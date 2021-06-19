Successfully reported this slideshow.
Effective Delegation Skills Mohammad Tawfik http://AcademyOfKnowledge.Org http://WikiCourses.WikiSpaces.Com
Effective Delegation Skills Mohammad Tawfik http://AcademyOfKnowledge.Org http://WikiCourses.WikiSpaces.Com
I - Introduction
What is Delegation?
Definition ● Delegation is the assignment of any responsibility or authority to another person to carry out specific activities WikiPedia
Why do we delegate?
"Your job as a manager is to develop people. Delegation is the means by which you bring out the very best in the people that you have." Brian Tracy
Plus … You get more time for yourself!
AND, reduce your work stress
What NOT to delegate?
What NOT to delegate? ● Tasks involving highly confidential information Rhymer Rigby
What NOT to delegate? ● Jobs simply because you don't like doing them Rhymer Rigby
II – Leadership and Delegation
Lead, follow, or get out of the way! Thomas Paine
The first basic ingredient of leadership is a guiding vision Warren Bennis
What is leadership?
Leadership is influence, nothing more, nothing less John Maxwell
Who is the leader?
If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more, you are a leader John Quincy Adams
What are the Leaders' responsibilities?
Have a vision and set goals
Effective Delegation Skills Mohammad Tawfik http://AcademyOfKnowledge.Org http://WikiCourses.WikiSpaces.Com
Build Teams
Monitoring and Helping
Create Monitoring Mechanisms and Define Performance Indices
Provide help for subordinates – You are there to Develop not to Punish
Care for your team and engage with them on a personal level – They are not machines!
Developing Leaders
Leaders Create Leaders
Identify Competencies
Understand Needs and Style
Situational Leadership
Leadership Styles Situational Leadership Hersey-Blanchard model
Leader Model
Hersey-Blanchard Leadership Model Delegatng Selling Telling Partiipatng Task Focus Relationship Focus
Hersey-Blanchard Leadership Model Can you solve this? This is my proposal! This is my soluton! What is your proposal? Task Focus Relationship Focus
Follower Model
Follower Model Performer Learner Beginner Contributor Willingness Ability
Follower Model Performer Learner Beginner Contributor Level of maturity
Situational Leadership
Situational Leadership Delegatng Selling Telling Partiipatng Task Focus Relationship Focus Performer Learner Beginner Contributor
Delegation as a Leadership Tool
Effective Delegation Skills Mohammad Tawfik http://AcademyOfKnowledge.Org http://WikiCourses.WikiSpaces.Com Effective Mana...
Effective Management Through Task-Relevant Maturity ● Low task-relevant maturity means they are new and inexperienced in the job. Brian Tracy
Effective Delegation Skills Mohammad Tawfik http://AcademyOfKnowledge.Org http://WikiCourses.WikiSpaces.Com Effective Mana...
Effective Delegation Skills Mohammad Tawfik http://AcademyOfKnowledge.Org http://WikiCourses.WikiSpaces.Com Effective Mana...
III - Motivation
Laws of Motivation Richard Denny
1- To Motivate you have to be Motivated
2- Motivation Requires a Goal "I will only settle for world domination"
3- Motivation Never Lasts
4- Recognition Motivates
5- To Motivate, Recognize Needs
What does a human need?
Basic human needs Live Love and Be Loved Learn Leave a Legacy
Participation Motivates
Progress Motivates
Challenge Motivates
Belonging Motivates
Learning Motivates
Autonomy Motivates
Competence Motivates
Purpose Motivates
Motivation in the Modern Workspace
Daniel Pink draws our attention towards the intrinsic motivation
Effective Delegation Skills Mohammad Tawfik http://AcademyOfKnowledge.Org http://WikiCourses.WikiSpaces.Com
Delegation as a motivator
Delegation provides delegate with ... ● Autonomy! ● A chance to increase skills – Mastery ● A chance to feel important or to achieve something important!
IV - Delegation
What are the degrees of delegation?
10 Degrees of Delegation Business Ball
Keeping a short leash
Effective Delegation Skills Mohammad Tawfik http://AcademyOfKnowledge.Org http://WikiCourses.WikiSpaces.Com 10 Degrees of ...
Keeping a close eye
Effective Delegation Skills Mohammad Tawfik http://AcademyOfKnowledge.Org http://WikiCourses.WikiSpaces.Com 10 Degrees of ...
