Daily report 19 nov

Daily Report TUESDAY NOV 19 2019 URL: www.tradenivesh.com Call Us On : + 91-9039261444 Page: 1
Daily Report TUESDAY NOV 19 2019 URL: www.tradenivesh.com Call Us On : + 91-9039261444 Page: 2  THE Sensex was down 72.50...
Daily Report TUESDAY NOV 19 2019 URL: www.tradenivesh.com Call Us On : + 91-9039261444 Page: 4  Coal India = The firm bel...
Daily Report TUESDAY NOV 19 2019 URL: www.tradenivesh.com Call Us On : + 91-9039261444 Page: 3 Losers of the Day Symbol CM...
Daily Report TUESDAY NOV 19 2019 URL: www.tradenivesh.com Call Us On : + 91-9039261444 Page: 5 FII DERIVATIVES STATISTICS ...
Daily Report TUESDAY NOV 19 2019 URL: www.tradenivesh.com Call Us On : + 91-9039261444 Page: 6 1. AXISBANK FUTURE : (BUY )...
Daily Report TUESDAY NOV 19 2019 URL: www.tradenivesh.com Call Us On : + 91-9039261444 Page: 7 TECHNICAL VIEW : UPL LTD( B...
Daily Report TUESDAY NOV 19 2019 URL: www.tradenivesh.com Call Us On : + 91-9039261444 Page: 8 3. NIFTY FUTURE (BUY ) 4. B...
Daily Report TUESDAY NOV 19 2019 URL: www.tradenivesh.com Call Us On : + 91-9039261444 Page: 9 PREVIOUS DAY’S PERFORMANCE ...
  1. 1. Daily Report TUESDAY NOV 19 2019 URL: www.tradenivesh.com Call Us On : + 91-9039261444 Page: 1
  2. 2. Daily Report TUESDAY NOV 19 2019 URL: www.tradenivesh.com Call Us On : + 91-9039261444 Page: 2  THE Sensex was down 72.50 points at 40284.19, while Nifty was down 11 points at 11,884.50. Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, UPL, Hindalco Industries and BPCL were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Yes Bank, M&M, Bajaj Auto, Britannia In- dustries and Hero MotoCorp.  Among sectors, metal, pharma, PSU bank, infra witnessed buying, while auto and FMCG was down.. GLOBAL MARKETS INDICES VALUE % change DJIA 28,004.89 0.80 S&P 500 3,120.46 0.77 NASDAQ 8,540.83 0.73 FTSE 100 7,306.50 0.05 DAX 13,218.48 -0.18 CAC 40 5,923.23 -0.27 NIKKEI 23,416.76 0.49 HANGSENG 26,681.09 1.35 MARKETS AT A GLANCE INDIAN MARKETS INDICES VALUE CHANGE % CHANGE NIFTY 11884.50 -11.00 -0.09 SENSEX 40284.19 -72.50 -0.18 BANKNIFTY 30992.10 -16.30 -0.05 INDIAN SECTORIAL INDICES INDICES % change NIFTY AUTO -0.39 NIFTY FIN SERVICE -0.08 NIFTY FMCG -0.38 NIFTY IT 0.1 NIFTY MEDIA 0.82 NIFTY METAL 1.79 NIFTY PHARMA 1.18 NIFTY PSU BANK 1.43 NIFTY PVT BANK 0.01 NIFTY REALTY 0.32 MARKETS’ SUMMARY
  3. 3. Daily Report TUESDAY NOV 19 2019 URL: www.tradenivesh.com Call Us On : + 91-9039261444 Page: 4  Coal India = The firm believes that at 7x one-year-forward PE, risk-reward is favourable. It has raise FY21/22 PAT estimates on lower tax.The company posted a 14 percent rise in con- solidated net profit at Rs 3,522.7 crore for the quarter ended September. Its net profit stood at Rs 3,084.54 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing. Coal In- dia's total income, however, declined to Rs 22,012.94 crore in the July-September quarter of the financial year 2019-20 from Rs 23,486.35 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.  Motherson Sumi =The company reported a 3.6 percent year-on-year growth in Q2 FY20 net profit t Rs 384.6 crore against Rs 371.07 crore in the same period last year.Consolidated revenue from operations rose 5.4 percent YoY to Rs 15,924.2 crore, with Samvardhana Motherson Peguform showing a 14.66 percent growth and PKC growing 6.8 percent.The company's standalone business degrew 17.2 percent YoY. Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec (SMR) reported a 1.48 percent decline in revenue.Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 2.1 percent YoY to Rs 1,319 crore and margin contracted 25 bps YoY to 8.3 percent in Q2 but manages to beat analysts' estimates.  Glenmark Pharma =It expects US sales momentum to remain strong, while India business should continue growing above the industry rate.CLSA increased FY20-22 EPS by 3 percent & 22 percent.The company reported a consolidated net profit to Rs 255.54 crore for the se- cond quarter ended September, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 414 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.Net sales of the company stood at Rs 2,763.73 crore, up 8.81 percent, during the period under review as against Rs 2,539.85 crore of the corre- sponding quarter previous fiscal. DAILY NEWS
  4. 4. Daily Report TUESDAY NOV 19 2019 URL: www.tradenivesh.com Call Us On : + 91-9039261444 Page: 3 Losers of the Day Symbol CMP % change YESBANK 65.75 -4.29 BAJAJ-AUTO 3,152.25 -1.96 BRITANNIA 3,142.10 -1.67 M&M 573.4 -1.66 HEROMOTOCO 2,503.80 -1.55 52 Weeks’ High Symbol LTP Change % change ABBOTINDIA 12,800.00 435 3.52 ACCELYA 1,060.50 0.3 0.03 AGCNET 123.9 -2.65 -2.09 AGROPHOS 124.2 1.6 1.31 ALKEM 2,099.90 41.65 2.02 52 Weeks’ Low Symbol LTP Change % change AARVEEDEN 12.6 -0.3 -2.33 AIFL 1.65 -0.05 -2.94 APCOTEXIND 160.1 -1.05 -0.65 APOLLO 68.6 -2.5 -3.52 APOLLOPIPE 374 17.1 4.79 Gainers of the Day Symbol CMP % change BHARTIARTL 411.2 4.62 TATASTEEL 411.9 4.41 UPL 550 3.71 HINDALCO 194 3.33 BPCL 520.5 2.75 OI Spurts Symbol Change in OI % Change in OI GLENMARK 5,344 55.24 SIEMENS 1,025 23.53 BANKNIFTY 1,43,250 22.65 CONCOR 788 17.07 CHOLAFIN 315 14.49 Volume Shockers Symbol Volume SEPOWER 36,84,808 SAFARI 4,36,067 GOCLCORP 1,03,352 ORIENTBELL 2,22,055 HDIL 1,08,79,451 ALMONDZ 10,539 WOCKPHARMA 69,84,967 MOVERS & SHAKERS
  5. 5. Daily Report TUESDAY NOV 19 2019 URL: www.tradenivesh.com Call Us On : + 91-9039261444 Page: 5 FII DERIVATIVES STATISTICS BUY SELL OPEN INTEREST AT THE END OF THE DAY No. of con- tracts Amt in Crores No. of con- tracts Amt in Crores No. of contracts Amt in Crores INDEX FUTURES 42218 3191.65 51773 3847.76 211268 17559.2 INDEX OPTIONS 2516585 180129.2 2505863 179054.3 656496 54299.37 STOCK FUTURES 218140 12697.14 221171 12732.72 1576183 92291.09 STOCK OPTIONS 104154 6531.77 104420 6535.67 91053 5147.59 -379.33 RBI REFERENCE RATE INR / 1 USD 71.80 INR / 1 EURO 79.42 INR / 100 Jap. YEN 65.85 INR / 1 POUND Sterling 93.04
  6. 6. Daily Report TUESDAY NOV 19 2019 URL: www.tradenivesh.com Call Us On : + 91-9039261444 Page: 6 1. AXISBANK FUTURE : (BUY ) 1. UPL FUTURE (BUY ) PIVOT LEVELS R2 R1 PIVOT S1 S2 734.72 730.13 721.82 717.23 708.92 AXIS BANK FUTURE : ITS SIDE- WAYS TRENDS AND IN DAILY CHARTS A BULLISH ENGULFING CANDELSTRICK PAT- TERN FOMRED AND 30 MAIN CHARTS A RANGE BREAKOUT GIVEN , RSI IS ALSO GIVING BUY SIGNAIL, BUY AXISBANK IN FUTURE ABOVE 725 TGT 732/740 SL BELOW 717 UPL FUTURE : ITS DOWN TREND AND IN DAILY CHARTS BULLISH ENGULFING CANDELSTRICK PATTERN FOMRED AND 30 MAIN CHARTS A RANGE BREAKOUT GIV- EN , RSI IS ALSO GIVING BUY SIGNAIL BUY UPL INFUTURE ABOVE 550 TGT 556/563 SL BELOW 543 PIVOT LEVELS R2 R1 PIVOT S1 S2 566.55 558.20 543.65 535.30 520.75 TECHNICAL RECOMMENDATIONS
