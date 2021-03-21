Successfully reported this slideshow.
CORRUPTION
CORRUPTION  What is corruption ?  What are the types of corruption?  What are the common characteristics of corruption?...
What is corruption?  Corruption is wrongdoing on the part of an authority or powerful party through means that are illegi...
What are the types of corruption? 1. Petty corruption 2. State corruption
Petty corruption  Petty corruption refers to everyday abuse of entrusted power by low and mid-level public officials in t...
State corruption  Political Corruption Law and Legal Definition. ... Political corruption can be of two forms. The first ...
The following are the most common forms of corruption, as described in the United Nation Anticorruption Toolkit:  Bribery...
What are the common characteristics of corruption?  Gap between group and individual interest  Two or more parties since...
Has globalization increased the risk of corruption?  Globalization has increased the risk of corruption but has also incr...
What role can the media play in tackling corruption?  The media can serve many important functions, not just exposing cor...
What should governments do to make anticorruption agencies effective?  An important factor is where the anti-corruption a...
There are a number of common options from the Reports seven-point agenda which can make anti- corruption agencies more eff...
Impact Of Corruption  Hinders social and economic development and increases poverty by diverting domestic and foreign inv...
How to remove corruption  Laws fixing accountability and encouraging transparency combined with efficient judiciary and f...
Conclusion  Corruption, as we know is the criminal thing that do by a person in a certain capacity especially with negati...
Conclusion  So, corruption is an illegal thing that we couldn’t do, because, with out corruption we can be a good generat...
This ppt has a piece of detailed knowledge about what is corruption and what is its consequences in our society.

×