(P4) Rules and Regulations

PRIVACY LAWS. By: Anna Burnley-Davies
GDPR WHAT IS THE GDPR ➤ GDPR stands for General Data Protection Regulation. GDPR is the regulation in EU law that allows t...
SNAPCHAT Snapchat has announced that they won’t keep as much data and information about users who are under the age of 16....
FACEBOOK The changes to Facebook in regards to GDPR mean that users can change their privacy settings. Facebook users can ...
SELF REGULATION ➤ no oﬀensive content ➤ no sales of illegal items ➤ no copy right music - don’t show the video or music ju...
