cerebral vasospasm

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CEREBRALVASOSPASM
Objectives 3 • Timeline and mechanism ofvasospasm •Choice of medications •Review of Literature • Summary
4
Chughet al, Neurology India,2019 5
6
VASOSPASM 8 • 70%of patients will have angiographic evidence of spasm • 30%of these patients develop symptomatic vasospasm...
Liet al, World Neurosurgery,2019 9
TIMING… NareshMullaguri, ClevelandclinicFoundation 9/12/19 10
11
12
15
• Conventional medical therapies • Triple Htherapy – Focusedon vascular resistance, flow viscosity and bloodpressure • Cli...
DRUGS FORVASOSPASM 17
18
CALCIUM CHANNELBLOCKERS • Oral Nimodipine – Prophylaxis for DCI.NNT8 • Mechanism: Blockade of dihydropyridine-type calcium...
Endothelin-1Antagonists 20 • Animal studies – recovers CBFwhen used 60-120 min post SAH • Clazosentan (CONSCIOUS3 Phase3 R...
Statins 21 • HMGCoAreductase inhibitors • Increases NOsynthase in endothelium and vasodilation • STASHtrial – No significa...
MagnesiumSulfate 22 • Ability to crossblood brain barrier and antagonize calciumreceptors • Vasodilation and prevent excit...
Vasoactiveagents • Milrinone • Inhibits calcium channels and PDE-3 • Continuous intravenous infusion -Vasodilation • No RC...
Cilostazol • PDE-3inhibitor • Decreasesplatelet aggregation, vasodilation and anti-inflammatory effects • Multiple RCTsand...
Sildenafiland Eicosapentanoicacid • Sildenafil • Animal study – viable to usefor vasodilation. Mechanism by PDE–5 inhibiti...
Fasudil • Rho-kinase inhibitor and vasodilator • Inhibits protein phosphorylation – affects signaltransduction pathways – ...
Anti-Oxidants 27 • Corticosteroids • Freeradical scavengers
Corticosteroids 28 • Methylprednisolone • Management of euvolemia, to counteract hyponatremia and fluidloss • Anti-inflamm...
Tirilazad 29 • <3 hours after SAH– Prevents CPPand CBFchanges. • Protects microvascular endothelium • Preservesblood brain...
FreeRadicalScavengers 30 • Ebselenand Edaravone– Usewith in 24 hours • decrease lipid peroxidation • Decrease Caspase3 act...
Anti-plateletagents 31 • Oneanimal trial but more clinical dataavailable • Aspirin and Ticlopidine were most studied • Pre...
NitricOxide 32 • Methods to increase NObioavailability include • Intracarotid infusion of NO-saturatedsaline • Administrat...
NOdonors 33 • Nitrosoglutathione • Nitroglycerin • NONOate • GTN • RecoversCBF,dilates large and small vesselsand prevents...
Papaverine 34 • Prolongs NOmediated mechanisms • cGMPdegradation by Phosphodiesterase • Extensively used for IAtherapy eit...
Rosiglitazone 35 • PPAR-ragonist • DM drug • Decreasesvascular smooth muscle remodeling • Decreaseglutamate and oxidative ...
Hypertonic-Hyperoncotichydroxyethylstarch 36 • Only animal study • Improved vasospasmby reducing endothelial cell watersto...
Neuroprotectiveagents 37 • Erythropoietin • Anticoagulants – Low dose Heparin • Tenascin-C knockout
Neuroprotectiveagents 38 • Erythropoietin • Increase brain oxygenation, reduce severity, prevent DCIand improve outcomes •...
Subarachnoidblood loadreduction 39 • Intrathecal Milrinone and Nimodipine therapy • Pilot study – cisternal drainage and I...
LumbarCSFdrainage 40 • Liet al., showed - protective in DCI(OR0.243; 95%CI 0.119-0.497) • Systematic review - lower rates ...
Cisternalirrigation • Kim et al – Lower vasospasmusing papaverine or urokinase compared with simple drainage. NOlong term ...
9/12/19 42 Liet al, World Neurosurgery,2019
Liet al, World Neurosurgery,2019 9/12/19 43
THANKYOU 44
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

