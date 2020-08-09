Successfully reported this slideshow.
Topic – Basic Networking About Network Classifications
About Network Classifications Networking has some most important classification as below - LAN – Local Area network - MAN ...
What is LAN • Range of LAN is 1 Kilometer •LAN is Group of the system associated in a relative in a small area and it is c...
What is MAN • Range of MAN is 50 kilometer MAN is network to incorrect large computer network which two or more computer a...
What is CAN • CAN Network is made up of in correction of local area network within limited geographical are • CAN is large...
What is WAN • This network provides the network connectivity or large geographical area like a city, state or even between...
About Network classification LAN, MAN, WAN, CAN.

  1. 1. Topic – Basic Networking About Network Classifications
  2. 2. About Network Classifications Networking has some most important classification as below - LAN – Local Area network - MAN – Metropolitan Area Network - CAN – Campus Area Network - WAN – Wide Area Network
  3. 3. What is LAN • Range of LAN is 1 Kilometer •LAN is Group of the system associated in a relative in a small area and it is connected by a common medium device •It connects device limited geographical area using Hub, Switch or Router
  4. 4. What is MAN • Range of MAN is 50 kilometer MAN is network to incorrect large computer network which two or more computer are connected across campus or city
  5. 5. What is CAN • CAN Network is made up of in correction of local area network within limited geographical are • CAN is large than LAN but it is smaller then MAN Network
  6. 6. What is WAN • This network provides the network connectivity or large geographical area like a city, state or even between countries • WAN is the biggest network then LAN, MAN and CAN

