Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dr Anna Spenceley World Bank Consultant Board member, Global Sustainable Tourism Council Advisory panel member, Travaly...
The importance of nature-based tourism & sustainable development Prior to the pandemic (Balmford et al, 2015): •  8 bi...
21.8 million jobs are supported by wildlife tourism Global wildlife tourism generates 5 x more revenue than the illegal ...
Pafuri camp, South Africa •  Joint venture between community & Return Africa •  52 permanent staff (94% from local Mak...
COVID-19 and NBT •  Impacts •  Needs of operators •  Building back better
COVID-19 and nature-based tourism
Level of cancellations from March to June 2020 % of cancellations % of responses n=674 responses 100% cancellations ...
Operator’s most immediate concerns % of responses n=544 responses Percentages are given as a proportion of responses t...
Support needed % of responses n=537 responses Further details: https://trade4devnews.enhancedif.org/en/news/covid-19- a...
Support needed % of responses Surveys continuing for Asia and Latin America until 31 July: •  www.surveymonkey.com/r/COV...
Financial and economic impacts National Park Service, https://www.nps.gov/subjects/socialscience/vse.htm
Tourism related-threats in protected areas Drumm, A., McCool, and Rieger (2011)
http://appsolutelydigital.com/nbt/filters.html
ë http://appsolutelydigital.com/nbt/filters.html
COVID-19 and sustainable tourism: Information resources and links G. Rampolla, 2020 + 600 resources resilience & ...
Nature based tourism tools and resources
Nature based tourism tools and resources
Nature based tourism tools and resources
Nature based tourism tools and resources
Nature based tourism tools and resources
Nature based tourism tools and resources
Nature based tourism tools and resources
Nature based tourism tools and resources
Nature based tourism tools and resources
Nature based tourism tools and resources
Nature based tourism tools and resources
Nature based tourism tools and resources
Nature based tourism tools and resources
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Nature based tourism tools and resources

69 views

Published on

A presentation from the launch of the new World Bank "Tools and Resources for Nature-based tourism" report and e-book

Published in: Travel
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Nature based tourism tools and resources

  1. 1. Dr Anna Spenceley World Bank Consultant Board member, Global Sustainable Tourism Council Advisory panel member, Travalyst Chair, IUCN WCPA Tourism and Protected Areas Specialist Group Virtual Knowledge Exchange hosted by the Global Wildlife Program Nature-based tourism: tools and resources for sustainable development 27/28 July 2020
  2. 2. The importance of nature-based tourism & sustainable development Prior to the pandemic (Balmford et al, 2015): •  8 billion visits to protected areas p/a •  USD 600 bn direct in-country expenditure p/a •  USD 250 bn consumer surplus p/a
  3. 3. 21.8 million jobs are supported by wildlife tourism Global wildlife tourism generates 5 x more revenue than the illegal wildlife trade (WTTC, 2019)
  4. 4. Pafuri camp, South Africa •  Joint venture between community & Return Africa •  52 permanent staff (94% from local Makuleke community) •  Salaries of USD98,000 wages + benefits annually •  Impact on poverty reduction Bisate Lodge, Rwanda •  Extensive reforestation program around Volcanoes Nat. Park •  15,000 indigenous trees planted •  20 community members casual staff Snyman & Spenceley, 2019 Nature-based tourism and SDGS
  5. 5. COVID-19 and NBT •  Impacts •  Needs of operators •  Building back better
  6. 6. COVID-19 and nature-based tourism
  7. 7. Level of cancellations from March to June 2020 % of cancellations % of responses n=674 responses 100% cancellations reported by 37.7% 82.8% more cancellations on average Impacts on business
  8. 8. Operator’s most immediate concerns % of responses n=544 responses Percentages are given as a proportion of responses to each option
  9. 9. Support needed % of responses n=537 responses Further details: https://trade4devnews.enhancedif.org/en/news/covid-19- and-tourism-africas-protected-areas-impacts-and-recovery-needs
  10. 10. Support needed % of responses Surveys continuing for Asia and Latin America until 31 July: •  www.surveymonkey.com/r/COVID_Park_Tourism_Asia •  www.surveymonkey.com/r/COVID19_turismo_America_latina •  www.surveymonkey.com/r/COVID-Park_Tourism_Latin_America
  11. 11. Financial and economic impacts National Park Service, https://www.nps.gov/subjects/socialscience/vse.htm
  12. 12. Tourism related-threats in protected areas Drumm, A., McCool, and Rieger (2011)
  13. 13. http://appsolutelydigital.com/nbt/filters.html
  14. 14. ë http://appsolutelydigital.com/nbt/filters.html
  15. 15. COVID-19 and sustainable tourism: Information resources and links G. Rampolla, 2020 + 600 resources resilience & recovery - market intelligence – impacts – virtual tours https://annaspenceley.wordpress.com/2020/04/02/covid-19-and-sustainable- tourism/

×