Rem section c_group5_ninewest

NineWest Retailing

Published in: Marketing
Rem section c_group5_ninewest

  1. 1. SECTION C | GROUP 5 Ankur Goyal B19125|Dewang Palav B19151​|Preksha Gupta B19153​ | Samriddhi Vashishtha B19162|Shashwat Jha B19166​
  2. 2. Timeline Wholesale Market Division Fashion Research Demand Forecast Seasonal Budgeting Quantity Commitments Merchant Display Decision Rolling Financial Forecast New Product Development Additional Merchandise Selection August – September August – November September – October DecemberDecember August – November May – AugustJanuary – May March April
  3. 3. Planning Phase 1. Fashion research  Fashion research in Europe  Uses intuition & historical sales  Strive to portfolio diversification 2. Demand Forecasting  By store & SKU  Use of historical data, exogenous variables, intuition to identify themes & trends that can resurface 3. New Product Development NPD involves two major aspects:  Prototype development  Sample production Leverage “arm’s length” relationship with manufacturer 7. Merchandize Display Decision Recommendation developed by  Retail Director  Visual Marketing Team Communicated via. Planograms 8. Rolling Financial Forecasting  Updating the forecast as and when new sales data is available leveraging the latest technology 9. Additional Selection  Additional group of products/ merchandise that can be sold together Research and Development Budgeting and Ordering Display and Bundling 5. Wholesale Market Division  The division operates in 40+ countries  “Shoe Show” in December to preview product collection  Represents 40%-50% product 6. Initial Quality Commitments  Initial quantity commitments from the retail director to the wholesale division.  Represents 40% to 50% of the entire season buy 4. Seasonal Budgeting Budget decision:  Capex for Inventory Decision  Sales and Gross Margin Retail Director, Merchandize Manager, NWRS president
  4. 4. In-Store Merchandise Merchandize arrives at every store in May in every year Markdown Strategy ensures that the discounts offered. Do not compromise profitability of the Firm Discount Sales and Markdown Strategy 50% Off Selling at suggested retail price for first 12 weeks (July End) Regular Sales Done usually after key selling periods. It requires additional inventory funding and approvals from above Instore Transfers Negotiate with Off-Price retailers and Value Division of Nine West to clear stocks Unsold Inventory Implementation Phase Implementation
