SOUND- Class 9

ಅಧ್ಯಾಯ 12 ಶಬ್ದ
ಶಬ್ದವು ಶಕ್ತಿಯ ಒಂದು ರೂಪವಾಗಿದುು ನಮ್ಮಕ್ತವಿಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಕ ೇಳಿಸಿಕಕ ೂಳಳುವ ಸಂವ ೇದನ ಯನುು ಉಂಟುಮಾಡುತ್ಿದ . ಉದಾ : ಗಂಟ ಶಬ್ು, ವಾಹನಗಳ ಶಬ್ು, ರ ೇ...
ಶಬ್ದವನ್ನು ಹೆೇಗೆ ಉಂಟನಮಯಡಬ್ಹನದನ? *ಬ ೇರ ಬ ೇರ ವಸುಿಗಳನುು ಎಳ ಯುವುದು, ಉಜ್ುುವುದು, ಬ್ಡಿಯುವುದು,ಅಲುಗಾಡಿಸುವುದರಂದ ಶಬ್ು ಉಂಟುಮಾಡಬ್ಹುದು. *...
ಶಬ್ದ ಪರಸಯರ *ಶಬ್ು ಪರಸಾರವಾಗಲು ಮಾಧಾಮ್ ಅತ್ತೇ ಅವಶಾಕ. ಶಬ್ುವು ಘನ, ದರವ ಹಾಗೂ ಅನಿಲ ಮಾಧಾಮ್ದ ಮ್ೂಲಕ ಪರಸಾರವಾಗುತ್ಿದ . *ಮಾಧಾಮ್ದ ಕಣಗಳಳ ಪಕೆದ...
ಸಂಪೇಡನ್ (compression ) ಶಬ್ುವು ಗಾಳಿಸಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪರಸರಸುವಾಗ ಗಾಳಿಸಯನುು ಮ್ುಂದಕ ೆ ತ್ಳಿಸು ಸಂಪೇಡಿಿಕ ಅದರ ಮ್ುಂದ ಹ ಚುು ಒತ್ಿಡವಿರುವ ಭಾಗವನುುಉಂ...
ಪರಯೇಗ : ವಿದುಾತ್ ಸಂಪಕ್ತಿಿಕ ಶಬ್ದ ಪರಸಯರವಯಗಲನ ಮಯಧ್ಾಮದ ಅವಶಾಕತೆ ಇದೆ. *ಒಂದು ವಿದುಾತ್ ಕರ ಗಂಟ ಮ್ತ್ುಿ ವಾಯುಬ್ಂಧ ಗಾಜಿನ ಘಂಟಾ ಪಾತ್ ರ ತ್ ಗ...
ತರಂಗಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಎಷ್ನು ವಿಧ್? ಅವುಗಳ ವಾತಯಾಸ ಬ್ರೆಯಿರಿ. ತ್ರಂಗ ಗಳಲ್ಲಿ 2 ವಿಧ ; ಅಡಡ ತ್ರಂಗ ಮ್ತ್ುಿ ನಿೇಳ ತ್ರಂಗ. ನೇಳ ತರಂಗ ಅಡಡ ತರಂಗ 1.ಮಾಧಾಮ್...
ಶಬ್ದ ತರಂಗಗಳ ಗನಣಲಕ್ಷಣಗಳು 1.ತರಂಗದೂರ(λ) : ಎರಡು ಕರಮಾಗತ್ ಸಂಪೇಡನ ಗಳಳ ಅಥವಾ ಎರಡು ಕರಮಾಗತ್ ವಿರಳನಗಳ ನಡುವಿನ ದೂರವನುು ತ್ರಂಗ ದೂರ ಎನುುವರು....
3. ಪಯರ (A) ಒಂದು ಮಾದಾಮ್ದಲ್ಲಿ ನಿಶುಲ ಸಾಾನದಿಂದ ಎರಡೂ ಕಡ ಉಂಟಾಗುವ ಗರಷ್ು ಪರಮಾಣದ ಕ ೂೇಭ ಯನುು ಆ ತ್ರಂಗದ ‘ಪಾರ ‘ಎನುುತ್ಾಿರ . 4.ತರಂಗ ಕಯಲಯವ...
