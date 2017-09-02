Introduction,Components, and Structure of DNA and RNA

DNA and RNA [Introduction, Components, and Structure] M A Y A N N R O G O N Prepared by:
DNA[Introduction, Components, and Structure]
DNA [Deoxyribonucleic acid]  a polymer of deoxyribo-nucleotides.  Usually double stranded.  And have double-helix struc...
A Few Key Events Led to the Discovery of the Structure of DNA Friedrich Meischer  DNA as an acidic substance present in n...
James Watson and Francis Crick worked out the three-dimensional structure of DNA, based on work by Rosalind Franklin In ...
X-Ray Evidence Rosalind Franklin British Scientist Used a technique called X-Ray diffraction Provided important clues a...
X-Ray Evidence There were 2 strands Strands were twisted around each other (helix) The nitrogen bases are in the middle
The Double Helix • Francis Crick & James Watson • Trying to understand the structure of DNA by building models. • Unsucces...
• Watson and Crick later discovered what held the two strands together. • Hydrogen bonds could form between certain nitrog...
Components of DNA Deoxyribose [a pentose sugar] Nitrogen Base (there are four different ones) Phosphate
H OH O CH2 Base Phosphate Ribose OHH 5′ 4′ 1′ 3′ 2′ H A, G, C or U HH H O CH2 Base Phosphate Deoxyribose 5′ OHH 4′ 1′ 3′ 2...
CCytosine G Guanine A Adenosine T Thymine 4 Kinds of Nitrogen Bases Purines Pyrimidines
Nitrogenous Bases of DNA & RNA
Nucleotide Structure Nucleotides are formed by the condensation of a sugar, phosphate and one of the 4 bases The followi...
HH H O CH2 Base DNA nucleotide Phosphate Deoxyribose 5′ OH 4′ 1′ 3′ 2′ OO O P O– HH
 Base + sugar  nucleoside  Example  Adenine + ribose = Adenosine  Adenine + deoxyribose = Deoxyadenosine  Base + sug...
Nomenclature of Nucleic Acid Components Base Nucleoside Nucleotide Nucleic acid Purines Adenine Adenosine Adenylate RNA De...
Sugar Base P Sugar Base P Nucleotides are linked together by covalent bonds called phosphodiester linkage. 1 23 4 5 1 23 ...
Antiparallel strands  The strands run opposite of each other.  The 5’ end always has the phosphate attached.  It is mad...
DNA Double Helix & Hydrogen bonding 3 Hydrogen bonds 2 Hydrogen bonds
The bases in two strands are paired through hydrogen bond (H-bonds) forming base pairs (bp). Adenine forms two hydrogen b...
Hydrogen bond a chemical bond in which a hydrogen atom of one molecule is attracted to an electronegative atom, especially...
DNA Double Helix There are two asymmetrical grooves on the outside of the helix: a)Major groove b)Minor groove Groove any ...
(b) Space-filling model of DNA(a) Ball-and-stick model of DNA Minor groove Major groove Minor groove Major groove
Structure of Double-helix B- DNA A- DNA Z- DNA
Biologically THE MOST COMMON It is a -helix meaning that it has a Right handed, or clockwise, spiral. Complementary bas...
A- DNA Right-handed helix Wider and flatter than B-DNA Its bases are tilted away from main axis of molecule Narrow Dee...
Z- DNA A left-handed helix Seen in Condition of High salt concentration. In this form sugar-phosphate backbones zigzag ...
RNA[Introduction, Components, and Structure]
RNA [Ribonucleic acid]  RNA is a polymer of ribonucleotides linked together by phosphodiester linkage.  RNA was first ge...
RNA [Ribonucleic acid]  RNA exists in several different single-stranded structures, most of which are directly or indirec...
Components of DNA Ribose [a pentose sugar] Nitrogen Base (there are four different ones) Phosphate
CCytosine G Guanine A Adenosine U Uracil 4 Kinds of Nitrogen Bases Purines Pyrimidines
Nucleotide Structure Nucleotides are formed by the condensation of a sugar, phosphate and one of the 4 bases The followi...
HH OH O CH2 Base RNA nucleotide Phosphate Ribose 5′ OH 4′ 1′ 3′ 2′ OO O P O– HH
 Base + sugar  nucleoside  Example  Adenine + ribose = Adenosine  Base + sugar + phosphate(s)  nucleotide  Example ...
