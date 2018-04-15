Diary microbioloy

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Diary Microbiology
COMPOSITION OF MILK
Factors affecting Milk composition o Animal factor  Genetic, Species, Breed, Individual cow, Lactation period o Age & Gen...
Factors affecting Microbial Growth • Intrinsic Parameters (inside the milk) • Factors inherent to the food. They are chemi...
pH • Microorganisms sensitive to changes in acidity because H+ and OH- interfere with H bonding in proteins and nucleic ac...
WATER ACTIVITY • It is a ratio of water vapour pressure of the food substance to the vapour pressure of pure water at the ...
NUTRIENT CONTENT • Microorganisms require • Energy source such as carbohydrates, amino acids, proteins, organic acids and ...
PRESENCE OF ANTIMICROBIALS • Natural constituents of foods which affect microbial growth are:  Lactoferrin e.g. Milk  La...
MICROFLORA IN MILK • In addition to being a nutritious food for humans, milk provides a favourable environment for the gro...
• It is more effective to exclude micro-organisms than to try to control microbial growth once they have entered the milk.
Microflora of UHT milk • Ultra-high temperature is carried out at 135°-150°C coupled with aseptic packaging. • The only mi...
Microflora of Boiled Milk • In India, milk is boiled to 100°C for brief period before consumption. • Boiling kills vegetat...
MILK SPOILING BACTERIA
Bacillus cereus • B. cereus is a thick long rod shaped Gram positive, catalase positive aerobic spore former and the organ...
•The production of these enzymes by these organisms can lead to the spoilage of foods. •The diarrheal illness is caused by...
Clostridium perfringens • C. perfringens is a Gram-positive encapsulated anaerobic non-motile bacterium commonly found on ...
• However, it tolerates moderate exposure to air. • Vegetative cells of C. perfringens are also somewhat heat tolerant as ...
Clostridium botulinum • C. botulinum produces the most potent toxin known. • It is a Gram-positive anaerobic rod shaped ba...
• Spores are highly heat resistant. The outgrowth of spores is inhibited at pH < 4.6, NaCl> 10% or water activity< 0.94. •...
Campylobacter • Gram negative nonspore forming rods. • Campyloleacter jejuni is an important food borne pathogen. It is on...
• Most of the species are microaerophilic. It is oxidase and catalase positive and does not grow in the presence of 3.5% N...
Escherichia coli • E. coli strains are associated with food borne gastroenteritis. • These are Gram-negative asprogeneous ...
•E. coli strains involved in foodborne-illness can be placed into five groups: enteropathogenic (EPEC), enterotoxigenic (E...
Listeria monocytogenes • Listeria monocytogenes in foods has attracted worldwide attention due to the serious illness it c...
SPOILAGE OF DAIRY PRODUCTS
SPOILAGE OF MILK AND DAIRY PRODUCTS Highly perishable food because:  pH b/w 6.3-6.5 High Moisture Rich Nutrients (lacto...
Spoilage Of Milk And Dairy Products  Changes in Milk Fat  Alkali Production  Color Changes  Yellow milk (Ps. Synxantha...
 Gas production: accompanied by acid formation- mainly by coliform bacteria, Clostridium and gas-forming Bacillus sp.- yi...
Spoilage of Raw Milk
Spoilage of Raw Milk The temperature of freshly drawn milk is about 38°C. Milk sours rapidly if held at these temperatur...
Outbreaks of illness are due to consumption of raw and pasteurized milk contaminated with a variety of organisms, includi...
Spoilage of Pasteurized Milk
Spoilage of Pasteurized Milk • Spoilage may result from either the growth of psychrotrophic thermoduric organisms that sur...
Post-process contamination: The majority of post- process contaminants are Gram-negative bacteria. Initially, Enterobact...
Ropiness and partial coagulation may also occur occasionally. Yeast and mould are also indicators of post-process contam...
MICROORANGISM ASSOCIATED WITH PASTEURISED MILK AND PRODUCTS Salmonella Campylobacter spp Listeria monocytogenes E. coli O1...
Spoilage of Milk Powder
Spoilage of Milk Powder • Spoils only when moisture content >0.8% (alarm water content). • Spoilt by molds only. • Eg. Muc...
Spoilage of Butter
Spoilage of Butter Butter not easily spoilt by m/os – Contains Min. 80% fats-spoilt only by lipophillic m/o’s. – Stored at...
Spoilage of Butter • Skunk-like flavor -Pseudomonas mephitica • Unclean flavor -coliform bacteria • Musty flavor -molds an...
Spoilage of Butter Surface discoloration – growth of bacteria as well as fungi – Green discoloration- Penicillium sp. – Gr...
Beneficial Microbes in Milk • Milk from cows, sheep, goats and humans is rich in microorganisms • Commercially processed m...
Lactobacillus • Lactobacillus is a species of lactic acid bacteria • Lactobacillus casei and rhamnosus - abundant in raw m...
Streptococcus • Frequently used for culturing cheese and yogurt as they ferment lactose • Also produce lactase - helping p...
Bifidobacterium • Bifidobacterium bifidum occurs along with lactobacillus acidophilus in fermented milks, ice cream, some ...
Enterococcus • Found in abundance in raw cow, goat, sheep and human milk. • Protect against infection and help to relieve ...
Fermented dairy products • Dairy foods - fermented with lactic acid bacteria such as Lactobacillus, Lactococcus and Leucon...
Hygienic measures Hygienic measures - aim at suppressing pathogens and inhibiting spoilage organisms Protection against p...
Measures against Spoilage Organisms Cleaning and disinfection of the milking equipment is essential Cooling – to slow d...
REFERENCE • https://www.ilri.org/InfoServ/Webpub/fulldocs/ilca • FOOD MICROBIOLOGY by Frazier • DAIRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY by CRC Publications
  51. 51. REFERENCE • https://www.ilri.org/InfoServ/Webpub/fulldocs/ilca • FOOD MICROBIOLOGY by Frazier • DAIRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY by CRC Publications

