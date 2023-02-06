Portfolio Project Session 1-2 - AssignmentTemplate.pptx

5.
Slide Resource
I. Introduction (Day 1)
● Picture - insert a picture that represents your background,
interests, or goals
● Personal Background Statement
● Career and Educational Aspirations
● Skills and Abilities
6.
Pictures
Click Insert Image
From - Upload from Computer or Web
What pictures represent your persona?
7.
Personal Statement Help
Personal Statement Help - Grammarly
Personal Statement Templates
22.
Career & Educational Goals
What are your educational and career goals?
Career Interest Survey
Career Goals & Objectives
https://www.findyourvalues.com/ -What do you
value? This questionnaire helps you figure out what
your 3 goals and your motivations for those goals.
23.
Skills and Abilities Help
Sources: The Peak Performance Center CareerOneStop.Org
Links:
Skills Assessment Matcher
Skills & Abilities Information
Skills and Abilities Help
Editor's Notes
For each slide, type the information. Then, change the fonts and background themes after that. For this slide, include a Portfolio Title Slide: slide title, picture, your name.
Career Portfolios
What are your educational and career goals? Career Interest Survey Career Goals & Objectives Career Portfolios
Find out what Skills & Abilities Information