cerebral vasospasm

24 views

Published on

cerebral vasospasm

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

cerebral vasospasm

  1. 1. CEREBRALVASOSPASM
  2. 2. Objectives 3 • Timeline and mechanism ofvasospasm •Choice of medications •Review of Literature • Summary
  3. 3. 4
  4. 4. Chughet al, Neurology India,2019 5
  5. 5. 6
  6. 6. VASOSPASM 8 • 70%of patients will have angiographic evidence of spasm • 30%of these patients develop symptomatic vasospasm • 50%of these patients will develop Delayed Ischemic Neurological Deficits (DIND)
  7. 7. Liet al, World Neurosurgery,2019 9
  8. 8. TIMING… NareshMullaguri, ClevelandclinicFoundation 9/12/19 10
  9. 9. 11
  10. 10. 12
  11. 11. 15
  12. 12. • Conventional medical therapies • Triple Htherapy – Focusedon vascular resistance, flow viscosity and bloodpressure • Clinical application challenged with emergingevidence. • HYPERVOLEMIA • Reported to be ineffective in improving CBFand clinical outcomes compared to NORMOVOLEMICtherapy • HEMODILUTION • 3 RCTsreported no significant differences in clinical outcomes but significant increase in adverse effects • HYPERTENSION • aims to improve CPP.Through increasing CO,vasopressors, improved CBFand neurological deficits associatedwith vasospasm. • AHArecommends hypertension and euvolemia. • Only RCTreported equivocal results due to lack of effect and slow recruitment. Recommended to reconsider current guidelines due to significant side effects including death, pneumothorax, atrial fibrillation and myocardialinfarction. Gaither et al, Stroke 2018; Findlay, World Neurosurgery2010 16
  13. 13. DRUGS FORVASOSPASM 17
  14. 14. 18
  15. 15. CALCIUM CHANNELBLOCKERS • Oral Nimodipine – Prophylaxis for DCI.NNT8 • Mechanism: Blockade of dihydropyridine-type calcium channel.Unclear mechanism. • No effect on delayed vasospasm but improved clinical outcome by reducingDCI. • Recoveryof CBFand vasodilation, leading to cerebral protection, observedin animals. • IANimodipine – rescue therapy. • Longterm IVinfusion showed prolonged vasodilation. Systemichypotension, vasopressors, infectious complications and increasedICP. • Meta-analysis – 90%angiographic response, 57%neurological response, 66% good clinical outcome and 9%mortality. Better outcomes withTCDmonitoring. Abruzzo et al; JNIS2012; Ditz et al, WNS2018; McGuinness et al., Neurosurg Clin North Am,2010 19
  16. 16. Endothelin-1Antagonists 20 • Animal studies – recovers CBFwhen used 60-120 min post SAH • Clazosentan (CONSCIOUS3 Phase3 RCT)– vasospasmand DCIrelated morbidity and all causemortality – Stopped due to non-significant results. • Meta-analysis of 27 animal studies - Decreasedvasospasmbut did not improve clinicaloutcomes • Adverse effects: Pulmonary edema, hypotension and anemia McDonald et al, Stroke2012 Liu et al, China Neurosurgery journal,2016
  17. 17. Statins 21 • HMGCoAreductase inhibitors • Increases NOsynthase in endothelium and vasodilation • STASHtrial – No significant benefits in short and longterm • Meta-analysis of 6 studies – No significant reduced incidence of vasospasmor poor neurological outcomes but reducedDCI • Other meta-analysis reported decreased vasospasmbut no benefit inDCI, mortality or favorableoutcomes. Kirkpatrick et al, Lancet Neurology2014
  18. 18. MagnesiumSulfate 22 • Ability to crossblood brain barrier and antagonize calciumreceptors • Vasodilation and prevent excitotoxicity • Animal studies: Mg pretreatment decreasesischemic depolarizations and reduced ischemic stroke. • 2 phase 3 RCTs– IMASHand MASH-2studies IVMgSO4– found no difference in clinical outcomes and vasospasmincidence • Its useasprophylaxis hasbeen excluded Wonget al, Stroke2010 Mees et al, Lancet2012