Letting go
Effective Delegation Skills Mohammad Tawfik http://AcademyOfKnowledge.Org http://WikiCourses.WikiSpaces.Com 10 Degrees of ...
What are the barriers to delegation?
The main barrier to delegation is that it takes time! Don't forget that it saves YOU time! MindTools®
Another important barrier is that we only trust ourselves! Don't be a control freak!
"If someone else can do the job 80% as good as you can, delegate it to them" Josh Kauffmann
Fear of being replaceable! Grow up! Game Learn
Misplaced sense of guilt at handing off our work to others Good initiative, BAD result! Game Learn
Delegation Skills
Top Five Delegation Skills ● Communication ● Giving Feedback ● Time Management ● Training ● Trust Alison Doyle
Effective Delegation Skills Mohammad Tawfik http://AcademyOfKnowledge.Org http://WikiCourses.WikiSpaces.Com Communication ...
Effective Delegation Skills Mohammad Tawfik http://AcademyOfKnowledge.Org http://WikiCourses.WikiSpaces.Com Giving Feedbac...
Effective Delegation Skills Mohammad Tawfik http://AcademyOfKnowledge.Org http://WikiCourses.WikiSpaces.Com Time Managemen...
Effective Delegation Skills Mohammad Tawfik http://AcademyOfKnowledge.Org http://WikiCourses.WikiSpaces.Com Training ● Oft...
Trust ● Often, managers do not delegate because they don't trust their employees to do as good of a job as they would. Trust is key to effective delegating.
What to delegate?
Effective Delegation Skills Mohammad Tawfik http://AcademyOfKnowledge.Org http://WikiCourses.WikiSpaces.Com What to delega...
What to delegate? ● Is there someone else who has (or can be given) the necessary information or expertise to complete the task? MindTools®
What to delegate? ● Does the task provide an opportunity to grow and develop another person's skills? MindTools®
What to delegate? ● Is this a task that will recur, in a similar form, in the future? MindTools®
What to delegate? ● Do you have enough time to delegate the job effectively? MindTools®
What to delegate? ● Is this a task that I should delegate? Tasks critical for long-term success genuinely do need your attention. MindTools®
Whom to delegate to?
''If you want the job done right, you have to learn how to delegate it properly so that it can be done to the proper standard'' @BrianTracy
Willing
Able
Learner
Looks for challenge
How to delegate?
Decide What Decide Who Monitor Milestones Explain How Agree Milestones Delegate Autonomy Review Progress Award and Reward States of Delegation Leadership Directions
How To Delegate The Right Tasks To The Right People Brian Tracy
1. Pick the right person. Brian Tracy
2. Match the requirements of the job to the abilities of the person. Brian Tracy
3. Delegate smaller tasks to newer staff to build their confidence and competence. Brian Tracy
4. Delegate the entire job. Brian Tracy
5. Delegate clear outcomes. Brian Tracy
● 7. Delegate with participation and discussion. You need to delegate in such a way that people walk away feeling, ''This is my job; I own it.'' Brian Tracy
The SMART system ● Specific ● Measurable ● Achievable ● Realistic ● Time bound Mark Williams
V – Meetings for Delegation
Preparing for the meeting
Identify and evaluate your goals
Think Win-Win
How do I want to be viewed by the other party?
How does this situation affect the way I view myself?
Consider the context of the potential delegation
Consider the risks of introducing the issue
What informaton do they need before the meetng?
How will YOU follow up?
Conducting the meeting
Start with ice-breakers
3- Introduce the topics of the meeting
7- Make sure tasks are clearly assigned
Agree about follow-up schedule
Contracting!
The agreement must be clear
Written is the best!
Follow-up and Support
Make sure things are done as agreed and provide help when needed
Appreciation ALWAYS helps
Mohammad.tawfik@gmail.com
References
Effective Delegation Skills Mohammad Tawfik http://AcademyOfKnowledge.Org http://WikiCourses.WikiSpaces.Com References ● O...
Effective Delegation Skills Mohammad Tawfik http://AcademyOfKnowledge.Org http://WikiCourses.WikiSpaces.Com References ● W...
Effective Delegation Skills Mohammad Tawfik http://AcademyOfKnowledge.Org http://WikiCourses.WikiSpaces.Com References ● B...
Delegation skills

