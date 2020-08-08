Successfully reported this slideshow.
HORTICULTURE
1. FUNDAMENTALS OF HORTICULTURE
1. Introduction • Horticulture is the art and science of cultivating, processing and marketing fruits, vegetables, nuts, a...
• Nowadays, many colleges and universities have educational programmes in horticulture. • Such institutions not only provi...
Divisions of horticulture • Horticulture has four major divisions namely • pomology (fruit culture), • olericulture (veget...
1. Pomology (fruit culture)
• This is the branch of horticulture that deals with the production, harvesting, processing, preserving and marketing of f...
2. Olericulture (vegetable culture)
• This is the branch of horticulture which deals with the production of vegetables Some vegetables are grown for their fru...
3. Floriculture (ornamental horticulture)
• This is the cultivation and use of ornamental plants. So, it is generally called ornamental horticulture. • Ornamentals ...
4. Landscape architecture
• Landscaping is the use of ornamental plants, together with other elements, to beautify a given area. • The professionals...
Scope of horticulture • Horticulture is important to society in a variety of ways. • It acts as sources of food, employmen...
2. Horticulture as a source of ornamentals • Ornamental plants are cultivated and maintained both as indoors and outdoors....
3. Horticulture as a source of income and employment • Horticulture fetches substantial income by way of selling fruits, v...
Horticulture industry • Horticulture is, in fact, an industry which depends largely on a variety of chemicals, including f...
• Horticulture industry needs the service of engineers to design and produce tools and machineries. • Machineries and impl...
• Horticultural produces and products are to be transported from the areas of production to marketing outlets. • Due to th...