ಶಬ್ದದ ಜವ ಏಕಮಾನ ಕಾಲದಲ್ಲಿ ತ್ರಂಗದ ಮೆೇಲ್ಲನ ಬಂದು, ಅಂದರ ಸಂಪೇಡನ ಅಥವಾ ವಿರಳನ ಚಲ್ಲಿಕದ ದೂರವನುು ಶಬ್ುದ ಜ್ವ ಎನುುವರು. ಶಬ್ದದ ಜವ = ತರಂಗದೂರ ...
ಪರಶ್ೆುಗಳು 1.ತರಂಗದ ಯಯವ ಗನಣವು ಅ ) ತಯರಕತೆ ಆ )ಸಯಾಯಿ ಗಳನ್ನು ನಧ್ಧರಿಸನತಿದೆ? ಉ : ಶಬ್ುದ ಪಾರವು ತ್ಾರಕಥ ಯನುು ಮ್ತ್ುಿ ಶಬ್ುದ ಆವೃತ್ತಿ ಯು ಸ...
ಪರಶ್ೆುಗಳು : 1.ಶಬ್ದ ತರಂಗದ ಆವೃತ್ರಿ 220Hz ಮತನಿ ಜವ 440m/s ಆದರೆ ಆ ಮಯದಾಮದಲ್ಲಿ ಅದರ ತರಂಗದೂರ ವನ್ನು ಲೆಕ್ಕಿಸಿ. ಉ : ಆವೃತ್ತಿ = 220Hz ಜ್...
ವಿಭಿನ್ು ಮಯಧ್ಾಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಶಬ್ದದ ಜವ ಒಂದು ಮಾದಾಮ್ದಲ್ಲಿ ಶಬ್ುದ ಜ್ವವು ಆ ಮಾಧಾಮ್ದ ತಯಪವನ್ನು ಅವಲಂಬಿಕರುತ್ಿದ . ಪರಶ್ೆು :ನಗದಿತ ತಯಪದಲ್ಲಿ ಗಯಳಿ,...
ಶಬ್ದದ ಪರತ್ರಫಲನ್ *ಶಬ್ುವು ಬ ಳಕ್ತನ ಪರತ್ತಫಲನದಂತ್ ಘನ ಹಾಗೂ ದರವ ಮೆೇಲ ೈಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪರತ್ತಫಲ್ಲಸುತ್ಿದ . *ಶಬ್ು ತ್ರಂಗದ ಪರತ್ತಫಲನಕ ೆ ನುಣುಪಾದ ಅಥ...
ಅನ್ನರಣನೆ ಕಡಿಮೆ ಮಯಡಲನ ಏನ್ನ ಮಯಡಬೆೇಕನ? ಉ :*ಸಭಾಂಗಣದ ಮೆೇಲಾುವಣಿ ಮ್ತ್ುಿ ಗೂೇಡ ಗಳನುು ಶಬ್ು ಗರಹಕಾ ವಸುಿಗಳಾದ ಸಂಕುಚಿತ್ ದೃಗಾುರು ಹಲಗ ಒರಟಾದ...
ಶಬ್ದದ ಗನಣಿತ ಪರತ್ರಫಲನ್ ಗಳ ಉಪಯೇಗ ಏನ್ನ? ಉ :1)ಮೆಗಾಫೇರ್ನ, ಹಾರ್ನಿ, ಸಂಗಿೇತ್ ವಾದಾಗಳಲ್ಲಿಶಬ್ುವು ಒಂದ ೇ ದಿಕ್ತೆನಲ್ಲಿ ಪರವಹಸುವ ವಿನಾಾಸ. 2)...
ಮನ್ನಷ್ಾನ್ ಸರಯಸರಿ ಶರವಾದ ವಯಾಪಿ ಎಷ್ನು? ಮಾನವನಲ್ಲಿ ಶರವಣ ಶಬ್ು ಕ ೇಳಳವಿಕ ಯ ವಾಾಪಿ 20Hz ನಿಂದ 20000Hz. ಅವಧ್ವನ ಎಂದರೆೇನ್ನ? ಅದನ ಯಯರಿಗೆ ಕ...
ಶರವಣಯತ್ರೇತ ಶಬ್ದದ ಅನ್ವಯಗಳು ಯಯವುವು? *ಶರವಣಾತ್ತೇತ್ ಶಬ್ುವನುು ವ ೈದಾಕ್ತೇಯ ಮ್ತ್ುಿ ಕ ೈಗಾರಕಾ ಕ ೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಬ್ಳಸುತ್ಾಿರ . *ಕ್ತಡಿು ಕಲುಿಗಳ...
