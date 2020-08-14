T2.p3 yarannabeldisenografico

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DISEÑO GRÁFICO NOMBRE: Annabel Yar
 Concepto  Pasos para hacer diagramación  Elementos básicos  Importancia de las retículas  Clases de las retículas  ...
 La diagramación, también llamada a veces maquetación, es un oficio del diseño editorial que se encarga de organizar en u...
1. Los maquetadores generalmente usan programas de autoedición en la computadora para componer los elementos en las página...
EL PROCESO DE MAQUETACIÓN ES: •TEXTO: el llamado «cuerpo de texto» es el tipo en que será impreso el contenido principal d...
•FOTOS: fotografías, que en los diarios y revistas siempre vienen acompañadas por pie de fotos descriptivos y el crédito d...
•NÚMERO DE COLUMNAS: la distribución del texto en columnas verticales de tamaño regular, espaciadas y válidas para encajar...
La importancia de la retícula en diseño gráfico y su aplicación se podría resumir en las siguientes características: Ayuda...
Proporciona estética al diseño. Esta claridad se traduce en una experiencia placentera a la vista. Le otorga al diseño est...
Esta estructura presenta una única hilera de información, esto para dar una continuidad y aprovechar al máximo el espacio ...
Este tipo organiza la información en dos columnas, esto usualmente es con el objetivo de presentar datos subsecuentes enfr...
Esta estructura muestra módulos del mismo tamaño abarcados en todo el espacio, es más compleja pero gracias a su menor div...
