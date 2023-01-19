Praramvabiotech Field Visit Report

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Praramva
Biotech Pvt.Ltd was established in the year 2011 (A.D) by the three Biotech graduates of
Kathmandu University. Praramva Biotech is now one of the largest manufacturers of
Vermicompost in Nepal. Besides that, it has its own well equipped laboratory that
produces wide portfolio of bio based products for disease and pest management, crop nutrition
and soil health management. Praramva Biotech Pvt. Ltd specializes in manufacturing biological
crop protection and plant nutrition based products for progressive farmers, who need more than
sustainable results. The main aims of the Praramva Biotech Company are:
• To help farmers to increase their productivity and economy.
• To achieve sustainable development through scientific research based method in agriculture and
environment sector.
• Production and processing of medicinal plant.
• To reduce chemical fertilizers, pesticides and insecticides and promote organic farming.
