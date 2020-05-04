Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 Cómo solicitar beneficios de desempleo en línea en Illinois: Una guía paso a paso Contenido Recopilar la información y n...
2 Paso 2. Navegar al sitio web del Departamento de Seguridad de Empleo: www.ides.illinois.gov Nota: Si su computadora usa ...
3 Antes de empezar: • Consulte el programa para cerciorarse de que está haciendo la solicitud el día correcto de la semana...
4 Paso 4. Iniciar una sesión o crear un nuevo nombre de usuario y contraseña • En esta página, primero puede escoger un id...
5 Paso 5. Llenar las preguntas para el registro del nombre de usuario • Llene la información de su identificación estatal/...
6 Paso 7. Comenzar su reclamo de beneficios de desempleo • Una vez que anote su nombre de usuario y contraseña, estará lis...
7 desplegable en el que puede seleccionar qué documento de registro de extranjeros usted tiene. • Además, si desea reclama...
8 Paso 10: Proveer información sobre el empleo • En este punto, el sitio web debe presentar una lista de empleadores recie...
9 Paso 12. Preguntas adicionales sobre el empleo • Después se le llevará a diversas preguntas adicionales sobre su situaci...
10 Paso 13. Información adicional sobre su ingreso y entrenamiento • Ahora se le indicará que responda preguntas adicional...
11 • Hay una sección en esta página titulada “Documentos importantes sobre mis derechos y responsabilidades”. Es important...
12 Paso 15. Próximos pasos una vez que presente su reclamo • Se encuentran próximos pasos útiles en su “Manual de Benefici...
13
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Il unemployment step by step guide with spanish screenshots sp

29 views

Published on

asdfas

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Il unemployment step by step guide with spanish screenshots sp

