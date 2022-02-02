Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Ann marie Shillito is a jeweller and was one of the applied artists participating in Applied Arts Scotland's Distance Project, exploring the potential of Virtual Reality for their practice. Ann Marie focused on the practicalities of designing jewellery and getting the models 3D printed. This presentation is about using a maker' tacit knowledge to design in Virtual Reality on that journey.