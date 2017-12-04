Cuaderno seneca manual

Ángela Cuevas Albadalejo
A lo largo de este documento se explicarán las características del cuaderno digital de la plataforma Séneca. En cada secci...
¿Dónde encontrar el cuaderno digital? Creación de parámetros generales. Creación de actividades evaluables. Cuaderno.
Una vez entramos en nuestra página personal de Séneca, seleccionamos en el menú desplegable “Alumnado” y a continuación la...
En los parámetros podemos añadir aquellas categorías generales que vayamos a evaluar posteriormente (como el cuaderno de c...
Las categorías hacen referencia a los parámetros creados. Vienen por defecto creados tres parámetros: “items evaluables”, ...
Este botón nos permite añadir un nuevo parámetro. Al pulsarlo, nos aparece el menú para nombrar el parámetro y especificar...
- En la descripción introducimos el nombre del parámetro (p.e. “Trabajos”). En abreviatura introducimos cómo queremos que ...
- En modelo de calificación podemos configurar, para cada grupo, los parámetros que se van a usar y el peso (en porcentaje...
- En tipo de media podemos elegir entre ARITMÉTICA o PONDERADA. Si elegimos aritmética se le dará el mismo peso a todas la...
- En este apartado podemos definir de forma más concreta las actividades que se evaluarán según los parámetros creados (p....
En la página inicial de actividades evaluables en la esquina superior derecha encontramos tres botones, el último es para ...
Para definir una actividad evaluable lo primero es elegir el grupo y la evaluación. A continuación tenemos varias opciones...
- Configuración de la calificación: aquí podemos definir el tipo de nota que podremos seleccionar para evaluar la activida...
- Información adicional: Aquí podemos adjuntar un archivo o añadir información sobre la actividad (p.e. adjuntar la planti...
Una vez definidos los parámetros y las actividades ya estamos en disposición de poder hacer uso del cuaderno digital como ...
Por defecto hay siempre dos columnas, actitud y comentario, donde podemos seleccionar carita triste, carita alegre o ambas...
Pulsando el botón situado entre el tick y la flecha conseguimos que aparezca el resumen de las anotaciones realizadas en e...
