Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Praramvabiotech Field Visit Report

Jan. 19, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
1 Purbanchal University Himalayan White House International College College of Science and Technology B.tech in Biotechnol...
2 Aims and Objective: The motive of this visit is to provide practical insights on the vermicomposting techniques to the s...
3 All the students from 2018th batch along with teachers Rajiv Pathak, Astha Shakya, HOD: Annon Chaulagain were present in...
Advertisement
Upcoming SlideShare
Biofuel
Biofuel
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Structural, morphological, and photoluminescence study of Europium doped spin...
AI Publications
apihf-210411145928.pptx
aorlandojose7
DIURETICS.pptx
CarlZoghzoghi
Kobe Earthquake and Renewal of Cities by Using Underground Space 1.pdf
snaka1
Early Adulthood.docx
RaymartAguirre1
25-isoenzymes.ppt
KhawahishJojra
EDIBLE FILM PPT.pptx
RamyaKrishnamurthy12
genetic_material-unit111.ppt
KomalMaan4
1 of 9 Ad

Praramvabiotech Field Visit Report

Jan. 19, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Science

Praramva
Biotech Pvt.Ltd was established in the year 2011 (A.D) by the three Biotech graduates of
Kathmandu University. Praramva Biotech is now one of the largest manufacturers of
Vermicompost in Nepal. Besides that, it has its own well equipped laboratory that
produces wide portfolio of bio based products for disease and pest management, crop nutrition
and soil health management. Praramva Biotech Pvt. Ltd specializes in manufacturing biological
crop protection and plant nutrition based products for progressive farmers, who need more than
sustainable results. The main aims of the Praramva Biotech Company are:
• To help farmers to increase their productivity and economy.
• To achieve sustainable development through scientific research based method in agriculture and
environment sector.
• Production and processing of medicinal plant.
• To reduce chemical fertilizers, pesticides and insecticides and promote organic farming.

Praramva
Biotech Pvt.Ltd was established in the year 2011 (A.D) by the three Biotech graduates of
Kathmandu University. Praramva Biotech is now one of the largest manufacturers of
Vermicompost in Nepal. Besides that, it has its own well equipped laboratory that
produces wide portfolio of bio based products for disease and pest management, crop nutrition
and soil health management. Praramva Biotech Pvt. Ltd specializes in manufacturing biological
crop protection and plant nutrition based products for progressive farmers, who need more than
sustainable results. The main aims of the Praramva Biotech Company are:
• To help farmers to increase their productivity and economy.
• To achieve sustainable development through scientific research based method in agriculture and
environment sector.
• Production and processing of medicinal plant.
• To reduce chemical fertilizers, pesticides and insecticides and promote organic farming.

Science
Advertisement

Recommended

Biofuel
AnitaPoudel5
0 views
35 slides
Sanitary landfill
AnitaPoudel5
0 views
6 slides
Biomagnification
AnitaPoudel5
0 views
12 slides
Trickling Filter, Wastewater Treatment method
AnitaPoudel5
0 views
18 slides
Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
9.2k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
304.7k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
20.8k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
25.4k views
19 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Structural, morphological, and photoluminescence study of Europium doped spin...
AI Publications
0 views
apihf-210411145928.pptx
aorlandojose7
0 views
DIURETICS.pptx
CarlZoghzoghi
0 views
Kobe Earthquake and Renewal of Cities by Using Underground Space 1.pdf
snaka1
0 views
Early Adulthood.docx
RaymartAguirre1
0 views
25-isoenzymes.ppt
KhawahishJojra
0 views
EDIBLE FILM PPT.pptx
RamyaKrishnamurthy12
0 views
genetic_material-unit111.ppt
KomalMaan4
0 views
Constructing the undersea section of the Seikan Tunnel.pdf
snaka1
0 views
Formulation and Evaluation of Herbal Gel containing lantana camara extract
AdinathSangale2
0 views
Force, Motion, and Energy.pptx
RegieGGalang
0 views
Cyber-Security-20211013105857.ppt
ssuser77bda9
0 views
_chapter 10 and 11.ppt_.ppt
DrSUSHILKUMARBAROLIA
0 views
EMULSION PPT.pptx
Gowri Rajapandian
0 views
.THE-HUMAN-GROUP.pptx
NizaMarieDiaz1
0 views
Barbara Case.pptx
CarlZoghzoghi
0 views
SH-13-Peds-US-Neuro-Grade-I-germinal-matrix-hemorrhage.pdf
ssuser0aca5c
0 views
16a4Tw7y0MDSIUWV188rmS8u4ep2BQCZg.pdf
Gurdhiansingh6
0 views
ANTEATERS.pptx
549swethasankar
0 views
Marsilea.pptx
DukeOrientz
0 views
Structural, morphological, and photoluminescence study of Europium doped spin...
AI Publications
0 views
6 slides
apihf-210411145928.pptx
aorlandojose7
0 views
67 slides
DIURETICS.pptx
CarlZoghzoghi
0 views
91 slides
Kobe Earthquake and Renewal of Cities by Using Underground Space 1.pdf
snaka1
0 views
27 slides
Early Adulthood.docx
RaymartAguirre1
0 views
9 slides
25-isoenzymes.ppt
KhawahishJojra
0 views
19 slides