  19. 19. Vasoactiveagents • Milrinone • Inhibits calcium channels and PDE-3 • Continuous intravenous infusion -Vasodilation • No RCTsexist. • Retrospective and prospective studies showed decreased DCI,improved GCS, neurological outcomes. • Safeat highdoses • Synergistic with IANimodipine for refractoryvasospasm Ghanemet al, Egypt Journal of Anesthesia,2014 23
  20. 20. Cilostazol • PDE-3inhibitor • Decreasesplatelet aggregation, vasodilation and anti-inflammatory effects • Multiple RCTsand systematic review to date • Efficacy in reducing vasospasm andDCI • Reduced poor outcomes and vasospasm related infarctions Senbokuya et al, JNeurosurgery 2013 Matsuda et al, Cerebrovascular diseases2016 24
  21. 21. Sildenafiland Eicosapentanoicacid • Sildenafil • Animal study – viable to usefor vasodilation. Mechanism by PDE–5 inhibition. • Small caseseries showed increased vesseldiameter but no changesin CBF • Eicosapentanoic acid • inhibits calcium sensitization in vascular smoothmuscle • Longterm usereported low risk ofstroke. • RCT– Decreased DCIbut no benefit in long term clinicaloutcomes. • Expected finding asendovascular rescue therapy wasused in control group. Dhar et al, Neurocritical care 2016,Atalay et al, Neurosurgery2016 25
  22. 22. Fasudil • Rho-kinase inhibitor and vasodilator • Inhibits protein phosphorylation – affects signaltransduction pathways – reduce vasospasm • 2 systematic reviews – beneficial in prevention of vasospasmand cerebral infarction • Meta-analysis – same results. • Study comparing it to Nimodipine – No significant difference in vasospasmbut better clinical outcomes in Fasudil group (74.5%vs 61.7%) • Regularly used asprophylactic treatment in Japan Liu et al, European Journal of clinical pharmacology2012 26
  23. 23. Anti-Oxidants 27 • Corticosteroids • Freeradical scavengers
  24. 24. Corticosteroids 28 • Methylprednisolone • Management of euvolemia, to counteract hyponatremia and fluidloss • Anti-inflammatory properties • Animal studies: • Early useimproved CBFand prevented rise in cerebral vascularresistance. • Reduced lipid peroxidation, preserved anti-oxidant enzymesystem. • Oneclinical study showed MPwith in 24-48 h after SAHX3 days improved 1 year functional outcome.
  25. 25. Tirilazad 29 • <3 hours after SAH– Prevents CPPand CBFchanges. • Protects microvascular endothelium • Preservesblood brain barrier • Clinical trial –Tirilazad 34-48 h after SAHfor 10 daysshowed improved outcome and decreased mortality in poor grade SAHonly in male patients. • Meta-analysis – 5 placebo controlled trials found no evidenceof decreased mortality or disability Kassellet al, JNeurosurgery 1996
  26. 26. FreeRadicalScavengers 30 • Ebselenand Edaravone– Usewith in 24 hours • decrease lipid peroxidation • Decrease Caspase3 activation Limited clinical trial data – beginning 4 daysafter SAHassociated with atrend towards lessvasospasm,cerebral infarction andDCI Munakata et al, Neurosurgery2009
  27. 27. Anti-plateletagents 31 • Oneanimal trial but more clinical dataavailable • Aspirin and Ticlopidine were most studied • Prevents vasospasm • Meta-analysis showed trend towards better outcome in APTtreatedpatients compared to controls. • Ticlopidine used after cisternal drainage – reduced platelet aggregationand improved functional outcome • Results on Aspirin arecontradictory.
