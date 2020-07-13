Future stock performance presentation

-
The objective of this project is to find out whether a novice investor or trader will be able to invest in stocks that are trustworthy by applying machine learning algorithms. Moreover, is it possible to accomplish this solely by analyzing the financial indicators of a company? The sample comprises of 4392 US-based companies with 225 financial indicators as features for the 2018 financial year falling under macro-area.