Featured (20)

chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
857 views
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
7.9k views
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.1k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.5k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.1k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
91.9k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
88.9k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.5k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.2k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.3k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.9k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.6k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.5k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
30k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.6k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.7k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.6k views
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
857 views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
7.9k views
7 slides
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.1k views
17 slides
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.5k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.1k views
113 slides
Advertisement

Praramvabiotech Field Visit Report

  1. 1. 1 Purbanchal University Himalayan White House International College College of Science and Technology B.tech in Biotechnology Ramshahpath, Putalisadak, Kathmandu Field Visit Report Praramva Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Ramkot-6, Kalanki, Kathmandu 31st August, 2022 Prepared by: Dewaka Poudel Submitted to: Astha Sakya Semester: 7th Department of Biotechnology
  2. 2. 2 Aims and Objective: The motive of this visit is to provide practical insights on the vermicomposting techniques to the students which includes: 1. To learn the process vermicomposting. 2. To know the business and economical aspect of vermicomposting. 3. To observe the current status of vermicomposting in Nepal (Capital city). 4. To know the potential role of Vermicompost as Biofertilizer. 5. To understand how earthworm can be used for solid waste management. 6. To be aware of problems seen during the process. Introduction: The Field visit was held on 31st August,2022/ 15th Bhadra, 2079. The field visit was organized by Mr.Annon Chaulagain, HOD, Department of Biotechnology of HWIC for the students of 2018th Batch. Department of Biotechnology at HWIC, established in 2007, has been providing knowledge on genetics, microbiology, molecular biology, biochemistry, embryology and cell biology with technical disciplines like chemical engineering, informational technology and robotics to develop product and technology for plant, animal and human welfare. Praramva Biotech Pvt.Ltd was established in the year 2011 (A.D) by the three Biotech graduates of Kathmandu University. Praramva Biotech is now one of the largest manufacturers of Vermicompost in the country. Besides that, it has its own well equipped laboratory that produces wide portfolio of bio based products for disease and pest management, crop nutrition and soil health management. Praramva Biotech Pvt. Ltd specializes in manufacturing biological crop protection and plant nutrition based products for progressive farmers, who need more than sustainable results. The main aims of the Praramva Biotech Company are: • To help farmers to increase their productivity and economy. • To achieve sustainable development through scientific research based method in agriculture and environment sector. • Production and processing of medicinal plant. • To reduce chemical fertilizers, pesticides and insecticides and promote organic farming. The major product produced by Praramva Biotech are: Biofertilizer (Bhu-Doc , praramva Nitrobooster, Praramva phosphobooster, Pra-Rhizobium), Biofungicides( Praramva Tricoderma, Praramva Pseudomonas), Bioinsecticides (Praramva Metarhizium, Praramva Beauveria) , Biogrowth Promoter (Grow+, Hunex).Praramva Biotech Crop solutions deliver results with the motto: “TECHNOLOGY FOR NATURE”
