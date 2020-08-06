Bio Annalisa Aceti

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Plant Yourself Bio in 3 atti Annalisa Aceti
Inizio dal percorso di studi, che segna in modo forte il percorso professionale. Nel 1998 mi laureo in Marketing presso la...
Sono anni complessi, dal 2005 al 2009 l’editoria attraverso un periodo di forte crisi, decido di investire sulle competenz...
In Wolters Kluwer il ritmo è veloce, prima gestisco la rete #agenti dedicata all’editoria per i professionisti tecnici e H...
Plant Youself PUNTI DI FORZA Il mio lavoro è fatto di tante connessioni con Agenti, Clienti, Colleghi, Fornitori, ciò mi c...
  2. 2. Inizio dal percorso di studi, che segna in modo forte il percorso professionale. Nel 1998 mi laureo in Marketing presso la facoltà di Scienze Statistiche dell’Università “La Sapienza”, tesi sull’analisi geo-demografica del mercato di un Agenzia Assicurativa: inizia così il mio viaggio nel #marketing al fianco dei #dati e delle #agenzie. Il primo lavoro arriva presso la divisione del Gruppo Editoriale De Agostini costituita dalla rete #agenti, nell’ufficio Sistemi Informativi di #marketing e li si aggiungono altri amici stabile che mi seguiranno nel resto del viaggio: l’#editoria e i #sistemiinformativi. Con i miei amici attraverso varie sfide: divento responsabile dei Sistemi Informativi di Marketing per arrivare a guidare il Marketing Diretto, sempre nell’editoria e sempre al servizio e al fianco degli #agenti. Questa prima fase della mia carriera si conclude con un incarico da Team leader di un importante progetto di #Change nato dopo la fusione tra De Agostini e Utet (editoria super) che ha visto nascere un nuovo sistema informativo per le reti di Vendita, un nuovo modello di vendita dei prodotti, un nuovo modello di Agenzia (mandati, organizzazione, sistema di lavoro). In quegli anni inizio a frequentare però anche un'altra comitiva la #comunicazione” e la #formazione”. Plant Youself ATTO 1 Dall’università al marketing e la formazione per le Reti Agenti #dati #agenzie #marketing #editoria #sistemi #change #formazione
  3. 3. Sono anni complessi, dal 2005 al 2009 l’editoria attraverso un periodo di forte crisi, decido di investire sulle competenze e frequento molti corsi di specializzazione: dalla gestione finanziaria, alla #comunicazione assertiva e un master per diventare formatrice (#formazione per formatori), studio con l’aiuto di noti studi legali tutte le sfaccettature dei mandati di agenzia. Questa scelta premia e nel 2009 assumo l’incarico di responsabile della gestione e dello sviluppo della rete di Vendita Utet Grandi Opere – sempre #editoria – e consolido esperienza e risultati nell’area #commerciale: gestione #mandati di agenzia, #formazione, #comunicazione vs gli #agenti e i clienti, programmi di #incentive e #motivazione. Si crea una squadra, un nuovo #modello di business si incrementano i risultati d fatturato e migliorano i costi, i kpi del credito e i margini. Tempo di mettere a posto le cose e arriva una opportunità inattesa: entrare in Wolters Kluwer, editoria #digitale in una multinazionale con una forte #womanleadership. Plant Youself ATTO 2 La gestione delle reti di vendita e la comunicazione #editoria #comunicazione #reti di vendita #business model #project #formazione #digital #womanleadership
  4. 4. In Wolters Kluwer il ritmo è veloce, prima gestisco la rete #agenti dedicata all’editoria per i professionisti tecnici e H&S e poi nel 2014 arriva un incarico prestigioso: Direttore Vendite della rete #agenti “Leggi d’Italia” specializzata nella proposizione di soluzioni di editoria digitale al mondo della PA, delle Aziende, dei professionisti legali e fiscale e dei notai. Entro a pieno nel mondo delle piattaforme on line, della vendita per subscription, gestisco insieme ad un team di Area Manager il rilancio della squadra nel complesso mondo della PA, diffondiamo una nuova cultura di gestione commerciale che parte dai #dati, si sviluppa nel #digital e mette al centro le #persone. Arriva poi un incarico che mette a sintesi tutto il percorso professionale, la Direzione Channel Marketing & Sales Planning. Entro nel modo della #multicanalità, del #trade marketing e coordino la pianificazione commerciale per tutta Wolters Kluwer L&R, elaborando e gestendo gli obiettivi, le stime ed i risultati di vendita, i piani di #channel marketing a supporto e l’attività di channel #training e channel #recruiting. Con il ruolo di #sales expert e owner di molti progetti lavoro al programma di creazione e implementazione di un nuovo modello di Go To Market per rispondere alle nuove della #digital trasformation. Plant Youself ATTO 3 La digital trasformation e il Channel Marketing #editoria #subscription #professioni #digital #persone #channel #marketing #training #go to market
  5. 5. Plant Youself PUNTI DI FORZA Il mio lavoro è fatto di tante connessioni con Agenti, Clienti, Colleghi, Fornitori, ciò mi consente di osservare, ascoltare migliaia di persone. Tale esperienza del “fattore umano” unita ad una rigorosa preparazione e gestione professionale mi permette di aiutare gli altri (Agenti, Clienti, Colleghi, Azienda) a migliorarsi, consegnandogli una nuova visione di loro stessi, del contesto in cui operano e delle prospettive che possono avere. Condividere con le persone una visione, valorizzare la loro missione porta inevitabilmente ad una forte motivazione. Aiuto gli altri a seguire un filo logico che rende l’interpretazione del mondo più facile e che contribuisce a far raggiungere alle persone gli obiettivi, di lavoro e di vita