Sugar Base P Sugar Base P Nucleotides are linked together by covalent bonds called phosphodiester linkage. 1 23 4 5 1 23 ...
Adenine (A) Guanine (G) Uracil (U) BasesBackbone Cytosine (C) O HH HH O OO O– P CH2 O– HH HH O OO O P CH2 O– NH2 H N HH HH...
Structure of RNA
Types of RNA In all prokaryotic and eukaryotic organisms, three main classes of RNA molecules exist 1) Messenger RNA(m RNA...
Messenger RNA (mRNA)  Messenger RNA (mRNA) carries information about a protein sequence to the ribosomes, the protein syn...
Transfer RNA (tRNA)  Transfer RNA (tRNA) is a small RNA chain of about 80 nucleotides  It transfers a specific amino aci...
Ribosomal RNA (rRNA)  Ribosomal RNA (rRNA) is the catalytic component of the ribosomes  Three of the rRNA molecules are ...
RNA vs. DNA Structurally ,DNA and RNA are nearly identical .However there are three fundametal differences that account fo...
Differences between RNA and DNA
REFERENCES: • J. D. Watson and F. H. C. Crick. Molecular structure of nucleic acids: a structure for deoxyribose nucleic a...
fin K O M A P T I M A - N D I A
    DNA and RNA [Introduction, Components, and Structure]
    DNA[Introduction, Components, and Structure]
    DNA [Deoxyribonucleic acid]  a polymer of deoxyribo-nucleotides.  Usually double stranded.  And have double-helix structure.  found in chromosomes, mitochondria and chloroplasts.  It acts as the genetic material in most of the organisms.  Carries the genetic information
    A Few Key Events Led to the Discovery of the Structure of DNA Friedrich Meischer  DNA as an acidic substance present in nucleus was first identified by Friedrich Meischer in 1868.  He named it as 'Nuclein'.
    James Watson and Francis Crick worked out the three-dimensional structure of DNA, based on work by Rosalind Franklin In 1953 , James Watson and Francis Crick, described a very simple but famous Double Helix model for the structure of DNA.
    6. 6. X-Ray Evidence Rosalind Franklin British Scientist Used a technique called X-Ray diffraction Provided important clues about the structure of DNA
    X-Ray Evidence There were 2 strands Strands were twisted around each other (helix) The nitrogen bases are in the middle
    The Double Helix • Francis Crick & James Watson • Trying to understand the structure of DNA by building models. • Unsuccessful until early 1953, Watson was shown a copy of Franklin's X-ray pattern. • "The instant I saw the picture my mouth fell open and my pulse began to race." – James Watson • Within weeks Watson and Crick had figured out the structure of DNA • Published their results in a historic one page paper in April of 1953
    • Watson and Crick later discovered what held the two strands together. • Hydrogen bonds could form between certain nitrogen bases and provide enough force to hold the two strands together. • Hydrogen bonds could only form between certain base pairs adenine and thymine and guanine and cytosine. • This principal is called Base pairing. • This explains Chargaff's Rule.
    10. 10. Components of DNA Deoxyribose [a pentose sugar] Nitrogen Base (there are four different ones) Phosphate
    11. 11. H OH O CH2 Base Phosphate Ribose OHH 5′ 4′ 1′ 3′ 2′ H A, G, C or U HH H O CH2 Base Phosphate Deoxyribose 5′ OHH 4′ 1′ 3′ 2′ OO O P O– HH DNA Nucleotide RNA Nucleotide A, G, C or T
    12. 12. CCytosine G Guanine A Adenosine T Thymine 4 Kinds of Nitrogen Bases Purines Pyrimidines
    13. 13. Nitrogenous Bases of DNA & RNA
    Nucleotide Structure Nucleotides are formed by the condensation of a sugar, phosphate and one of the 4 bases The following illustration represents one nucleotide Phosphate Deoxyribose Nitrogenous Bases
    15. 15. HH H O CH2 Base DNA nucleotide Phosphate Deoxyribose 5′ OH 4′ 1′ 3′ 2′ OO O P O– HH
    Base + sugar  nucleoside  Example  Adenine + ribose = Adenosine  Adenine + deoxyribose = Deoxyadenosine  Base + sugar + phosphate(s)  nucleotide  Example  Deoxyadenosine monophosphate (dAMP)  Deoxyadenosine diphosphate (dADP)  Deoxyadenosine triphosphate (dATP)
    17. 17. Nomenclature of Nucleic Acid Components Base Nucleoside Nucleotide Nucleic acid Purines Adenine Adenosine Adenylate RNA Deoxyadenosine Deoxyadenylate DNA Guanine Guanosine Guanylate RNA Deoxy guanosine Deoxyguanylate DNA Pyrimidines Cytosine Cytidine Cytidylate RNA Deoxycytidine Deoxycytidylate DNA Thymine Thymidine Thymidylate DNA (deoxythymidine) (deoxythymidylate) Uracil Uridine Uridylate RNA
    Sugar Base P Sugar Base P Nucleotides are linked together by covalent bonds called phosphodiester linkage. A chemical bond that involves sharing a pair of electrons between atoms in a molecule.
