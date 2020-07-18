Successfully reported this slideshow.
The importance of giving your child a good name https://www.gobabynames.com/
Words are powerful. Words are important. The words that we use to define and describe our child whether privately or publicly, affect how we treat and view them

  1. 1. The importance of giving your child a good name https://www.gobabynames.com/
  2. 2. Introduction • Selecting the perfect name for your baby is one of the major milestones to achieve. You only get one shot to pick a perfect name for the child. Baby names that parents christen for the child becomes part of their identity for life. Thus, parents often contemplate for a long time, trying on different names to select the perfect name for their little bundle. For example Chandralekha might be too big, Chanda too small, but Chandrika is just right! • However, duty of parent’s to give their child the perfect meaningful name does not end just by printing it on the birth certificate.
  3. 3. Why to be specific in choosing a name • The name parents christen for the child becomes part of their identity for life. Thus, parents often contemplate for a long time, trying on different names to select the perfect name for their little bundle. For example Chandralekha might be too big, Chanda too small, but Chandrika is just right! • However, duty of parent's to give their children the perfect meaningful names does not end just by printing it on the birth certificate.
  4. 4. Importance of words we use • The world is full of words, language is used to classify, identify and connect. Words are used also to define, compare and label as we use them to describe ourselves and the people around us. Have you ever noticed how the words we use to define other people might affect the way we treat them or the way they feel about themselves? Children, being attentive to everything soak up whatever they hear about themselves. They listen carefully and pick up each and every word we throw out to describe them. So always be careful on words you are using to define them.
  5. 5. Don't use negative words: • Most of the times, we use words that have negative impact we do not like in our child, such as being stubborn. Take some time and contemplate on a child labelled as stubborn - what comes to your mind? You may think of a child who does not leave the toy aisle at a grocery store or simply does not touch their peas at dinner, no matter how much pleading his parents do. But when you take away this pre- packaged idea of what stubborn will look like, you will remember a child's behavior as mean and look like many different things. Stubborn has many meanings such as persistent, determined or tenacious. The same word can also be used to describe a child who refuses to quit even if he/she is struggling with multiplication tables in school or refuses to give into peer pressure to bully someone.
  6. 6. Using words that have emotional associations • Most of the words have emotional associations with them and we need to be careful in their usage. Often we also use words that might feel either negative or positive. For example, one instantly has an idea of what the word "snobby" will be like, just same as we do for someone called as "sweet." When we use such words to describe a child, we often give them a label of absolutes.We must always pay attention in what words we are using for our children.
  7. 7. Be careful in using words in front of other people • Children often do not like using words to describe them that you usually use at home. They might feel shy or get negative impact on their behaviour by those words. For example, sometimes affectionately someone calls his child as “little monkey”. At home it is OK for the child and does not annoy him. But when the same words are used in front of other people the child can feel shy or get annoyed by those words.
  8. 8. Conclusion • Words are powerful. Words are important. The words that we use to define and describe our child whether privately or publicly, affect how we treat and view them, as well as how they treat and view themselves. We have the power to give our children a supportive, positive and empowering inner voice. This all starts with a good name. A name with beautiful and strong meaning can impact in a very positive manner. Also, some studies show that a name that is easy to pronounce and easy to remember creates a positive impact for child.