  1. 1. 1 Cómo solicitar beneficios de desempleo en línea en Illinois: Una guía paso a paso Contenido Recopilar la información y navegar el sitio web ........................................................................................................ 1-3 Crear un nuevo nombre de usuario y contraseña....................................................................................................... 4-5 Llenar en línea su reclamo de beneficios de desempleo .......................................................................................... 6-12 Próximos pasos después que haga su reclamo....................................................................................................... 12-13 Paso 1. Recopilar la información y los documentos requeridos *Nota importante* Cerciórese de tener todos los materiales relevantes listos antes de comenzar su solicitud de los beneficios. La aplicación lo desconecta cuando haya pasado una hora de inactividad y así pierde todo lo que haya llenado hasta el momento. No le conviene que, mientras esté buscando un documento específico, el sistema lo desconecte y pierda lo que haya llenado durante el proceso de solicitud. • Su número de seguro social y su nombre según se muestra en su tarjeta de seguro social; • Su licencia de conducir / identificación estatal (esta indica su peso, que es algo que se requiere); • Si reclama a su cónyuge o hijo como dependiente, el número de seguro social, fecha de nacimiento y nombre(s) del/los dependiente(s); • Nombre, dirección postal, número de teléfono, fechas de empleo, y motivo de separación laboral para todos los empleadores para los que haya trabajado en los últimos 18 meses; • Es posible que sean necesarios los registros salariales (formulario W-2, matrices de cheques de cobro, etc.) de esos empleadores. • Si usted trabajó desde el domingo de esta semana, el salario bruto que ganó esta semana; • Tiene que declarar todo el salario bruto por todo el trabajo realizado, ya sea a tiempo completo o a tiempo parcial; • Bruto significa el monto total ganado antes de las deducciones, no la “paga neta”, incluyendo salarios en forma de hospedaje, comidas, mercancía o cualquier otra forma; • El salario bruto tiene que declararse la semana en que se gana, no la semana en que reciba el salario; • Si su salario bruto ganado en alguna semana es menor que su monto semanal de beneficios, es posible que aún sea elegible para recibir un pago completo o parcial de beneficios; • Registros de los pagos de pensión que usted reciba (sin incluir el seguro social); • Si usted no es ciudadano de los Estados Unidos, su información de registro de extranjeros; • Si usted es veterano recién dado de baja del servicio, la copia 4 para miembros del formulario DD 214 / 215; • Son aceptables otras copias del formulario DD 214 / 215, pero la copia 4 para miembros es la más comúnmente disponible.
  2. 2. 2 Paso 2. Navegar al sitio web del Departamento de Seguridad de Empleo: www.ides.illinois.gov Nota: Si su computadora usa Google Chrome, usted podrá traducir esta página en otro idioma aparte de Ingles, con su mouse o cursor, use el Click derecho en cualquier parte del sitio de internet y escoja "translate to English," o cualquier otro idioma que esté mencionado. Cuando esto suceda, un nuevo icono aparecerá en lo alto de su pantalla con tres puntos (RED COPY) . Con su mouse o cursor, presione Click en los tres puntos (RED COPY) y seleccione "Choose another language"
  3. 3. 3 Antes de empezar: • Consulte el programa para cerciorarse de que está haciendo la solicitud el día correcto de la semana, que se determina según su apellido. • Una vez lo haya hecho, haga clic en “Presente un reclamo de UI en línea” Paso 3. Leer y entender las “10 cosas que debe saber” y los cargos asociados con la tarjeta de débito • Una vez que haya leído las 10 cosas que se enumeran, debe desplazarse hasta la parte de abajo y hacer clic en el enlace con toda la información sobre los cargos asociados con la tarjeta de débito de beneficios, incluso si tiene planes de usar el método de depósito directo para sus beneficios. • Una vez haya hecho esto, puede hacer clic en el recuadro debajo de “Presente su reclamo” y entonces hacer clic en “Presente su reclamo en línea”
  4. 4. 4 Paso 4. Iniciar una sesión o crear un nuevo nombre de usuario y contraseña • En esta página, primero puede escoger un idioma que no sea inglés si usted lo prefiere. También puede escoger español o polaco • Si ya ha creado un nombre de usuario y contraseña puede iniciar la sesión aquí. • Si no, haga clic en “Registrar” en la parte inferior de la página
  5. 5. 5 Paso 5. Llenar las preguntas para el registro del nombre de usuario • Llene la información de su identificación estatal/licencia de conducir y número de seguro social para poder registrarse. • Una vez la llene, haga clic en Continuar Paso 6: Crear su nombre de usuario y contraseña • Cerciórese de anotar su nombre de usuario y contraseña y guardarlos en un lugar seguro. • Una vez termine de hacerlo, haga clic en Continuar.
  6. 6. 6 Paso 7. Comenzar su reclamo de beneficios de desempleo • Una vez que anote su nombre de usuario y contraseña, estará listo para comenzar su reclamo de beneficios de desempleo. • Puede colocar el mouse de su computadora sobre la sección en la parte de arriba que dice “Inicio del Individual” y hacer clic en “Presentar mi solicitud para desempleo” Paso 8. Página de la dirección e información personal (incluyendo preguntas sobre inmigración) • Llene toda la información personal que se le solicita • Si usted no es ciudadano estadounidense, cuando seleccione “No”, le pedirá que confirme que está autorizado para trabajar en EEUU. Si hace clic en “Sí” a esta pregunta, le pedirá información adicional y un menú
  7. 7. 7 desplegable en el que puede seleccionar qué documento de registro de extranjeros usted tiene. • Además, si desea reclamar dependientes, hacer clic en “Sí” agregará un menú desplegable donde puede escoger qué tipo de dependientes quiere reclamar. Se le pedirá en otras páginas más adelante que incluya toda información relevante sobre sus dependientes. • Cuando haya terminado, puede seleccionar “Continuar”. Paso 9: Ingrese información sobre sus dependientes • Si usted optó por reclamar dependientes en la página anterior, ahora se le pedirá que provea su información abajo. Si no, puede pasar por alto este paso.
  8. 8. 8 Paso 10: Proveer información sobre el empleo • En este punto, el sitio web debe presentar una lista de empleadores recientes que han presentado información salarial para el número suyo de seguro social. Confirme que esta información sea correcta y llene cualquier información necesaria. • Este paso también incluye un menú desplegable que pide el motivo de la separación laboral de cada empleo relevante • Una vez haya terminado, puede hacer clic en “Continuar”. Paso 11. Confirmar la información de empleo • Después le pedirá que confirme que esos son todos sus empleadores recientes. Si no, haga clic en “No” y, una vez que haga clic en “Continuar”, le indicará que ingrese manualmente todo empleador relevante adicional. De lo contrario, simplemente seleccione “Sí” y haga clic en “Continuar” en la parte de abajo.
  9. 9. 9 Paso 12. Preguntas adicionales sobre el empleo • Después se le llevará a diversas preguntas adicionales sobre su situación de ocupación. • Si usted no ha quedado cesante oficialmente, sino que se le redujeron sus horas, encontrará esa opción aquí.
  10. 10. 10 Paso 13. Información adicional sobre su ingreso y entrenamiento • Ahora se le indicará que responda preguntas adicionales sobre su ingreso reciente. Paso 14. Finalizar el reclamo y enviarlo • A continuación llegará a una página en la que verá mucha información muy importante. • Ahora es un buen momento para hacer cualquier corrección en cualquiera de las secciones anteriores que necesite hacer. Puede hacerlo si hace clic en “Editar” al lado de esa categoría • También puede ver su Monto de beneficio semanal (WBA, en inglés) estimado inicial. Esa no es una determinación definitiva, sino más bien un estimado inicial. • Tenga en cuenta cómo le dice que ahora tiene que enviar por fax los documentos que usted pueda tener
  11. 11. 11 • Hay una sección en esta página titulada “Documentos importantes sobre mis derechos y responsabilidades”. Es importante que usted haga clic en cada uno de esos enlaces y entienda la información que se incluye. Tiene sentido guardar cada uno de esos enlaces en algún lugar, de manera que siempre pueda regresar a ellos como referencia en el futuro. El “Manual de Beneficios del Seguro de Desempleo” es particularmente importante para los próximos pasos una vez que se presente su reclamo. • Tenga presente que, una vez que presente su reclamo en línea, no podrá revisarlo ni editarlo en línea. Tendría que llamar a IDES para corregir los errores que pueda haber cometido (800-244-5631). Ahora es el mejor momento para revisar y cerciorarse de que no haya errores antes de la presentación. • Una vez que haya leído y entendido la información, puede hacer clic en los recuadros y hacer clic en “Presentar mi solicitud”
  12. 12. 12 Paso 15. Próximos pasos una vez que presente su reclamo • Se encuentran próximos pasos útiles en su “Manual de Beneficios del Seguro de Desempleo”, que es uno de los enlaces de la página anterior. En este, se describen los próximos pasos iniciales una vez que se presente su solicitud, incluyendo cuándo se le asignará un día para certificar los beneficios, y además información sobre llenar un registro con el Servicio de Empleo de Illinois. • http://www.ides.illinois.gov/IDES%20Forms%20and%20Publications/CLI105L_sp.pdf
  13. 13. 13

×