  28. 28. NitricOxide 32 • Methods to increase NObioavailability include • Intracarotid infusion of NO-saturatedsaline • Administration of an NOdonor • Increase eNOSexpression/activity -Statins
  29. 29. NOdonors 33 • Nitrosoglutathione • Nitroglycerin • NONOate • GTN • RecoversCBF,dilates large and small vesselsand prevents glutamine excitotoxicity - Limited trial data. - Adverse effects – DecreaseCPP,hypotension and cyanide toxicity - Nebivolol - Selective B1blocker with NOvasodilatory and anti-oxidant properties - showed improved vasospasm. - Hypotension wasa complication.
  30. 30. Papaverine 34 • Prolongs NOmediated mechanisms • cGMPdegradation by Phosphodiesterase • Extensively used for IAtherapy either alone or incombination with TBA • Fell out offavor – short acting, required multiple interventions and decreasesPbtO2 and increases ICP.
  31. 31. Rosiglitazone 35 • PPAR-ragonist • DM drug • Decreasesvascular smooth muscle remodeling • Decreaseglutamate and oxidative stress with neuroprotective properties
  32. 32. Hypertonic-Hyperoncotichydroxyethylstarch 36 • Only animal study • Improved vasospasmby reducing endothelial cell waterstorage • Increased CBF,decreased ICPand reduced neuronal apoptosis through early aggressivetreatment
  33. 33. Neuroprotectiveagents 37 • Erythropoietin • Anticoagulants – Low dose Heparin • Tenascin-C knockout
  34. 34. Neuroprotectiveagents 38 • Erythropoietin • Increase brain oxygenation, reduce severity, prevent DCIand improve outcomes • Veldeman etal – observed improved PbtO2in hours after administration in caseseries • Current evidence islimited. • Low dose heparin infusion – Cochrane review 7 RCTs– no benefit in clinical outcomes. Veldeman et al, Bristish Jof Anesthesia2016
  35. 35. Subarachnoidblood loadreduction 39 • Intrathecal Milrinone and Nimodipine therapy • Pilot study – cisternal drainage and ITMilrinone – feasible, low incidenceof DCIin high grade SAH.No control group, smallsample. • Another study compared ITMilrinone with placebo – Fewer DCIin intervention group with no improvement in 90 day outcomes. • ITNimodipine – RCT20 patients lavage for 7 days– lower DCI,neurological improvement and vasospasm(p=0.266). • Animal study ITNimodipine and cilostazol – low vasospasm andDCI Koyanagi et al, JNeurosurgery 2018 Hanggiet al, Cent EurNeurosurg. 2009 Onal et al,Acta Neurochir suppl.2011
  36. 36. LumbarCSFdrainage 40 • Liet al., showed - protective in DCI(OR0.243; 95%CI 0.119-0.497) • Systematic review - lower rates of DCI(20%vs45%;p<0.001) and higher favorable outcomes (79.4%vs60.4%; p<0.001) in studies with comparision groups. Liet al., China JEmergency Medicine 2015 Panni et al., JNeurosurgical Sciences,2017
  37. 37. Cisternalirrigation • Kim et al – Lower vasospasmusing papaverine or urokinase compared with simple drainage. NOlong term outcomebenefit. • Other studies showed – fewer DCIand significant relationship between the number of post operative clots and development of DCI (OR6.4; 95%CI2 - 20) and angiographic vasospasm(OR2.6; 95%CI 1.4-4.7). mRSof 0-1 in 75.9%at 1year. • Cisternal irrigation with lamina terminalis fenestration – reduced vasospasmincidence, mortality and need for EVrescuetreatments. Kim et al, Neurological sciences 2014 Ota et al, World Neurosurgery 2017 D9/1e2/A19guiar,Acta Neurochir suppl. 2013 41
  38. 38. 9/12/19 42 Liet al, World Neurosurgery,2019
  39. 39. Liet al, World Neurosurgery,2019 9/12/19 43
  40. 40. THANKYOU 44

×