  3. 3. 3 All the students from 2018th batch along with teachers Rajiv Pathak, Astha Shakya, HOD: Annon Chaulagain were present in the field visit. The bus left from the college located at Ramshahpath at 11:29am and took 46 min to reach our target destination i.e. Praramva Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Ramkot-6, Kalanki, Kathmandu, Nepal. We were welcomed by the Co- founder of Praramva Biotech Company, Mr.Ashok Bhattarai (Linkedin (:https://np.linkedin.com/in/ashok-kumar-bhattarai-895ba4175). Field Observation: Since Praramva Biotech Pvt. Ltd is one of the largest manufacturers of Vermicompost in the country, Nepal, it uses well equipped laboratory that produces wide portfolio of bio based products for disease and pest management, crop nutrition and soil health management. Mr. Ashok Bhattarai, Co-founder of Praramva Biotech Pvt. Ltd explained about the vermicomposting techniques. Vermicomposting is composting process mediated by earthworms. The formed compost is called vermicompost. Vermiculture is the scientific method of breeding and raising earthworms in controlled conditions. Vermitechnology is the technology that systematically combines the above two practices. Vermicomposting provides a viable outlet for waste management and production of nutrient rich organic fertilizer. Earthworm used in vermicomposting belongs to phylum Annelida. It is long, cylindrical in shape and size with large number of grooves. Around 3000 species of earthworms available. They are hermaphrodite in nature (but require a partner for propagation). Offspring’s come out in hard shells called cocoons. Average lifespan range from 1-10 years. Epigeics (surface feeders) are essential for vermicomposting. Common species of earthworm used are: Eisenia fetida, Eisenia Andrei, Eudrilus eugenics, Perionyx excavators, Dendrobaena veneta etc. These worms tend to stay at the bottom when inactive, and come to the surface to feed. Optimum conditions for vermicomposting that they use are: pH in between 6.5-7.5, moisture: 60-70% and temperature: 18-35 degree Celsius. Procedure of Vermicomposting: A. Preparation of Pre-compost: First, they used the wastes of vegetable from the kalimati tarkari bazar but due to various issues, later on they started to use cow dung as substrate. A medium sized truck of cow dung costed around Rs. 55,00/- and for big truck, it costed around Rs. 10,000 – 11,000 /. A heap was prepared with all the waste and left for two weeks. “Pre-composting” is a term used in vermicomposting to mean the early active phase of aerated composting when pile temperatures exceed 130F (54.44C) for a minimum of three days. When these conditions are met, parasites, pathogens and weed seeds are destroyed and a considerable amount of heat energy is removed from the raw mix. B. Vermicomposting: Vermicomposting was prepared usually by heap method. Typical dimensions of heap were 10 * 4* (4-5) feet. Length and breadth can be changed.
  4. 4. 4 1. Common setup comprised of three layers:  Layer 1: Bedding material: Bed was prepared from soft leaves. Layer 2: Around 9” thick organic residue layer was prepared. Organic residue included matured decomposed vegetable waste and cow dung. Layer 3: Matured dung (preferably cow dung) was used. 3.Moisture was maintained by spraying water at intervals (depends on the temperature and humidity). Watering was done at proper intervals: every day in summer, and every 3 days in rainy and winter seasons. 4.After 2-3 weeks, earthworms (1.6-2 kg/m2 ) was introduced into the head. Eisenia fetida, Perinonyx ecavatus, Eudrillus euginiae etc. Initially brought from India and later started to grow themselves were used for vermicomposting. Quality of earthworm is checked by observing the motility, feeding capacity and activity of earthworm. 5.The compost was ready in around 3 months C. Harvesting of Vermicompost: Log book was prepared to decide the time of harvest. Harvesting time was indicated by their log book. Harvesting time was optimized depending on how well broken-down the material in window are, or how well the worms migrated to the opposite side of the feed. Generally, after 45 days onwards during summer and 90 days onwards during winter. 6.Watering or adding moisture was stopped a week before harvest. 7.Spread out worms may sometimes come together to entangle and form a ball in multiple locations. Balls of worms was removed and the heap of compost was prepared. (Earthworms tend to move towards the bottom) 8.Compost was separated and then sieved through a sieve (around 2mm pore size) and stored. 