ಸೊೇನಯರ್ ಕಯಯಧ ವಿಧ್ಯನ್ ವಿವರಿಸಿ. *ಸೂೇನಾರ್ ಸಾಧನವನುು ಹಡಗುಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅಳವಡಿಿಕರುತ್ಾಿರ . *ಈ ಸಾಧನದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ ರೇಷ್ಕ ಮ್ತ್ುಿ ಪತ್ ಿಕಾರ ಎಂಬ್ ಭಾಗ...
ಮಯನ್ವ ಕ್ಕವಿಯ ರಚನೆ ಮತನಿ ಕಯಯಧಗಳು *ಮಾನವ ಕ್ತವಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮ್ುಖಾ 3 ಭಾಗಗಳಿಸವ . 1)ಹೊರಕ್ಕವಿ(ಹಯಲೆ ):ಪರಸರ ದಲ್ಲಿನ ಶಬ್ುಗಳನುು ಸಂಗರಹಿಕ ,ಶರವಣ ...
ಪರಶ್ೆುಗಳು 1.ಕತಿಲ ಕೊೇಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಗನಂಪನ್ಲ್ಲಿ ನಮಮ ಸೆುೇಹಿತನ್ ಶಬ್ದವನ್ನು ಗನರನತ್ರಸಲನ ಶಬ್ದದ ಯಯವ ಗನಣಲಕ್ಷಣವು ನಮಗೆ ಸಹಯಯ ಮಯಡನತಿವೆ? ಉ:ಶಬ್ು...
4)ಇಬ್ಬರನ ಮಕಿಳು ಅಲನಾಮನಯಂ ಕಂಬ್ಬಯ ಎರಡನ ತನದಿಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಇದಯದರೆ. ಒಬ್ಬನ್ನ ಕಲ್ಲಿನಂದ ಒಂದನ ತನದಿಯನ್ನು ಬ್ಡಿದಿದಯದನೆ. ಇನೊುಬ್ಬನ್ ಕ್ಕವಿಯನ್ನು ...
6)ಶಬ್ದವು ಬೆಳಕ್ಕನ್ ಪರತ್ರಫಲನ್ದ ನಯಮಗಳನ್ನು ಅನ್ನಸರಿಸನತಿದೆಯೆೇ? ವಿವರಿಸಿ. ಉ : ಹೌದು. ಪತ್ನ ಶಬ್ು ಮ್ತ್ುಿ ಪರತ್ತಫಲನ ಶಬ್ುದ ದಿಕುೆಗಳಳ ಪರತ್ತ...
8)500m ಎತಿರವಿರನವ ಒಂದನ ಗೊೇಪುರದ ಮೆೇಲ್ಲಂದ ಒಂದನ ಕಲಿನ್ನು ಅದರ ಕೆಳಭಯಗದಲ್ಲಿನ್ ಕೊಳದ ನೇರಿನ್ಲ್ಲಿ ಹಯಕ್ಕ. ನೇರನ ಚ್ಚಮನಮವ ಶಬ್ದ ಮೆೇಲಯಾಗದಲ...
10) ಬಯವಲ್ಲಗಳು ಶರವಣಯತ್ರೇತ ತರಂಗಗಳನ್ನು ಉಪಯೇಗಿಸಿ ಹೆೇಗೆ ತಮಮ ಆಹಯರ ಬೆೇಟೆ ಹಿಡಿಯನತಿವೆ? ಉ : ಬಾವಲ್ಲಗಳಳ ಶರವಣಾತ್ತೇತ್ ತ್ರಂಗ ಗಳನುು ಉತ್ಸಜಿ...
12) ಜಲಯಂತಗಯಧಮ ನೌಕೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ನ್ ಸೊೇನಯರ್ ಸಯಧ್ನ್ವು ಕಳುಹಿಸಿದ ತರಂಗಗಳು 5s ನ್ಂತರ ಸಿವೇಕರಿಸಲಪಡನತಿವೆ. ಜಲಂತಗಯಧಮ ನೌಕೆಯಿಂದ ವಸನಿವಿಗೆ ಇರನವ ದ...
