY) EthOS was designed to be a DIY platform. In this model, you pay per project and manage everything yourself. Helping Hands You'll be assigned a project manager that will be available to assist with setting up the project, tasks, and implementing best practices. Full Service If you don't have the time, resources, or in-house expertise to manage a project yourself, the EthOS research team can take over. We'll handle the entire project from design straight through to reporting. Yearly License A yearly license gives you access to the EthOS platform for a year.
  17. 17. 17 Put Customers at the Core of Your Company Strategy Feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions Phone: (845) 323-9356 Email: Paul.Chesterman@EthosApp.com United States 680 Main St. Suite 536 Stamford, CT 06901 Europe Rue du Cerf 231 1332 Rixensart, Belgium

