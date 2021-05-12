Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
VETERINARY OPTIONAL for UPSC CSE ANIMAL REPRODUCTION PAPER-1 LECTURE- 5 By Dr. Ankesh Bisla Repeat Breeding
2014
2018
REPEAT BREEDING
What is Repeat breeding syndrome? A repeat breeder is generally defined as a cow that has not conceived after three or mor...
Economic implications of repeat breeding :  Long service period.  Long calving interval.  Low milk production,  Less n...
Factors for repeat breeding classified into 4 major groups : 1. Female factor 2. Male (Bull) factor 3. Environmental facto...
Etiology / causes The etiology of repeat breeding has been multifactorial. The causes of repeat breeding have been classif...
1) Failure of fertilization (28-44% in Repeat breeders & 15% in normal cow) A. Female factors  Abnormalities in ovulation...
2. Early embryonic Death • A major portion of embryonic death occurs between days 8 & 19 after breeding. Most embryo death...
Managemental Factor A) Causes related to nutrition: Appropriate nourishment and an optimal body weight ensure a healthy re...
Environmental factor A) High temperature may lead to stress in animals which might cause pregnancy loss. B) Poor Ventilati...
Management of Repeat Breeding → Management include Precautions as well as Treatment
Precautions • Avoid overcrowding especially at the time of AI. • Mineral mixture supplementation should be an integral par...
Treatment 1. Nutritional • Diets containing a higher concentration of inorganic iodine from 8-12 days before estrus improv...
Management of Repeat breeder cow • Specific treatments for conditions like endometritis, delayed ovulation may be carried ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
53 views
May. 12, 2021

REPEAT BREEDING

Repeat breeding described by Dr Ankesh bisla . complicated things explained in the easiest manner.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

