Fossil fuels and replacement materials instead of it for protecting our environment.

  1. 1. Done By: Anitha Devi S
  2. 2. Fossil fuel is a general term for buried combustible geologic deposits of organic materials, formed from decayed plants and animals that have been converted to crude oil, coal, natural gas, or heavy oils by exposure to heat and pressure in the earth's crust over hundreds of millions of years.
  3. 3. Cheap to transport Cheapest sources of energy among all More energy is generated than other plants It produces 90% of energy consumption Available in plenty
  4. 4. 1. Environmental Degradation 2. Dangerous to harvest 3. Public Health Issues 4. Oil Spill 5.Rising Cost
  5. 5.  Alternative fuels, known as non-conventional and advanced fuels, are any materials or substances that can be used as fuels, other than conventional fuels.  Some well-known alternative fuels:  biodiesel  bioalcohol (methanol, ethanol, butanol)  refuse-derived fuel  chemically stored electricity (batteries and fuel cells)  Grassoline  non-fossil methane  non-fossil natural gas  Algae based fuel, and other biomass sources.
  6. 6.  Biodiesel refers to a vegetable oil- or animal fat-based diesel fuel consisting of long- chain alkyl (methyl, ethyl, or propyl) esters. Biodiesel is meant to be used in standard diesel engines and is thus distinct from the vegetable and waste oils used to fuel converted diesel engines. Biodiesel can be used alone, or blended with petrodiesel in any proportions. Biodiesel blends can also be used as heating oil.
  7. 7. Bioalcohols can be used as fuels in several engines (internal combustion engines and Stirling engines). Bioalcohols are always produced by the action of microorganisms and enzymes through the fermentation of sugars or starches (easiest), or cellulose (which is more difficult).
  8. 8. Natural gas is a naturally occurring hydrocarbon gas mixture consisting primarily of methane, but commonly including varying amounts of other higher alkanes.Found in lots of places.Doesnt pollute water or ground when it is burned.Natural gas can come small tanks without pipes.
  9. 9. Biomass is fuel that is developed from organic materials, a renewable and sustainable source of energy used to create electricity or other forms of power.Better for environment than fossil fuel.It reduces land fills.It can be used to create other products (ethanol and fuels).
  10. 10. #1. Conventional fuels are going to run out #2. To reduce pollution #3. To protect against global warming #4. To save money #5. Can reuse waste #6. More choices #7. You’ll be helping the farmers #8. Can frequently be produced domestically #9. Fuel economy #10. More convenience

