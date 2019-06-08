Successfully reported this slideshow.
Naturerbe in der Slowakei eTwinning Projekt Augen auf...
hwikipedia.orttps://de.g/wiki/Nationalparks_in_der_Slowakei Die landschaftliche Vielfalt in der Slowakei zeigt sich auch i...
Nationalpark POLONINY ● Ist ein slowakischer Nationalpark im äußersten Osten des Landes. ● Die Kernzone des Parks ist 298,...
Nationalpark Große Fatra → ist ein slowakischer Nationalpark im Norden des Landes. Er erstreckt sich entlang des Hauptkamm...
Nationalpark Kleine Fatra Nationalpark im Nordwesten des Landes. Er erstreckt sich auf einem Teil des Gebirges Kleine Fatr...
Nationalpark Slovenský raj Es gilt als eines der schönsten Naturgebiete der Slowakei.Das Slowakische Paradies hat eine Flä...
Tatra-Nationalpark Es ist der meistbesuchte Park in der Slowakei. Es gibt geschützte Bergpﬂanzen. Auf dem Territorium der ...
Pieninen-Nationalpark Der Pieninen-Nationalpark ist ein Nationalparkin der Slowakei. Er bedeckt die slowakische Seite des ...
Nationalpark Slowakischer Karst Der Nationalpark Slowakischer Karst ist ein slowakisher Nationalpark in der Ost-Mitte des ...
Nationalpark Muránska planina Die Fläche des Nationalparks bedeckt sowohl das gleichnamige Gebirge Muránska planina (deuts...
Vihorlatské vrchy -Die Vihorlatské vrchy (deutsch der Vihorlat oder das Vihorlatgebirge) sind ein 55 Kilometer langes und ...
Nationalpark niedere tatra Der Nationalpark Niedere Tatra ist ein slowakischer Nationalpark in der Mitte des Landes. Die F...
Morské oko Das Meeresauge, früher der Große Vihorlatsee genannt, ist der größte See in Vihorlatské vrchy und der drittgröß...
● Senné rybníky- Heuteiche ● Heuteiche sind ein Vogelschutzgebiet und eines der wichtigsten Vogelschutzgebiete in Mitteleu...
