Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3

NMIMS Solution April 2022 Commercial Banking system & Role of RBI Call 9025810064

Jan. 14, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Education

Sir / Madam
Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD. has 15 years of teaching experience in MBA Business schools. For last fifteen years Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD has taught various subjects from Marketing, Finance, Human Resource Management, Information Systems, International Business and General Specializations. He has written many research papers and case studies.
Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD organizes online MBA subject coaching / MBA Assignment help and MBA Project help. Many clients national and international has appreciated Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA., MCom.,MPhil.,PhD for his timely help in the assignments and projects and MBA subject coaching.
You can call him on his mobile no. 09025810064 (whatsapp available) or mail him at palaniappanmail@gmail.com. He does help/guide for the below question. If urgent or any query’s, Please feel free to call him on his mobile no. 9025810064 (whatsapp available) or do mail on palaniappanmail@gmail.com. He does help/guide for the below question
Contact:
Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD
Mail ID: palaniappanmail@gmail.com
Ph: - 9025810064 (whatsapp available)

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(3.5/5)
Free
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(4/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall
(4.5/5)
Free
My Friend Fear: How to Move Through Social Anxiety and Embrace the Life You Want Rose Berry
(4/5)
Free
Extraordinary Awakenings: When Trauma Leads to Transformation Steve Taylor
(3.5/5)
Free
Stress and Stressors: Avoiding and Managing Stress and Burnout at Work Brandy Payne
(4.5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Mindset Shifts: Embracing a Life of Personal Growth Tara Omorogbe
(5/5)
Free
The Authentic Leader: Five Essential Traits of Effective, Inspiring Leaders Merinda Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
Out with the Old, In with the You Tess Brigham
(4.5/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4.5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Findaway
(0/5)
Free
Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness Tim S. Grover
(5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
The Power of Your Attitude: 7 Choices for a Happy and Successful Life Stan Toler
(4.5/5)
Free
The Design Thinking Mindset: How to Access the Power of Innovation Darin Eich
(5/5)
Free
Minimal Finance: Forging Your Own Path to Financial Freedom Sam Dixon Brown
(3.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(4.5/5)
Free

NMIMS Solution April 2022 Commercial Banking system & Role of RBI Call 9025810064

  1. 1. GET SOLVED ASSIGNMENTS AT NOMINAL COST Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD. Mail us at: palaniappanmail@gmail.com CALL– 9025810064 WHATSAPP AVAILABLE Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD organizes online MBA subject coaching / MBA Assignment help and MBA Project help. Many clients national and international has appreciated Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA., MCom.,MPhil.,PhD for his timely help in the assignments and projects and MBA subject coaching. Commercial Banking System & Role of RBI 1. One of the important mandate of RBI is prudent management of monetary policy, curbing inflation and checking unemployment in economy. Explain how RBI achieves these diverse parameters by use of different tools available with it. 2. Credit appraisal is a critical analytical tool of bank. Largely the profitability of bank hinges on this tool. Any weakness on this front is reflected on the profitability of banks and it also results in accumulation of stressed assets. BASEL-II has given strong recommendations to check this menace. Elaborate in details the important recommendations of this committee. 3. Risk mitigation is one of the main function/concern of bank in volatile economy. In course of business banks face different types of risks which may vary from one bank to another. a. Which are the major risks banks are exposed to and how they mitigate it?
  2. 2. b. Suppose the regulator asks one of the losses making Bank XYZ to close a few branches to reduce cost thereby make the bank more sustainable/profitable. But XYZ Bank refuses to close its few branches, citing some risk/s involved in the process. What are the risks XYZ Bank perceives if it closes a few branches? Contact: Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD Mail ID: palaniappanmail@gmail.com MBA Assignment Help and MBA ProjectHelp Ph: - 9025810064(whatsappavailable) NMIMS plagiarism free assignments April 2022 NMIMS customize assignment April 2022 NMIMS assignment April 2022 Narsee monjee assignments April 2022 NMIMS 2nd year Assignment answer Sheet April 2022 NMIMS April 2022 2nd Year Customized Assignment NMIMS Assignment Solution April 2022 NMIMS Second year Assignment solved April 2022 NMIMS Assignment solved Solution April 2022 NMIMS Assignment Solved April 2022 NMIMS Assignment Solved Assignment April 2022 NMIMS Assignment Help April 2022 NMIMS Assignment Answer sheet April 2022
  3. 3. NMIMS Assignment Solution April 2022 NMIMS Assignment Answer Sheet April 2022 NMIMS Assignment Help April 22 NMIMS Second year Assignment April 22 NMIMS First year assignment Solved April 2022 NMIMS Solved Assignment April 2022 NMIMS Customized Assignment April 2022 NMIMS Assignment Answer Sheet April 2022 NMIMS Assignment Solution April 2022 NMIMS Project Help April 2022 NMIMS Assignment Help April 2022 NMIMS 2nd year Assignment answer Sheet April 2022 NMIMS 1st year Assignment answer Sheet April 2022 NMIMS Second year Assignment solved April 2022 NMIMS First year Assignment solved April 2022 NMIMS Second year Assignment April 2022 NMIMS First year Assignment April 2022

×