    Antiparallel strands  The strands run opposite of each other.  The 5' end always has the phosphate attached.  It is made of two polynucleotide chains, where the backbone is constituted by sugar-phosphate, and the bases project inside.  The two chains have anti- parallel polarity. It means, if one chain has the polarity 5'-3', the other has 3'-5'. DNA Double Helix & Hydrogen bonding Salient features of the Double-helix structure of DNA:
    20. 20. DNA Double Helix & Hydrogen bonding 3 Hydrogen bonds 2 Hydrogen bonds
    The bases in two strands are paired through hydrogen bond (H-bonds) forming base pairs (bp). Adenine forms two hydrogen bonds with Thymine from opposite strand and vice-versa. Similarly, Guanine is bonded with Cytosine with three H- bonds. Based on the observation of Erwin Chargaff that for a double stranded DNA, the ratios between Adenine and Thymine; and Guanine and Cytosine are constant and equals one.
    Hydrogen bond a chemical bond in which a hydrogen atom of one molecule is attracted to an electronegative atom, especially a nitrogen, oxygen, or fluorine atom, usually of another molecule.
    DNA Double Helix There are two asymmetrical grooves on the outside of the helix: a)Major groove b)Minor groove Groove any furrow(slight depression in the smoothness of a surface) or channel on a bodily structure or part. Certain proteins can bind within these groove They can thus interact with a particular sequence of bases.
    24. 24. (b) Space-filling model of DNA(a) Ball-and-stick model of DNA Minor groove Major groove Minor groove Major groove
    25. 25. Structure of Double-helix B- DNA A- DNA Z- DNA
    Biologically THE MOST COMMON It is a -helix meaning that it has a Right handed, or clockwise, spiral. Complementary base pairing • A-T • G-C Minor Groove is Narrow, Shallow. Major Groove is Wide, Deep. B- DNA This structure exists when plenty of water surrounds molecule and there is no unusual base sequence in DNA-Condition that are likely tobe present in the cells. B-DNA structure is most stable configuration for a random sequence of nucleotides under physiological condition.
    A- DNA Right-handed helix Wider and flatter than B-DNA Its bases are tilted away from main axis of molecule Narrow Deep major Groove and Broad, Shallow minor Groove. Observed when less water is present. i.e.Dehydrating condition. A-DNA has been observed in two context: • Active site of DNA polymerase (~3bp) • Gram (+) bacteria undergoing sporulation
    Z- DNA A left-handed helix Seen in Condition of High salt concentration. In this form sugar-phosphate backbones zigzag back and forth, giving rise to the name Z-DNA(for zigzag). 12 base pairs per turn. A deep Minor Groove. No Discernible Major Groove. Part of some active genes form Z-DNA, suggesting that Z-DNA may play a role in regulating gene transcription.
    29. 29. RNA[Introduction, Components, and Structure]
    RNA [Ribonucleic acid]  RNA is a polymer of ribonucleotides linked together by phosphodiester linkage.  RNA was first genetic material.  In 1967 Carl Woese found the catalytic properties of RNA and speculated that the earliest forms of life relied on RNA both to carry genetic information and to catalyse biochemical reactions.  Their theories were not validated until the work of Nobel Prize laureate Thomas R. Cech. In the 1970s, Cech was studying the splicing of RNA in a single-celled organism, Tetrahymena thermophila, when he discovered that an unprocessed RNA molecule could splice itself. He announced his discovery in 1982 and became the first to show that RNA has catalytic functions.
