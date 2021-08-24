Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 24, 2021
Silicone Additives Market | Share, Recent Trends, Competitive Landscape, Applica

Aug. 24, 2021
22 views


Silicone Additives Market: Information by Function (Surfactants, Lubricating Agent, Rheology Modifiers, Adhesion, Defoamers, Wetting and Dispersing Agents, and Others), By End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Plastics, Construction, Paints & Coatings, Paper & Pulp, Oil & Gas, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa)—Forecast till 2027
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/silicone-additives-market-5800

Silicone Additives Market | Share, Recent Trends, Competitive Landscape, Applica

  1. 1. P a g e | 1 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Silicone Additives Market Research Report - Global Forecast till 2027 Silicone Additives Market Research Report - Global Forecast till 2024
  2. 2. P a g e | 2 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Silicone Additives Market Research Report - Global Forecast till 2027 Market Synopsis The global silicone additives market in terms of value is expected to surpass USD 1.9 billion by 2025, growing with the CAGR of over 7.0% during the forecast period. Silicone additives help to reduce the surface tension of the liquid coating; it is widely used in paints and coating products. It cures surface defects such as poor wetting and cratering, in addition, improve the surface scratch resistance properties. Silicone additives find application in paper and pulp, personal care, food & beverage, and construction. In July 2019, Wacker Chemie AG has launched new silicone additive for thermoplastic polyurethanes which is to be sold by the name of Genioplast Pellet 345, this additive help to lower the hardness of the thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPU) and boost elasticity. Rising demand for paints and coatings in the automotive industry is expected to drive the global silicone additives market growth. The silicone-based surface additive is used to produce solvent-borne coating systems for automotive application. These coatings have good leveling with defoaming properties. Increased automotive production in emerging economies, such as China, India, and Mexico is favoring paints & coatings market. The original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are focusing on adopting technologies that are fuel-efficient, safe, and smart, which has led to producing lower volatile organic compound (VOC) silicone additive based coatings products. Automobile production across the globe surpassed 100 million units in 2018; it grew by around 4% per year from 2015 to 2017. In 2017, China emerged as a global leader in automotive production and manufactured approximately 29 million vehicles with an excellent growth rate of 4.5%. China is followed by the US, India, France, Japan, and Spain, where some of the dynamic automotive manufacturers prevail. India and Mexico automotive production were around 4.7 million vehicles and 4.0 million vehicles, respectively. Favorable government policies in emerging economies such as in India, the government allocates 100% FDI in the automotive sector along with increasing awareness regarding the benefits of silicone additive based paint & coatings are likely to drive the market growth. Moreover, the trend of sharing cars and light vehicles for shorter lifecycles is becoming more common, which is expected to increase automotive production in the near future. Thus, rising sales of smart and safe vehicles coupled with the shift towards electric vehicles owing to stringent environmental regulations, are likely to boost the demand for paint & coatings, thus silicone additive. Regional Analysis The global market for silicone additives has been segmented into five key regions, namely, Asia- Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Latin America. North America silicone additives market is projected to register significant demand, according to the US Department of Commerce, the US is a substantial user of additive manufacturing technology, and one of the primary producers of additive manufacturing systems around the US accounts for around 36.29% of global production by 2014. High demand for silicone additive in the personal care, plastics, and oil & gas industries is expected to drive market growth. Europe silicone additives market is driven high demand from automotive, aerospace, and electronic industry. Countries such as the UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy are growing in terms of expanding end -use industries. Asia-Pacific is witnessing huge demand in term of volume, China and India are leading producers of silicone additive. Increasing demand for silicone additive in paints & coatings, automotive, plastics, and construction industries due to rapid industrialization and enormous government spending on economic development is projected to drive market growth. Middle East & Africa market is expected to witness healthy growth in term of CAGR owing to growing oil & gas, plastic, and personal care industries in the regions. Market Segmentation The global silicone additives market has been segmented based on function, end-use industry, and region. Based on function, the global market has been divided into surfactants, lubricating agent, rheology modifiers, adhesion, defoamers, wetting and dispersing agents, and others. On the basis of end -use, the global market has been categorized as food & beverage, personal care, plastics, construction, paints &
  3. 3. P a g e | 3 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Silicone Additives Market Research Report - Global Forecast till 2027 coatings, paper & pulp, oil & gas, and others. The paints & coatings segment is projected to register remarkable growth during the review period. Key Players Some of the leading players in the global silicone additives market are Evonik Industries AG (Germany), KCC Corporation (South Korea), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Siltech (Canada), Dow (US), Akrochem Corporation (US), Shin-Etsu (Japan), BRB International (Netherlands), Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (US), Supreme Silicones (India), and BYK Additives (US). Intended Audience  Silicone additives chemical manufacturers  Traders and distributors of silicone additives  Research and development institutes  Potential investors  Raw material suppliers  Nationalized laboratories
Silicone Additives Market: Information by Function (Surfactants, Lubricating Agent, Rheology Modifiers, Adhesion, Defoamers, Wetting and Dispersing Agents, and Others), By End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Plastics, Construction, Paints & Coatings, Paper & Pulp, Oil & Gas, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa)—Forecast till 2027 https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/silicone-additives-market-5800

×