REPEAT BREEDING

  1. 1. VETERINARY OPTIONAL for UPSC CSE ANIMAL REPRODUCTION PAPER-1 LECTURE- 5 By Dr. Ankesh Bisla Repeat Breeding
  2. 2. 2014
  3. 3. 2018
  4. 4. REPEAT BREEDING
  5. 5. What is Repeat breeding syndrome? A repeat breeder is generally defined as a cow that has not conceived after three or more services, is exhibiting normal intervals between heats, has calved at least once, to exclude those with congenital abnormalities, and is less than 10 years of age. Why syndrome ? It is k/a syndrome as it is a multifactorial disease i.e. there are many causes not just one. v
  6. 6. Economic implications of repeat breeding :  Long service period.  Long calving interval.  Low milk production,  Less number of calves production  Economic loss
  7. 7. Factors for repeat breeding classified into 4 major groups : 1. Female factor 2. Male (Bull) factor 3. Environmental factor 4. ManagementAL factor
  8. 8. Etiology / causes The etiology of repeat breeding has been multifactorial. The causes of repeat breeding have been classified in cows in a number of ways, yet failure of fertilization and early embryonic deaths had been one of the oldest classifications of the etiologies.
  9. 9. 1) Failure of fertilization (28-44% in Repeat breeders & 15% in normal cow) A. Female factors  Abnormalities in ovulation:- Anovulation & Delayed ovulation  Defective ovum  Aging of ovum - aged ova are viable only for few hours  Genital defects - congenital or acquired defect leads inability of gametes to reach one another. eg. congenital defect (segmental aplasia)  Acquired Defects - Ovaro-bursal adhesion  Hydrosalpinx - This condition is typically caused by a previous pelvic or sexually transmitted infection, a condition like endometriosis, or previous surgery.  Cystic ovary - Follicular cyst (nymphomanic) & Luteal cyst B. Male Factors  The inability of sperm to fertilize the ovum  High sperm abnormality  Low sperm motility  Inflammation of genital tract
  10. 10. 2. Early embryonic Death • A major portion of embryonic death occurs between days 8 & 19 after breeding. Most embryo death occur before the critical stage of pregnancy recognition & cow will return to estrus at the normal 18-25 days. • Female factors  Cytogenic abnormalities - the reason for early embryo loss is a chromosomal aberration or abnormal karyotype. a critical requirement for embryo survival is the normal number & structure of chromosomes (Karyotype).  Unfavorable Uterine Environment - can be affected by nutrition, age of dam, Ambient temperature, Hormonal imbalance, infections.
  11. 11. Managemental Factor A) Causes related to nutrition: Appropriate nourishment and an optimal body weight ensure a healthy reproductive cycle. Malnourished and underweight cows show poor rates of conception. Improper nutrition may cause Hormonal imbalance as well. B) Unable to detect Estrus timing C) Artificial insemination: Any incorrect action/s across the several stages that artificial insemination involves could result in failure to conceive by the dairy cow. A dairy cow that has come into heat in the morning, should be inseminated in the same day evening and if came to heat in the evening she should be inseminated on the next day morning (A.M P.M Rule) D) Physical & Mental status of an animal just before AI- Taking animals to veterinary clinics feet (which far from your farm) for artificial insemination or beating animals before AI, will lead to failure of fertilization. E) Over crowded farm
  12. 12. Environmental factor A) High temperature may lead to stress in animals which might cause pregnancy loss. B) Poor Ventilation i.e. High Humidity may also lead to stress causing pregnancy loss.
  13. 13. Management of Repeat Breeding → Management include Precautions as well as Treatment
  14. 14. Precautions • Avoid overcrowding especially at the time of AI. • Mineral mixture supplementation should be an integral part of diet @ 2% of ration. • Provide as much as cool climate to the animals during summer especially to crossbred animals. Heavy plantation around the farm, sprinkling water, bathing and roof painting will help to keep the animals cool and healthy in summer. • Animals with congenital defects of ovary, fallopian tubes or uterus should not be inseminated. These diseases are transmitted to next generations. Therefore, such animals should be culled immediately. • Underweight (less than 250 kg), malnourished, anaemic animals should never be inseminated. • Overfeeding of oil seed cakes to dairy cows should be avoided since it can enhance embryonic mortality. • Do not feed mould infested grains and green fodder and soiled wheat straw to dairy cows. • Avoid putting the straw back into the liquid nitrogen cylinder once after it has been taken out. Once straw has been taken out, it should be used immediately or throw away. • To avoid contamination, the AI gun should never be pulled out of the vagina and reinserted into it. • Only efficient trained personnel should do artificial insemination. • Never use bulls with known genital infections for AI. • Do not use same bull again and again for breeding in same cow.Met oestrus/Post oestrus bleeding indicates the culmination of the heat and animals should never be inseminated at that time. • Use hormonal treatments judiciously only when required.
  15. 15. Treatment 1. Nutritional • Diets containing a higher concentration of inorganic iodine from 8-12 days before estrus improve the stimulation of the pituitary gland, reducing the RBC rate. • Extremes of nutrition are detrimental to the survival of embryo. Deficiency of selenium and vitamin E were reported to cause early embryonic death. Extended period of feeding estrogenic forages affects the embryonic survival. 2. Strengthening Estrus Detection • Inadequate and inaccurate estrus detection is frequently a cause of cows becoming repeat breeders. Since estrus detection is less than 50% on many dairy farms, there is a substantial need for accurate and efficient heat detection. 3. Assisted reproduction techniques • Abnormal implantation and transport of gametes are associated with endometrial defects, resulting in RBC syndrome. In-vitro production of embryos or intraperitoneal insemination has been proposed to solve this syndrome. 4. Intrauterine treatment • Disorders related to reproductive tract infections may be related to RBC syndrome and very often overlooked by clinicians. Prophylactic practices have been used, as the uterine administration of an antiseptic solution 5. Hormonal treatments a) Exogenous gonadotropin - given in animals that are anovulatory. To induce ovulation and exert the luteotrophic effect on the CL b) GnRH (gonadotrophin-releasing hormone) - Use in delayed ovulation • The administration of GnRH around the insemination time aims to accelerate and ensure ovulation in cows, acting directly on the pituitary, stimulating the secretion and release of gonadotrophins, such as LH and FSH, and promoting the preovulatory LH peak, which is essential for follicular dehiscence. c) Progesterone (Pg) • Progesterone is essential for implantation and maintenance of pregnancy. CL dysfunction decreases Pg concentrations and then negatively affects fertility d) Prostaglandins • The luteolytic effect of prostaglandins has been used to treat RBCs. In this case, treatment aims to achieve better heat detection and to increase the number of cows in heat.
  16. 16. Management of Repeat breeder cow • Specific treatments for conditions like endometritis, delayed ovulation may be carried out whenever suspected them as the cause. If specific cause was not identified the following guidelines may be followed : • Bring the animal into positive nutritive balance • Use good quality semen having more than 50 per cent progressive forward motility. • Inseminate the cow at right time of the estrum. Do AI twice at 12 to 24 hour interval. • Follow proper AI technique. • After AI, Clitoral massage or 100 micro grams of GnRH or 1500 IU of luteinizing hormone may be administered to stimulate ovulation. • Skip the AI; administer 1 million units of penicillin in saline twice at 12 hours intervel during estrum. • Flushing the uterus with normal saline with moderate pressure to remove cellular debris/ mild blocks in oviducts

×