    RNA [Ribonucleic acid]  RNA exists in several different single-stranded structures, most of which are directly or indirectly involved in protein synthesis or its regulation.  It also acts as the genetic material in some viruses.  It function as messenger(mRNA), adapter(tRNA), structural(rRNA) and in some cases as a catalytic molecule(Ribozyme).  RNA strands are typically several hundred to several thousand nucleotides in length.
    Components of DNA Ribose [a pentose sugar] Nitrogen Base (there are four different ones) Phosphate
    CCytosine G Guanine A Adenosine U Uracil 4 Kinds of Nitrogen Bases Purines Pyrimidines
    Nucleotide Structure Nucleotides are formed by the condensation of a sugar, phosphate and one of the 4 bases The following illustration represents one nucleotide Phosphate Ribose Nitrogenous Bases
    35. 35. HH OH O CH2 Base RNA nucleotide Phosphate Ribose 5′ OH 4′ 1′ 3′ 2′ OO O P O– HH
    Base + sugar  nucleoside  Example  Adenine + ribose = Adenosine  Base + sugar + phosphate(s)  nucleotide  Example  Adenosine monophosphate (AMP)  Adenosine diphosphate (ADP)  Adenosine triphosphate (ATP)
    Sugar Base P Sugar Base P Nucleotides are linked together by covalent bonds called phosphodiester linkage. A chemical bond that involves sharing a pair of electrons between atoms in a molecule.
    38. 38. Adenine (A) Guanine (G) Uracil (U) BasesBackbone Cytosine (C) O HH HH O OO O– P CH2 O– HH HH O OO O P CH2 O– NH2 H N HH HH O OO O P CH2 O– H H HH OH HH O OO O P CH2 O– Sugar (ribose) Phosphate 5′ 4′ 1′ 2′3′ 5′ 4′ 1′ 2′3′ 5′ 4′ 1′ 2′3′ 5′ 4′ 1′ 2′3′ OH OH OH OH RNA nucleotide Phosphodiester linkage 3′ 5′ NH2 OH H H O NH O N N N N N N N N N N NH2 H H
    39. 39. Structure of RNA
    Types of RNA In all prokaryotic and eukaryotic organisms, three main classes of RNA molecules exist 1) Messenger RNA(m RNA) 2) Transfer RNA (t RNA) 3) Ribosomal RNA (r RNA)
    Messenger RNA (mRNA)  Messenger RNA (mRNA) carries information about a protein sequence to the ribosomes, the protein synthesis factories in the cell.  It is coded so that every three nucleotides (a codon) correspond to one amino acid.  In eukaryotic cells, once precursor mRNA (pre-mRNA) has been transcribed from DNA, it is processed to mature mRNA  This removes its introns—non- coding sections of the pre- mRNA  The mRNA is then exported from the nucleus to the cytoplasm, where it is bound to ribosomes and translated into its corresponding protein form with the help of tRNA
    Transfer RNA (tRNA)  Transfer RNA (tRNA) is a small RNA chain of about 80 nucleotides  It transfers a specific amino acid to a growing polypeptide chain at the ribosomal site of protein synthesis during translation  It has sites for amino acid attachment and an anticodon region for codon recognition that binds to a specific sequence on the messenger RNA chain through hydrogen bonding
    Ribosomal RNA (rRNA)  Ribosomal RNA (rRNA) is the catalytic component of the ribosomes  Three of the rRNA molecules are synthesized in the nucleolus, and one is synthesized elsewher  In the cytoplasm, ribosomal RNA and protein combine to form a nucleoprotein called a ribosome  The ribosome binds mRNA and carries out protein synthesis  Several ribosomes may be attached to a single mRNA at any time.  Nearly all the RNA found in a typical eukaryotic cell is rRNA.
    RNA vs. DNA Structurally ,DNA and RNA are nearly identical .However there are three fundametal differences that account for the very different functions of two molecules.
    45. 45. Differences between RNA and DNA
    REFERENCES: • J. D. Watson and F. H. C. Crick. Molecular structure of nucleic acids: a structure for deoxyribose nucleic acids. Nature 171:737–738 (1953). • J. D. Watson and F. H. C. Crick. Genetical implications of the structure of deoxyribonucleic acid.Nature 171:964–967 (1953). • U.satyanarayana. Structure of DNA and RNA. Biochemistry. • Lehninger, Micheal M. Cox and David l. Nelson .Principle of biochemistry. • Tazeen Anwaar and Uzma Imtiyaz. Presentation on DNA and RNA Structure.
    47. 47. fin K O M A P T I M A - N D I A

