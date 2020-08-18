Successfully reported this slideshow.
LEPA KALPANA BY DR ANJANA.P 2ND YEAR PG R&B DEPARTMENT GOVT.AYURVEDA COLLEGE TRIPUNITHURA KERALA
• CONTENTS :-  Lepa kalpana  Siktha taila  Malhara kalpana
 Ointments  Creams  Gels  Pastes  Emulsion
• LEPA KALPANA :- • आलेपस्य च नामानन ललप्तो लेपश्च लेपनं । (शा-सं -उ-११/१ ) • Drugs in the form of paste used for topical ...
• Before use on the body , it is mixed with some liquid or other medium indicated in each preparation , to made in to a so...
• Wet medicinal drugs are made in to kalka form . • If drugs are in dry state, they are converted in to kalka form by addi...
• CLASSIFICATION OF LEPA :- • According to Susruta :- • स त्रिपवध: प्रलेप: प्रदेह: आलेपश्च । • Pralepa – seetha, tanu, avi...
• According to Astanga Sangraha , Lepas are of 10 types 1. Snaihika 2. Nirvapana 3. Prasadhana 4. Stambhana 5. Vilayana 6....
• First 5 Lepas – Vrana Sotha • Rest 5 – Rx of secondary stage of Vrana • According to Saragadhara , ( based on action ) •...
• Doshagna Lepa – Punarnava, Daru, Sunti, Sidhartha, Sigru are made in to a paste with Aranala – cures all types of Sopha ...
• On the basis of nature and thickness Sarangadhara again classified Lepa in to two types :- • Pralepa – Seetha, Tanu, Vis...
• Amount of Sneha dravya in Lepa :- • According to Dosha :- • Vata – 1/4th part • Pitha – 1/6th part • Kapha – 1/8th part ...
• Because of this application Lepa enters in to Romakupa, and further get absorbed through Swedavaha srotas and Siramukha ...
• Heat of the body comes out through the skin pores at night normally, if medicinal applications are done at night, the sk...
• Lepa after drying should be removed , as it will harm the skin. • Paryushita Lepa should not be applied. • Uparyupari Le...
• EXAMPLES :- • Avalgujadi lepa – Switra, varnavikriti • Gruhadhumadi lepa – Vatarakta, sula • Dasanga lepa - Jwara, sotha...
• SIKTHA TAILA :- • A combination of Siktha and taila • Used as a base for different Malhara kalpanas. • METHOD OF PREPARA...
• Stirring is continued with the help of laddle. • When it becomes concentrated form , it is preserved in wide mouthed gla...
• MALHARA KALPANA :- • The words maraham and malaham are basically originated from Unani system of medicine. • Malhara kal...
• EXAMPLES :- • Sarjarasa Malhara – Agnidagdha vrana, Daha • Gandhakadya Malhara – Pama. Dadru, Kandu • Sindoorayda Malhar...
OINTMENTS
• DEFINITION :- • Any greasy or oily semi solid preparation , usually medicated, that can be applied externally to the ski...
• Drug ingradients can be dissolved , emulsified or suspended in the ointment base. • The word ointment comes from the Lat...
• TYPES OF OINTMENTS :-  Un medicated ointments  Medicated ointments.  UNMEDICATED OINTMENTS :-  Do not contain any dr...
• e:g: Petroleum jelly , Soft Paraffin , cold cream , Rose water ointments etc.  MEDICATED OINTMENTS :- • Contain drugs w...
 Rectal ointments  Vaginal ointments  Nasal ointments.
• DERMATOLOGIC OINTMENTS :- • Applied topically on the external skin . • The ointment is applied to the affected area as a...
• E:g: ketoconazole ointment • Endodermic ointments :- Exert their action on the deeper layers of cutaneous tissue. e:g:- ...
• OPTHALMIC OINTMENTS :- • Sterile preparations which are applied inside the lower eye lid . • Only unhydrous bases are us...
• RECTAL OINTMENTS :- • To be applied to the perianal or within the anal canal. • The bases used are combinations of PEG 3...
• VAGINAL OINTMENTS :- • Ointments applied to the vulvo – vaginal area or inside the vagina . • As vagina is more suscepti...