9.The heap was used for re-composting. D. Packaging of Vermicompost: Vermicompost is packaged in both small and large packet depending upon amount to be sold. Business to customer price include base price: Rs.25/- per kg whereas (Trichoderma enriched) vermicompost include price: Rs.32/- per kg. FAQs discussion: Ashok Bhattarai Sir provided the response of FAQs raised by the students of 2018th batch. -According to Ashok Bhattarai sir, initially it was a wild idea after a survey project of his college. It started from 10 kg of earthworm for the feasibility. Later due to increasing demand of Vermicompost (good market), they increased their production. Raw materials required were easy available and they were cheap. Site Selection was easy. Handsome saving, sound profit was generated. Initial seed capital investment was also low. -In monsoon, overflow of water may damage the vermicomposting field. Sometimes uncertain death of earthworms can occur which causes competitiveness in the business. When earthworm dies, they can be used as compost.
  5. 5. 5 -Unfavorable environmental that can be occurred during composting are: When pile is saturated with water, materials is dry to touch, when turned with pitchfork the exposed compost is devoid of life. The solutions for these conditions are: Aerate the pile routinely, cover the pile to prevent excess rain or run-off from soaking the pile, maintain an ideal carbon to nitrogen ratio, add mature cow dung and manure. -Both high and low temperatures create hindrance and stress conditions which cause accumulation and clumps of the earthworm. The idea that praramva Biotech use to solve these problems are: they allow earthworm to live through the winter, although they don’t create more compost. It takes 90 days to harvest. The compost heap is insulated with 2 to 3 feet (60 to 90 cm.) of leaves or hay, then the pile with a waterproof tarp is used as cover. This will keep in the warmer air and keep out cold and rain. -Shelf life of vermicompost is 1 year and the earthworm in 2-8 years. -A compost pile can attract rodents, raccoons, skunks, flies, and other creatures. - EM solutions which is enriched with Trichoderma viride and Rhizopus is used as conjugate material to provide nutrients. - Holding time is managed by performing vermicomposting in different pit and heap at different time frame(interval) so that vermicompost can be harvested one after another accordingly. -Major issue faced during commercialization of vermicompost: Difficulty in awaring people to use local product other than international product, Marketing, Difficulty to educate farmers about the difference between normal compost and vermicompost. Layout, office setup ideas: Rural areas with predominance of agriculture, suburbs of cities and per urban villages are considered ideal locations for setting up of vermicomposting units on a larger scale. Components of a Commercial Unit are: 1.Sheds -is required for securing the vermi beds. -of thatched roof supported by bamboo rafters and purlins, wooden or steel trusses and stone/ RCC pillars. Locally available roofing materials or HDPE sheet for low capital -The size is chosen so as to prevent wetting of beds due to rain on a windy day, they could be open sheds. -adequate room/pathways has to be left around the beds for easy movement of the laborers attending to the filling and harvesting the beds. 2.Vermi-bed -The bed width should not be more that 1.5 m - Breadth- 4ft -Care should be taken to make the bed with uniform height over the entire width to avoid low production owing to low bed volumes. 3.Land -About 0.5-0.6 acre of land will be needed to set up a vermiculture production. -The center will have at least 6-8 sheds for convenience and a dedicated area for finished products. -It should also have a bore well and pump set or watering arrangement and other equipment’s.
  6. 6. 6 -The land can be taken on lease for at least 10-15 years. 4.Buildings -buildings to house the office, store the raw material and finished product, provide minimum accommodation to the Manager and workers along with the electrification of these buildings and the vermi-sheds. 5.Seed Stock -Though the worms multiply fast to give the required numbers over a period of 6 months to a year, it may not be wise to wait till such a time having invested in the infrastructure. -Thus, worms 1 kg per m3 of bed volume should be adequate to start with and to build up the required population in about two or three cycles without unduly affecting the estimated production. 6.Fencing and Roads/Paths -The site area needs development for construction of structures and development of roads and pathways for easy movement of hand-drawn trolleys/wheel barrows for conveying the raw material and the finished products to and from the vermisheds. -The entire area has to be fenced to prevent trespass by animals and other unwanted elements. 