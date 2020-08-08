Successfully reported this slideshow.
3. MEGASPOROGENESIS
• Megasporogenesis is the formation of megaspores in the megasporangium. • Megasporangium, or macrosporangium, is the spor...
• Ovule is a small oval structure. • It is attached to the placenta on the inner wall of the ovary by means of a short and...
• A mature ovule consists of a central mass of tissue, called Nucellus. • It is almost completely enclosed by one or two p...
• Lying embedded in the nucellus at the micropylar end is a large oval cell, called embryo sac. • It represents the female...
Types of ovules • Based on the number of integuments, three main kinds of ovules can be recognized, ategmic, unitegmic and...
Classification of ovules • Based on the position of micropyle in relation to the funiculus, ovules are classified into six...
2. Anatropous (inverted) ovule • The ovule in which the body bends at 180 degree and gets inverted in such away that micro...
3. Campylotropous ovule • This is the type of ovule in which (i) the body is slightly curved and place right angles to the...
4. Amphitropous ovule • The ovule is horse-shoe-shaped. • The curvature of the body of the ovule is much greater than in c...
5. Hemi-anatropous (hemitropous) ovule • The body of the ovule is half inverted (ovule has rotated at 90°) and it lies at ...
6. Circinotropous ovule • This is the ovule in which the funicle is very long and it forms a complete ring around the body...
Development of ovule • Ovule develops from the inner surface of the ovary which is lined with a special ring of tissue, ca...
Megasporogenesis • Megasporogenesis is the formation of megaspores in megasporangium. • It begins with the differentiation...
(a) Crassinucellate type • In crassinucellate type of megasporogenesis, the hypodermal archesporeal undergoes periclinal d...
(b) Pseudo-crassinucellate type • This is similar to the crassinucellate type. In it, the archesporal cell divid periclina...
(c) Tenuinucellate type • In this type, the archesporial cell directly functions as the megaspore mother without undergoin...
Development of megaspore mother cell • The diploid megaspore mother cell is the last cell of the sporophytic generation. •...
Types of embryo sacs development • During the development of female gametophyte, the megaspore mother cell undergoes meios...
(i) Monosporic development • In monosporic development, the megaspore mother cell undergoes meiosis, first forming a dyad ...
(a) Polygonum type • This is the commonest type of monosporic development found in more than 80% of angiosperm families. •...
• The first nuclear division results in a primary micropylar nucleus and a primary chalazal nucleus. • These are separated...
• The egg apparatus consists of an egg cell and two flask- shaped synergids or helpers. • The two central polar nuclei now...
(b) Oenothera type • This type of monosporic development was first observed in Oenothera lamarckiana (evening primrose) by...
(ii) Bisporic development • In bisporic development, the megaspore mother cell undergoes the first meiotic division and fo...
• The polar nuclei later on fuse together and form a diploid secondary nucleus. • Based on the behaviour of the dyad, two ...
Allium type • This type of embryo sac was described by Strasburger (1879) in Allium fistulosum. • It develops from the cha...
(iii) Tetrasporic development • In tetrasporic development, the meiotic division of the megaspore mother cell is not accom...
(a) Tetrasporic development without nuclear fusion • There are five types of tetrasporic development which does not involv...
(i) Adoxa type • The four nuclei undergo mitosis forming an eight- nucleate embryo sac. • These eight nuclei are organised...
(ii) Plumbago type • In this type, 8 nuclei are arranged in the form of a uninucleate egg cell, a four nucleate central ce...
(iii) Penaea type • Here, four nuclei undergo two mitotic divisions, resulting sixteen nuclei Which are arranged in an unu...
(iv) Drusa type • In this type, just as in Penaea type, sixteen nuclei are formed. • They are arranged in a three-celled e...
(v) Peperomia type • This type also has sixteen nuclei which are arranged in the form of a two-celled egg apparatus, six p...
(b) Tetrasporic development with nuclear fusion • In this case, out of the four nuclei formed, three fuse to form a triplo...
(i) Fritillaria type • In this type, both the haploid and triploid nuclei undergo two divisions giving rise to four nuclei...
(ii) Plumbagella type • The two nuclei (one haploid and the other triploid) divide to form four nuclei i.e., two haploid a...
Structure of mature embryo sac • Mature embryo sac is ellipsoidal, with tapering ends and a thick and multilayered pecto-c...
Egg apparatus • Egg apparatus is present at the micropylar end of the embryo sac. • It consist of a middle egg cell, flank...
(i) Egg cell • Egg is the middle cell of the egg apparatus. • Its wall at the micropylar side is thick and cellulosic. • B...
• Dictyosomes are very few in number or are altogether absent and mitochondria have only very few cristae. • This suggests...
Mature embryo sac After nuclear fusion
(ii) Synergids • Synergids, also known as helpers, are elongated structures which partly enclose the egg at the micropylar...
• Filiform apparatus consists of finger-like processes, composed of a central core of polysaccharide microfibrils, enclose...
• The polarity of synergids is opposite to that of egg. • In them, nucleus, most of the cytoplasm and the majority of cell...
The major roles of synergids are the following: (i) Synergids secrete chemotaxically active substances and thereby direct ...
Antipodals • These are the cells lying at the chalazal end of the embryo sac. Their number ranges from one to many. • In t...
• The cytoplasm of antipodals contains many mitochondria, plastids, ribosomes and dictyosomes. • Antipodals do not undergo...
Central cell • Central cell is the largest cell of the embryo sac. • It lies in the centre of the embryo sac and it forms ...
• There is considerable variation in the number of polar nuclei in the central cell. • In most cases, there are two polar ...