• NASAL OINTMENTS :- • Used in the topical treatment of nasal mucosa. • Drugs get absorbed in to the general circulation t...
• OINTMENT BASES :- • There are five classes of ointment bases which are differentiated on the basis of their physical com...
• Oleaginous O.B:- • Fats , fixed oils, hydrocarbon or silicones. • They are anhydrous, greasy , non washable . • Does not...
• Restricted in infected skin • Used as protectants, emollients, vehicles for hydrolysable drugs. • Examples are :- • Whit...
• Yellow ointment – mixture of yellow wax (50gm) and petrolatum (950g). • White ointment – mixture of white wax and white ...
YELLOW OINTMENT WHITE PETROLATUM
• Absorption bases :- • Anhydrous but hydrophilic ointment base. • Can absorb several times their weight of water to form ...
• e:g – Hydrophilic Petrolatum , Anhydrous Lanolin, Aquabase, Aquaphor, Polysorb • Hydrophilic petrolatum – for preparatio...
HYDROPHILIC PETROLATUM AQUAPHOR
• Lanolin – obtained from the wool of sheep, is a purified wax like substance that has been cleaned , decolorized and deod...
• WATER IN OIL BASES :- • These are unhydrous, hydrophilic, absorbs water . • Non water removable with low thermal conduct...
• e:g – Cold cream type, Hydrous Lanolin, Rose water ointment, Hydrocream, Eucerin, Nivea etc. COLD CREAM TYPE HYDROUS LAN...
ROSE WATER OINTMENT HYDROCREAM
• OIL IN WATER O.B :- • Unhydrous , water soluble , absorb water and water washable. • They are either carbowaxes Polyethy...
• WATER SOLUBLE BASES:- • Do not contain oleaginous components. • Completely water washable and often referred to as ‘ gre...
• SELECTION OF APPROPRIATE BASE :- • Release rate • Topical or percutaneous drug absorption • occlusion • stability of dru...
• IDEAL O.B :- • Does not retard wound healing • Low sensitization index • Pharmaceutical elegance • Low index of irritati...
• Compatible with common medicaments • Washable • Efficient release of medicament at site of application • Ease of compoun...
PREPARATION OF OINTMENTS
• Ointments are prepared by 2 general methods . • Incorporation • Fusion • Incorporation :- the components are mixed until...
• INCORPORATION OF SOLIDS :- • The ointment base is placed on one side of the working surface and the powdered components ...
OINTMENT MILL
• INCORPORATION OF LIQUIDS :- • After considering the capacity of ointment base to accept the required volume, liquid subs...
• Then that mixture is added to the hydrophobic base.
• FUSION METHOD :- • Act of liquefying or melting by the application of heat. • All or some of the components of an ointme...
• In small scale , the fusion process is conducted in a porcelain dish or glass beaker. • In large scale it is carried out...
• PACKAGING :- • Prepare the ointment. Select an ointment jar that will just hold all of the formulation. • Begin by takin...
• As you fill the jar , stab the spatula in to the ointment a couple of times. • This will reveal air pockets that may hav...
JAR FILLING MACHINE
• OINTMENT FILLING TUBES
• OINTMENT FILLING BAG
• SYRINGE FILLING OINTMENT FILLING MACHINE
• STORAGE AND DISPENSING:- • Ointments should be stored in tightly closed and completely filled containers. • Changes in t...
• QUALITY CONTROL TESTS FOR CREAMS AND OINTMENTS :- • Universal test:-  Description  Identification – IR, Chromatography...
• Specific tests :-  p H – formulation dependent  Apparent viscosity • Evaluation tests :-  Test for rate of absorption...
• ADVANTAGES :- • Handling of ointment is much easier than other bulky dosage forms • They are chemically more stable than...
• DISADVANTAGES:- • Bulkier than solid dosage forms. • Less stable than solid dosage forms. • When applications of an exac...
• MEDICINALAPPLICATION OF THE OINTMENT :- • Ointments are used topically for several purposes like protectants, antiseptic...
• An antiseptic ointment is used to destroy or inhibit growth of bacteria. • Frequently bacterial infections are deeply se...
Lepa kalpana

×