7.Water Supply System -As the beds have to be kept moist always with about 50% moisture content, there is a need to plan for a water source, lifting mechanism and a system of conveying and applying the water to the vermi-beds. -Drippers with round the clock flow arrangement would be quite handy for continuous supply and saving on water. 8.Machinery -Conveying shredded raw material to the vermi-sheds, loading, unloading, collection of compost, loosening of beds for aeration, shifting of the compost before packing and for air drying of the compost, automatic packing and stitching for efficient running of the unit. 9.Transportation -off-site transport becomes major item of investment. A large sized unit with about 1000 tons per annum capacity may require a three-ton capacity mini-truck. -On-site transport facilities like manually drawn trolleys to convey raw material and finished products between the storage point and the vermi-compost sheds. 10.Furniture -Furnishing the office-cum-stores including the storage racks and other office equipment’s. Properties of Vermicompost: Vermicompost is very finely structured, uniform, stable and aggregated particles of humified organic material. It has excellent porosity, aeration and water holding capacity. It is rich in available plant nutrients, hormones, enzymes and (benign) microbial populations. Vermicompost are mostly pathogen-free: Plant and human pathogens are killed during passage of the earthworm gut. It is earth-like, soil building substance that forms a beneficial growing environment for plant roots, Valuable and marketable product. Pros of vermicomposting: It is less labor intensive, no turning/aeration necessary (worms actually helps to mix, fragment and aerate materials. Cooler temperatures help conserve nitrogen. Higher moisture content not an issue (and actually Preferred). Materials can be constantly added.
  7. 7. 7 Size of the system unimportant- ideally suited for both indoors and outdoors. Under ideal conditions, waste can be processed very quickly. Cons of vermicomposting: It won’t kill seeds. More space is required to process. Excess heat can kill worms. Outdoor system is more limited by cold weather. Worms need to be separated from the compost. Worms (although quite resilient) do require some attention and proper care. Precautions during vermicomposting: -Vermicompost beds/heaps should not be covered with plastic sheets (heat and gas entrapment is detrimental to the worms). -Overloading of heaps should be avoided (prevents temperature increase). -Watering should be done at proper intervals: every day in summer, and every 3 days in rainy and winter seasons. -Acidic waste (especially citrus vegetable waste, tomatoes), meat products, should be avoided. -Proper drainage channels should be in place to avoid water stagnation – esp. during rainy seasons (waterlogging is detrimental to the composting process). -Organic materials used for composting should be screened before use (to avoid non- degradable, sharp materials). Conclusion: Through this visit, we learned followings: 1. Technological aspect of vermicomposting 2. Financial and economic aspect of vermicomposting 3. Science of vermicomposting Interview session was fruitful. The way, Ashok Bhattarai Sir (Co-founder of Praramva Biotech) delivered the instructions and answers to the questionnaire on vermicomposting and startups were lucid to comprehend. We really enjoyed his honest perspective and clear instruction. This visit is a huge learning curve for us in terms of vermicomposting and startup. And we are grateful to the college for providing this opportunity. Limitation of the visit: This visit made us realize that the more we know, the less we know, i.e., knowledge evokes far more questions than answers. Some of the limitations includes: 1. This place does not use effective screening technique. 2. Internal Lab visit was confined to limited number of students: only 2 students were allowed to visit their lab 3. The answers related to start-ups were quite vague and answers seemed too general Possible research topic:
  8. 8. 8 1. Home based bucket for vermicomposting 2. Effective enrichment in vermicompost Some Picture captured during visit: 1.Location: Ramkot-6,Kalanki 2. Grow + (plant Booster) 3. Mature Cow Dung 4.Mature cow dung 5. Vermicompost 6. Vermicompost (25kg pack) 7.Vermicompost (2 kg pack) 8. Group Picture 9. 10. Tricoderma viride (Pertriplate) 11.Tricoderma( Decomposer)
  9. 9. 9 12. Azotobacter 13. Formulation Chamber( Talc powder) Thank You!!

×