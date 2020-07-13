Future stock performance presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
STOCK ANALYSIS - Financial Indicators of a stock price - 1
GOAL Can a novice investor buy a stock using machine learning algorithms? 2
AGENDA  What is a Stock?  What does it mean to own stock in a company? Basics 01  What sample?  What features?  What ...
BASICS What is a stock? what does it mean to own stock in a company? 4
Each company is part of a sector that classifies it in a macro-area US BASED STOCKS 01 02 03 • 4392 companies • 225 financ...
DATASET – Sectors 6
DATASET – TARGET • Binary Class • 1 indicates should Buy • 0 indicates should NOT Buy • Year 2019 1 – 70% 0 - 30% Target V...
NULL DOMINANCE • Removed feature wise • 13 features have above 40% missing values ZERO DOMINANCE • Removed Feature wise • ...
IMPUTING NULLS Replacing remaining missing values with their means according to each sector INORGANIC GROWTH • Price varia...
200+ financial indicators at RANDOM! 10
Feature Selection methods  Univariate Feature Selection - Chi-squared  Wrapper Select via model  Mutual info Classifica...
Modeling – Decision Tree, Random Forest Selection method Accuracy AUC # Features selected Low Variance filter < 20% 0.64 (...
Decision Boundaries– Random Forest vs Decision Tree 13  Decision boundary technique helps to develop an intuition of how ...
Modeling – Boosting Methods 14 71 71 70 68 66 76 76 72 70 69 3 5 10 15 20 InPercentages Depth of a tree Max Depth vs CV Pe...
Decision Boundaries– Gradient Boost vs AdaBoost 15  Blue region classifies to “NOT Buy” class while orange classifies to ...
Modeling – Neural Network 16 Selection method Accuracy AUC # Features selected Low Variance filter < 20% 0.68 (+/- 0.05) 0...
Modeling – SVM 17 Selection methcod Accuracy AUC # Features selected Low Variance filter < 20% 0.72 (+/- 0.02) 0.72 (+/- 0...
Model comparison 18
Important Features 19 A calculation used to gauge the quality of a company's earnings per share (EPS). EPS Diluted: If a c...
Compare model results to 2020 financial year. Compute gains, losses and ROI for each stock. Future work Plotting decision ...
The objective of this project is to find out whether a novice investor or trader will be able to invest in stocks that are trustworthy by applying machine learning algorithms. Moreover, is it possible to accomplish this solely by analyzing the financial indicators of a company? The sample comprises of 4392 US-based companies with 225 financial indicators as features for the 2018 financial year falling under macro-area.

