Portfolio Project Session 1-2 - AssignmentTemplate.pptx

Feb. 06, 2023
Portfolio Project Session 1-2 - AssignmentTemplate.pptx

Feb. 06, 2023
This is the first portion of your Portfolio Project.

This is the first portion of your Portfolio Project.

Career
Portfolio Project Session 1-2 - AssignmentTemplate.pptx

  1. 1. Portfolio Title Your Name Insert a Picture
  2. 2. Personal Statement
  3. 3. Career & Educational Goals
  4. 4. Skills and Abilities
  5. 5. Slide Resource I. Introduction (Day 1) ● Picture - insert a picture that represents your background, interests, or goals ● Personal Background Statement ● Career and Educational Aspirations ● Skills and Abilities
  6. 6. Pictures Click Insert Image From - Upload from Computer or Web What pictures represent your persona?
  7. 7. Personal Statement Help Personal Statement Help - Grammarly Personal Statement Templates
  8. 8. Portfolio Title Your Name Insert a Picture
  9. 9. Personal Statement
  10. 10. Career & Educational Goals
  11. 11. Skills and Abilities
  12. 12. Slide Resource I. Introduction (Day 1) ● Picture - insert a picture that represents your background, interests, or goals ● Personal Background Statement ● Career and Educational Aspirations ● Skills and Abilities
  13. 13. Pictures Click Insert Image From - Upload from Computer or Web What pictures represent your persona?
  14. 14. Personal Statement Help Personal Statement Help - Grammarly Personal Statement Templates
  15. 15. Portfolio Title Your Name Insert a Picture
  16. 16. Personal Statement
  17. 17. Career & Educational Goals
  18. 18. Skills and Abilities
  19. 19. Slide Resource I. Introduction (Day 1) ● Picture - insert a picture that represents your background, interests, or goals ● Personal Background Statement ● Career and Educational Aspirations ● Skills and Abilities
  20. 20. Pictures Click Insert Image From - Upload from Computer or Web What pictures represent your persona?
  21. 21. Personal Statement Help Personal Statement Help - Grammarly Personal Statement Templates
  22. 22. Career & Educational Goals What are your educational and career goals? Career Interest Survey Career Goals & Objectives https://www.findyourvalues.com/ -What do you value? This questionnaire helps you figure out what your 3 goals and your motivations for those goals.
  23. 23. Skills and Abilities Help Sources: The Peak Performance Center CareerOneStop.Org Links: Skills Assessment Matcher Skills & Abilities Information Skills and Abilities Help
  24. 24. Career & Educational Goals What are your educational and career goals? Career Interest Survey Career Goals & Objectives https://www.findyourvalues.com/ -What do you value? This questionnaire helps you figure out what your 3 goals and your motivations for those goals.
  25. 25. Skills and Abilities Help Sources: The Peak Performance Center CareerOneStop.Org Links: Skills Assessment Matcher Skills & Abilities Information Skills and Abilities Help
  26. 26. Portfolio Title Your Name Insert a Picture
  27. 27. Personal Statement
  28. 28. Career & Educational Goals
  29. 29. Skills and Abilities
  30. 30. Slide Resource I. Introduction (Day 1) ● Picture - insert a picture that represents your background, interests, or goals ● Personal Background Statement ● Career and Educational Aspirations ● Skills and Abilities
  31. 31. Pictures Click Insert Image From - Upload from Computer or Web What pictures represent your persona?
  32. 32. Personal Statement Help Personal Statement Help - Grammarly Personal Statement Templates
  33. 33. Career & Educational Goals What are your educational and career goals? Career Interest Survey Career Goals & Objectives https://www.findyourvalues.com/ -What do you value? This questionnaire helps you figure out what your 3 goals and your motivations for those goals.
  34. 34. Skills and Abilities Help Sources: The Peak Performance Center CareerOneStop.Org Links: Skills Assessment Matcher Skills & Abilities Information Skills and Abilities Help
  35. 35. Career & Educational Goals What are your educational and career goals? Career Interest Survey Career Goals & Objectives https://www.findyourvalues.com/ -What do you value? This questionnaire helps you figure out what your 3 goals and your motivations for those goals.
  36. 36. Skills and Abilities Help Sources: The Peak Performance Center CareerOneStop.Org Links: Skills Assessment Matcher Skills & Abilities Information Skills and Abilities Help

Editor's Notes

  • For each slide, type the information. Then, change the fonts and background themes after that.
    For this slide, include a Portfolio Title Slide: slide title, picture, your name.

    Career Portfolios
  • What are your educational and career goals?
    Career Interest Survey
    Career Goals & Objectives
    Career Portfolios
  • Find out what
    Skills & Abilities Information
  • Delete the slides with blue headings because they are tips.
  • For each slide, type the information. Then, change the fonts and background themes after that.
    For this slide, include a Portfolio Title Slide: slide title, picture, your name.

    Career Portfolios
  • What are your educational and career goals?
    Career Interest Survey
    Career Goals & Objectives
    Career Portfolios
  • Find out what
    Skills & Abilities Information
  • Delete the slides with blue headings because they are tips.
  • For each slide, type the information. Then, change the fonts and background themes after that.
    For this slide, include a Portfolio Title Slide: slide title, picture, your name.

    Career Portfolios
  • What are your educational and career goals?
    Career Interest Survey
    Career Goals & Objectives
    Career Portfolios
  • Find out what
    Skills & Abilities Information
  • Delete the slides with blue headings because they are tips.
  • What are your educational and career goals?
  • Find out what

  • What are your educational and career goals?
  • Find out what

  • For each slide, type the information. Then, change the fonts and background themes after that.
    For this slide, include a Portfolio Title Slide: slide title, picture, your name.

    Career Portfolios
  • What are your educational and career goals?
    Career Interest Survey
    Career Goals & Objectives
    Career Portfolios
  • Find out what
    Skills & Abilities Information
  • Delete the slides with blue headings because they are tips.
  • What are your educational and career goals?
  • Find out what

  • What are your educational and career goals?
  • Find out what