  7. 7. Daily Report TUESDAY NOV 19 2019 URL: www.tradenivesh.com Call Us On : + 91-9039261444 Page: 7 TECHNICAL VIEW : UPL LTD( BUY ) TECHNICAL VIEW: TATASTEEL LTD CASH (BUY ) PIVOT LEVELS R2 R1 PIVOT S1 S2 566.93 558.47 542.98 534.52 519.03 UPL LTD : ITS DOWN TREND AND IN DAILY CHARTS BULLISH ENGULFING CAN- DELSTRICK PATTERN FOMRED AND 30 MAIN CHARTS A RANGE BREAKOUT GIV- EN , RSI IS ALSO GIVING BUY SIGNAIL BUY UPL IN CASH ABOVE 550 TGT 556/563 SL BELOW 543 TATASTEEL LTD : ITS STRONG UP TRENDS AND IN DAILY CHARTS A RANGE BREAKOUT GIVEN AND BULLISH WIDE RANGE CANDELSTRICK PATTERN FORMED AND 30 MIN DOUBEL BOTTOM BREAKOUT GIVEN . BUY TATASTEEL IN CASH ABOVE 412 TGT 417/424 SL BELOW 407 PIVOT LEVELS R2 R1 PIVOT S1 S2 423.43 417.67 406.83 401.07 390.23 TECHNICAL RECOMMENDATIONS
  8. 8. Daily Report TUESDAY NOV 19 2019 URL: www.tradenivesh.com Call Us On : + 91-9039261444 Page: 8 3. NIFTY FUTURE (BUY ) 4. BANK NIFTY FUTURE (BUY ) PIVOT LEVELS R2 R1 PIVOT S1 S2 11,992.23 11,958.62 11,924.38 11,890.77 11,856.53 NIFTY FUTURE: ITS STRONG UP TREND AND IN DAILY CHARTS A BULLISH HAMMER PATTER FOMRED AND 30 MIN CHARTS ITS UPPER A RANGE BREAKOUT GIVES GIVEN AND UPPER SIDE STONG RESISTANCE LEV- EL IS 11950 AND MAJOR SUPPORT LEVEL 11820 , RSI GIVE BUY SIGNALS BUY NIFTY IN FUTURE ABOVE 11930 TGT 12000/12100 SL BELOW 11820 BANKNIFTY FUTURE: :ITS STRONG UP TREND AND IN DAILY CHARTS A ROUNDING BOTTOM BREAKOUT GIVEN AND UPPER SIDE STONG RESISTANCE LEVEL IS 31200 AND MAJOR SUP- PORT LEVEL 30900, RSI GIVE BUY SIGNALS BUY BANK NIFTY IN FUTRE ABOVE 31050 TGT 31140/31250 SL BELOW 30980 PIVOT LEVELS R2 R1 PIVOT S1 S2 31,321.47 31,179.03 31,039.57 30,897.13 30,757.67 TECHNICAL RECOMMENDATIONS
  9. 9. Daily Report TUESDAY NOV 19 2019 URL: www.tradenivesh.com Call Us On : + 91-9039261444 Page: 9 PREVIOUS DAY’S PERFORMANCE CALL SEG- MENT ADVISE ENTRY TGT SL STATUS NIFTY INDEX SELL 11930 11880-11830 11980 LOW MAKE 11890.15 BANKNIFTY INDEX SELL 31000 30900-30800 31100. HIT FIRST TGT ASHOK LEY CASH BUY 80 82-84 78. HIT FIRST TGT BANK INDIA CASH SELL 69 67-65 71..30 SL TRG ASHOK LEY FUTURE BUY 80 81-82 79 HIT FIRST TGT BANK INDIA FUTURE SELL 69 67.50-66 71 SL TRG DISCLAIMER This document is solely for the personal information of the recipient, and must not be singularly used as the basis of any investment decision. Nothing in this document should be construed as investment or financial advice. Each recipient of this document should make such investigations as they deem necessary to arrive at an independent evaluation of an in- vestment in the securities of the companies referred to in this document including the merits and risks involved, and should consult their own advisors to determine the merits and risks of such an investment. Reports based on technical and derivative analysis center on studying charts of a stock's price movement, outstanding positions and trading vol- ume. The information in this document has been printed on the basis of publicly available information, internal data and other reliable sources believed to be true, but we do not represent that it is accurate or complete and it should not be relied on as such, as this document is for general guidance only. Trade Nivesh shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise.

