Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dise�o Gr�fico
Tipograf�a Son los diferentes estilos o tipos de letras que se pueden elegir a la hora de hacer un dise�o o escribir un te...
Litograf�a Consiste en una t�cnica de dibujo que durante los inicios consist�a en estampar un texto o un dibujo sobre una ...
Charset Se entiende como los n�meros, letras y s�mbolos que se tienen a disposici�n para expresar un lenguaje o alfabeto C...
Plotter Es un tipo de impresora que permite la impresi�n en grandes formatos de planos, carteles, obras, entre otros. Trab...
Serigraf�a M�todo de impresi�n que permite reproducir una imagen sobre diferentes tipos de material Se transfiere la tinta...
Rotativa Es una maquinaria que permite imprimir las im�genes que se curvan sobre un cilindro rotativo Inventado por Richar...
Grabado Es una t�cnica de impresi�n que se realiza a partir del relieve de un objeto sobre una superficie En la actualidad...
Fotocopiadora Es una m�quina capaz de reproducir un documento en una hoja de papel e incluso en otros tipos de materiales ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Diseno grafico

76 views

Published on

Descripción de las diferentes técnicas de impresión usadas en el diseño gráfico

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Diseno grafico

  1. 1. Dise�o Gr�fico
  2. 2. Tipograf�a Son los diferentes estilos o tipos de letras que se pueden elegir a la hora de hacer un dise�o o escribir un texto Se trata de una actividad que se encarga de todo lo referente a los s�mbolos, los n�meros y las letras de un contenido que se imprime en soporte f�sico o digital.
  3. 3. Litograf�a Consiste en una t�cnica de dibujo que durante los inicios consist�a en estampar un texto o un dibujo sobre una piedra o metal Su creador fue Johann Aloys Senefelder en 1796 Actualmente se utilizan l�minas flexibles de zinc, aluminio y pl�stico reemplazando as�, un poco las piedras pesadas
  4. 4. Charset Se entiende como los n�meros, letras y s�mbolos que se tienen a disposici�n para expresar un lenguaje o alfabeto Cada caracter es representado con un c�digo en una tabla de conversi�n
  5. 5. Plotter Es un tipo de impresora que permite la impresi�n en grandes formatos de planos, carteles, obras, entre otros. Trabaja con trazados lineales y continuos hechos por plumas de distinto color. Esto permite una calidad de impresi�n alta. Arquitectura Ingenier�a Dise�o Gr�fico
  6. 6. Serigraf�a M�todo de impresi�n que permite reproducir una imagen sobre diferentes tipos de material Se transfiere la tinta mediante una malla que est� tensada en un marco Crear se�ales Estampar Ropa Decoraci�n
  7. 7. Rotativa Es una maquinaria que permite imprimir las im�genes que se curvan sobre un cilindro rotativo Inventado por Richard March Hoe en 1843 y mejorado por William Bullock Se suelen utilizar para imprimir ejemplares de peri�dicos o revistas.
  8. 8. Grabado Es una t�cnica de impresi�n que se realiza a partir del relieve de un objeto sobre una superficie En la actualidad ese tipo de grabado ya viene implementado en las impresoras y funciona mediante un rodillo que al ejercer presi�n se impregna en la superficie
  9. 9. Fotocopiadora Es una m�quina capaz de reproducir un documento en una hoja de papel e incluso en otros tipos de materiales Xerogr�ficas Electrost�ticas Utilizan papel com�n Utilizan papel sensible

×