Newly edit by tony ch 14 listening orientation

  1. 1. nosotros íbamos a la iglesia íbamos al barrio chino a comer salíamos a jugar a la calle teníamos una televisión en blanco y negro el teléfono con disco
  2. 2. j u ga r a l a ray u e l a s a l t a r l a c u e r d a h a c e r u n h o m b r e / m u ñ e c o d e n i e v e h a c e r u n á n g e l d e n i e v e j u ga r a u n j u e g o d e m e s a c o m o O p e r a n d o
  3. 3. l e e r a r r e g l a r s e m i ra r l a s c a r i c a t u ra s / l o s d i b u j o s a n i m a d o s j u ga r a . . . l a r o ñ a ( M X ) ; l a p i l l a , p i l l a ( S P ) ; l a m a n c h a ( U R ; A R ) ; l a p i n t a ( C H ) j u ga r a l o s j u e g o s d e m e s a
  4. 4. j u ga r a l a s e s c o n d i d a s j u ga r a l a s c a n i c a s j u ga r j u e g o s e n l a c o m p u t a d o ra c o m o M i n e c r a f t j u ga r a l a j e d re z j u ga r a l a s c a r t a s
  5. 5. la máquina de escribir una computadora vieja con una impresora la clase de mecanografía

