Praramvabiotech Field Visit Report

Praramva

Biotech Pvt.Ltd was established in the year 2011 (A.D) by the three Biotech graduates of

Kathmandu University. Praramva Biotech is now one of the largest manufacturers of

Vermicompost in Nepal. Besides that, it has its own well equipped laboratory that

produces wide portfolio of bio based products for disease and pest management, crop nutrition

and soil health management. Praramva Biotech Pvt. Ltd specializes in manufacturing biological

crop protection and plant nutrition based products for progressive farmers, who need more than

sustainable results. The main aims of the Praramva Biotech Company are:

• To help farmers to increase their productivity and economy.

• To achieve sustainable development through scientific research based method in agriculture and

environment sector.

• Production and processing of medicinal plant.

• To reduce chemical fertilizers, pesticides and insecticides and promote organic farming.